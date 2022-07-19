Cocaine Baptism for Brand New Crew of Dutch Naval Vessel

The new crew of a Dutch naval vessel, dedicated to interdicting drugs in the Caribbean, got a quick first taste of action when a speedboat carrying cocaine was spotted, mere hours after they had finished their final training exercises.

On July 15, the brand new crew of the Zr.Ms. Groningen, a Dutch navy ship which has made regular seizures of cocaine in recent years, pursued the go-fast boat. A sniper from a Coast Guard helicopter managed to take out its motor. The chase led to the arrests of five crew members and the discovery of more than 650 kilograms of cocaine and four firearms.

The Groningen has been especially busy dealing with similar smuggling attempts over the past few months. On June 14, the Dutch vessel intercepted two drug shipments within 24 hours, seizing over a ton of cocaine in the operations.

Several sister vessels in the Dutch fleet have also made an increasing number of drug seizures near Curaçao, including a February pursuit that left 224 kilograms of cocaine in the ocean after smugglers dumped the drugs as they evaded capture. In late 2021, Dutch maritime authorities intercepted 4,735 kg in the span of a few weeks.

InSight Crime Analysis

While the separate interdictions are not particularly noteworthy on their own, the continuous volume of seizures demonstrates how crucial and profitable the Caribbean drug trafficking route remains.

As InSight Crime reported in 2020, the Dutch Caribbean has become a hotspot for traffickers increasingly using go-fast boats to move cocaine out of Venezuela. The Groningen has long played a key role in preventing this maritime drug trafficking, recording record seizures in 2019.

Two years later, the situation has barely changed. Dutch ships have been instrumental in counter-trafficking along the Caribbean route but seizures remain frequent and consistently involve hundreds of kilograms of cocaine.

According to the Dutch police report on the “State of Drugs in the Netherlands 2021," seizures of shipments sharply increased from 2019 to 2020. A report published by the Dutch Coast Guard shows that 9,869 kilograms of cocaine were seized in 2021, and media reports of seizures around Curaçao and other Dutch islands demonstrate that the total volume of cocaine moving through the area has likely continued to rise.

Curaçao is an attractive transit hub for a couple of reasons. First, according to a Dutch government report, Curaçao houses one of the few deep sea ports in the Caribbean region, meaning its shipping infrastructure is more resilient than others. It is located outside the hurricane zone, making the country a less risky departure point for traffickers than other Caribbean nations. Much of the cocaine seized by the vessels in the Dutch Caribbean is likely headed to Europe, where most cocaine enters in commercial shipping containers.

Second, just under 75 kilometers of water separate Venezuela and Curaçao, making the latter a logical first stop for cocaine departing from Venezuela's coast. The two countries' proximity has helped create the heavily used cocaine route, also frequented by gold smugglers and human traffickers operating out of Venezuela.



Third, the Dutch police report noted that some cocaine enters the Netherlands through commercial flights, especially from Curaçao and Suriname, due to direct flights to Amsterdam’s Schiphol airport.