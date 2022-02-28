HomeNewsLiquid Meth Produced in Mexico Streams Across US Border
icon

Authorities are seeing a surge in liquid methamphetamine being smuggled across the US-Mexico border
NEWS

Liquid Meth Produced in Mexico Streams Across US Border

METHAMPHETAMINE / 28 FEB 2022 BY HENRY SHULDINER EN

After the seizure of 700 gallons of liquid methamphetamine in a Texas border town, it’s clear that traffickers are using the atypical method to smuggle great quantities of the drug.

The seizure came in mid-February, when a Pharr officer noticed three men pouring liquid into buckets from several drums near a parked tanker truck, according to a Pharr Police Department news release published on Facebook. Crystals on the buckets cued authorities to have the liquid tested by a Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) lab, which determined that the truck’s two tankers were filled with 700 gallons of liquid methamphetamine.

SEE ALSO: Coverage of US-Mexico Border

The haul amounted to some 5,700 pounds of the drug, worth about $10 million, according to the DEA.

US authorities along the Texas border have previously discovered liquid methamphetamine – but in smaller quantities.

In November 2020, El Paso police discovered 10 plastic containers of liquid methamphetamine, weighing some 500 pounds, in the back of a vehicle.

In February that year, officers with US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) seized 1,500 pounds of the drug concealed in 32 bottles that had been hidden among a shipment of multi-use cleaners.

Other seizures include liquid methamphetamine found inside the gas tank of a semi-truck and in drums stashed in the luggage compartment of a bus.

InSight Crime Analysis

The seizure was notable for its size, indicating a sophisticated trafficking group able to produce liquid methamphetamine, a form which disguises the drug’s smell and is harder to detect.

While smuggling methamphetamine in its liquid form is not a new technique, there are advantages. Mixed in large containers, the methamphetamine is usually combined with gasoline or acetone, which can mask its smell from drug-sniffing K-9s, Wendell Campbell, a spokesperson for the DEA's Houston Division, told San Antonio News Station KSAT.

The liquid can be boiled off, and “what's left inside that barrel starts to crystallize, and little crystal shards will pop up inside that barrel where it can be scraped out and packaged," Campbell said.

Though liquid methamphetamine is usually converted into powder or crystal methamphetamine, it can also be consumed in liquid form.

SEE ALSO: The US is Now Meth Country

As InSight Crime has previously reported, methamphetamine has returned with a vengeance in the United States. Estimates of methamphetamine use vary, but the most recent figures point to about 2 million users in the US.

After crackdowns in the United States on the precursor chemicals needed to produce methamphetamine, production of the drug moved to laboratories and “super labs” in Mexico. Many of the criminal groups involved in methamphetamine production source precursor chemicals from China and India, obtaining them in large amounts.

The result has been a flood of cheap and potent methamphetamine across the US-Mexico border. According to CBP figures, some 50,000 pounds of methamphetamine were seized in 2012. In 2021, that number jumped to more than 190,000 pounds.

METHAMPHETAMINE MEXICO US/MEXICO BORDER
share icon icon icon

Was this content helpful?

We want to sustain Latin America’s largest organized crime database, but in order to do so, we need resources.

DONATE

What are your thoughts? Click here to send InSight Crime your comments.

We encourage readers to copy and distribute our work for non-commercial purposes, with attribution to InSight Crime in the byline and links to the original at both the top and bottom of the article. Check the Creative Commons website for more details of how to share our work, and please send us an email if you use an article.

Tags

Was this content helpful?

We want to sustain Latin America’s largest organized crime database, but in order to do so, we need resources.

DONATE

Latest News

Albanian Drug Traffickers Jockey for Position in Ecuador

NEWS / 28 FEB 2022

Paraguay: The New Safe Haven for Brazilian Traffickers, Money Launderers

NEWS / 25 FEB 2022

Colombia Military Killing of Ex-FARC Commander 'Arturo' Rattles 10th Front

NEWS / 25 FEB 2022

Paraguay, Brazil and Dubai Figure into Massive Transatlantic Cocaine Ring

NEWS / 24 FEB 2022

The Perpetual Cocaine War of Colombia's Putumayo

NEWS / 23 FEB 2022

Crackdown on Guatemala Prosecutors Intensifies Amid Presidential Corruption Claims

NEWS / 23 FEB 2022

Related Content

SEE MORE

Forced Displacement in Mexico: The Hidden Toll of the War

DISPLACEMENT / 27 FEB 2017

Mexico's violence-induced forced displacement crisis is only beginning. Almost a third of the country's municipalities have fewer inhabitants than they…

Juarez Bullet Hits Texas Woman, Fueling Fears of Spillover Violence

MEXICO / 23 FEB 2012

A woman in El Paso, Texas, has been injured by a stray bullet fired in Mexico during a gunfight between…

Mistreatment of Migrant in Mexico Caught on Video

HUMAN SMUGGLING / 30 MAR 2011

In an indicator of the difficulties often faced by Central American migrants, three Mexican customs officers were suspended after a…

SEE MORE

About InSight Crime

ABOUT US
WORK WITH US

Open positions: Media and Public Relations Professional / English Language Editor

15 FEB 2022

InSight Crime is looking for a media and public relations professional and a senior English editor, preferably based in Latin America…

THE ORGANIZATION

Guatemala Social Insecurity Investigation Makes Front Page News

10 DEC 2021

InSight Crime’s latest investigation into a case of corruption within Guatemala's social security agency linked to the deaths of patients with kidney disease made waves in…

THE ORGANIZATION

Venezuela El Dorado Investigation Makes Headlines

3 DEC 2021

InSight Crime's investigation into the trafficking of illegal gold in Venezuela's Amazon region generated impact on both social media and in the press. Besides being republished and mentioned by several…

THE ORGANIZATION

Gender and Investigative Techniques Focus of Workshops

26 NOV 2021

On November 23-24, InSight Crime conducted a workshop called “How to Cover Organized Crime: Investigation Techniques and A Focus on Gender.” The session convened reporters and investigators from a dozen…

THE ORGANIZATION

InSight Crime Names Two New Board Members

19 NOV 2021

In recent weeks, InSight Crime added two new members to its board. Joy Olson is the former executive director of the Washington Office on Latin America…

ABOUT US