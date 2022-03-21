A powerful Colombian drug lord strolled out of a prison dressed as a guard, exposing frailties and corruption in the penitentiary system and threatening a number of critical court cases.

On the morning of March 18, Juan Larinson Castro Estupiñán, alias “Matamba,” escaped from La Picota, a maximum-security prison in the Colombian capital, Bogotá, Justice Minister Wilson Ruiz confirmed on Twitter. Matamba was the head of a drug trafficking group called Cordillera Sur, affiliated to the Urabeños, a far larger criminal group known as the Gulf Cartel.



According to Colombian media reports, Matamba exited the penitentiary dressed as a prison guard and getting through all the surveillance systems. Prison officials first noticed his absence in the morning, when he failed to turn up for the daily counting of detainees in his prison wing.



Video footage released since his escape showed him, in a uniform, walking through open security doors. One prison official has been arrested on suspicion of aiding Matamba to escape.

With Cordillera Sur, Matamba maintained a strong grip on much of the drug trafficking in Colombia’s southwestern department of Nariño. According to Colombian press reports, he was a close lieutenant of the former Urabeños leader, Dairo Antonio Úsuga, alias “Otoniel,” who was captured after a multi-year manhunt last October.

Nariño’s municipalities of Rosario, Leiva, Policarpa and Cumbitara and had negotiated cocaine deals with the National Liberation Army (Ejército de Liberación Nacional – ELN ), dissidents from the now-demobilized Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (Fuerzas Armadas Revolucionarias de Colombia – FARC) and Mexico’s Sinaloa Cartel.

InSight Crime Analysis

Matamba was arrested in May 2021 in the central department of Santander and charged with homicide and extortion. According to prosecutors, he oversaw cocaine production in

Matamba’s escape, if confirmed to have been enabled by prison officials, is one of the strongest pieces of evidence yet for the corruption inside Colombia’s prison system, and also puts in peril a number of criminal cases against his allies.



At least one prison guard, arrested on March 20, allegedly helped the escape by leaving security doors open and likely providing Matamba with the uniform.

However, La Picota prison is getting a bad reputation. In mid-March, an investigation by Colombian media, Caracol, showed that Carlos Mattos, a businessman awaiting trial on charges of bribery, was able to exit and enter La Picota at will and visit his private office for personal meetings. According to Caracol, a number of prison officials were helping Mattos to move in and out of La Picota.



President Iván Duque fired the head of Colombia’s prison service, Mariano Botero, over the Mattos scandal.

However, Matamba’s escape may have more severe ramifications. In February 2022, three retired Colombian Army commanders were accused by the Attorney General’s Office of having colluded with drug traffickers, including Matamba, along the country’s Pacific coast. Prosecutors added that Matamba counted on retired and active military personnel to provide him with a “criminal monopoly” in the region.

Matamba had been jailed 14 times in the past around the country, and was facing possible extradition to the United States.

