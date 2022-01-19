HomeNewsAnti-Corruption Judge Becomes Next Target of Guatemala Prosecutors
icon

Guatemalan Judge Erika Lorena Aifán Dávila says she is being attacked by her country's Attorney General over her work on major corruption cases
NEWS

Anti-Corruption Judge Becomes Next Target of Guatemala Prosecutors

ELITES AND CRIME / 19 JAN 2022 BY ALEX PAPADOVASSILAKIS EN

A Guatemalan judge recently heralded by the US State Department as a “woman of courage” says she is being attacked by her country’s Attorney General’s Office over her work on high-profile corruption cases.

In just under a week, the Attorney General’s Office has submitted two requests to lift the immunity of Judge Erika Lorena Aifán Dávila, alleging that she abused her authority by taking on cases without obtaining approval from the country’s Supreme Court (Corte Suprema de Justicia – CSJ), which assigns major cases to top-level judges, according to press statements released January 13 and 18. Canceling her immunity would leave Aifán vulnerable to arrest and prosecution.

Aifán denied the allegations, saying she is being “criminalized” for her work on major cases as a judge on Guatemala’s court of High Risk (Mayor Riesgo). These cases include a corruption probe implicating some of the country’s most notorious political operators, as well as a controversial investigation into a prominent journalist.

“I have not committed any crime,” Aifán told InSight Crime, adding that the moves by the Attorney General’s Office violate protection measures ordered by the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights (Comisión Interamericana de Derechos Humanos – CIDH).

The regional commission, part of the United Nations, told “the Guatemalan State that the harassment against me should cease,” said Aifán, who has received threats in the past.

SEE ALSO: Guatemala's Former Top Anti-Graft Prosecutor Decries Arrest Warrant

A spokesperson for the Attorney General’s Office told InSight Crime the office has “solid and conclusive” evidence to back up its allegations, adding that it has “at no time threatened [Aifán’s] judicial independence.”

The moves against Aifán drew backlash at home and abroad. In a statement, the Federation of Central America Judges for Democracy (Federación Centroamericana de Juezas y Jueces por la Democracia – FECAJUD), a regional association, expressed concerns about “spurious accusations” aimed at harassing judges, and pointed to a systematic attempt to derail corruption cases.

The US State Department described the recent actions by the Attorney General’s Office as “a blatant effort to obstruct investigations into corruption and an affront to the integrity of Guatemala’s highest courts.”

In 2021, the State Department awarded Aifán an International Women of Courage Award, recognizing her work on corruption and war crimes cases despite facing threats of violence. “She has become an icon in Guatemala in the fight against corruption, efforts to increase transparency, and actions to improve independence in the justice sector,” the State Department wrote in its announcement of the award.

InSight Crime Analysis

With many anti-corruption prosecutors now out of the picture, Aifán stands out as the first top-level judge targeted by forces within the Attorney General’s Office. The attack imperils the rule of law and further erodes withering anti-impunity efforts.

The most prominent attack came last year with the dismissal of top anti-impunity prosecutor Juan Francisco Sandoval, who is exiled in the United States after a court issued a warrant for his arrest for alleged breach of duty and obstruction of justice. The Attorney General’s Office has also carried out internal reshuffles to remove certain prosecutors from significant corruption cases.

SEE ALSO: The Legacy of How Guatemala Destroyed its Own Anti-Corruption Crusade

The move will likely exacerbate tensions between Washington and Guatemala. The State Department has already sanctioned Guatemalan Attorney General Consuelo Porras, accusing her of obstructing investigations. Other top US officials have repeatedly expressed concern about Porras’ actions.

Aifán’s fate now lies with Guatemala’s Supreme Court, which will decide whether to uphold or reject the Attorney General’s Office request to lift her immunity. The Supreme Court has a checkered record in such decisions. In recent years, judges have shielded politicians accused of corruption at risk of losing immunity, including prominent legislators and former President Jimmy Morales.

ELITES AND CRIME GUATEMALA
share icon icon icon

Was this content helpful?

We want to sustain Latin America’s largest organized crime database, but in order to do so, we need resources.

DONATE

What are your thoughts? Click here to send InSight Crime your comments.

We encourage readers to copy and distribute our work for non-commercial purposes, with attribution to InSight Crime in the byline and links to the original at both the top and bottom of the article. Check the Creative Commons website for more details of how to share our work, and please send us an email if you use an article.

Tags

Was this content helpful?

We want to sustain Latin America’s largest organized crime database, but in order to do so, we need resources.

DONATE

Latest News

How the MS13 Became Lords of the Trash Dump in Honduras

NEWS / 19 JAN 2022

Colombia's ‘King’ of Drug Subs Goes Down But Vessels Proliferate

NEWS / 18 JAN 2022

10th Front - Ex-FARC Mafia

COLOMBIA / 18 JAN 2022

With US Policy, Mexico Crime Groups See Double the Opportunity in Northbound Migrants

NEWS / 17 JAN 2022

Brazil Police Target Legacy of Infamous Drug Trafficker, Fernandinho Beira-Mar

NEWS / 17 JAN 2022

Tepalcatepec, Mexico: A Staging Ground for Drone Warfare

NEWS / 14 JAN 2022

Related Content

SEE MORE

Guatemala Massacre Opens Window into Elite's Ties to Organized Crime

ELITES AND CRIME / 14 FEB 2013

A Christmas massacre in Huehuetenango, a Guatemalan province on the Mexican border, provides clues about the extent to which the…

Yet Another Presidential Candidate in Honduras Accused of Embezzlement

ELITES AND CRIME / 6 NOV 2020

Tegucigalpa mayor Nasry “Tito” Asfura -- who has announced he will run for president in Honduras' 2021 elections -- has…

Another Honduras Narco Negotiates Plea Deal With US

ELITES AND CRIME / 13 OCT 2017

The heir of one of Honduras’ most notorious drug trafficking groups is negotiating a plea deal in the United…

SEE MORE

About InSight Crime

ABOUT US
THE ORGANIZATION

Guatemala Social Insecurity Investigation Makes Front Page News

10 DEC 2021

InSight Crime’s latest investigation into a case of corruption within Guatemala's social security agency linked to the deaths of patients with kidney disease made waves in…

THE ORGANIZATION

Venezuela El Dorado Investigation Makes Headlines

3 DEC 2021

InSight Crime's investigation into the trafficking of illegal gold in Venezuela's Amazon region generated impact on both social media and in the press. Besides being republished and mentioned by several…

THE ORGANIZATION

Gender and Investigative Techniques Focus of Workshops

26 NOV 2021

On November 23-24, InSight Crime conducted a workshop called “How to Cover Organized Crime: Investigation Techniques and A Focus on Gender.” The session convened reporters and investigators from a dozen…

THE ORGANIZATION

InSight Crime Names Two New Board Members

19 NOV 2021

In recent weeks, InSight Crime added two new members to its board. Joy Olson is the former executive director of the Washington Office on Latin America…

THE ORGANIZATION

Senate Commission in Paraguay Cites InSight Crime

12 NOV 2021

InSight Crime’s reporting and investigations often reach the desks of diplomats, security officials and politicians. The latest example occurred in late October during a commission of Paraguay's Senate that tackled…

ABOUT US