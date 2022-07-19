HomeNewsCocaine Baptism for Brand New Crew of Dutch Naval Vessel
icon

After spotting a vessel transporting cocaine, a sniper from a Dutch coastguard helicopter managed to take out its motor.
NEWS

Cocaine Baptism for Brand New Crew of Dutch Naval Vessel

CARIBBEAN / 19 JUL 2022 BY HENRY SHULDINER EN

The new crew of a Dutch naval vessel, dedicated to interdicting drugs in the Caribbean, got a quick first taste of action when a speedboat carrying cocaine was spotted, mere hours after they had finished their final training exercises.

On July 15, the brand new crew of the Zr.Ms. Groningen, a Dutch navy ship which has made regular seizures of cocaine in recent years, pursued the go-fast boat. A sniper from a Coast Guard helicopter managed to take out its motor. The chase led to the arrests of five crew members and the discovery of more than 650 kilograms of cocaine and four firearms.

SEE ALSO: Dutch Ship Makes Waves with Record Cocaine Seizures in Caribbean

The Groningen has been especially busy dealing with similar smuggling attempts over the past few months. On June 14, the Dutch vessel intercepted two drug shipments within 24 hours, seizing over a ton of cocaine in the operations.

Several sister vessels in the Dutch fleet have also made an increasing number of drug seizures near Curaçao, including a February pursuit that left 224 kilograms of cocaine in the ocean after smugglers dumped the drugs as they evaded capture. In late 2021, Dutch maritime authorities intercepted 4,735 kg in the span of a few weeks.

InSight Crime Analysis

While the separate interdictions are not particularly noteworthy on their own, the continuous volume of seizures demonstrates how crucial and profitable the Caribbean drug trafficking route remains.

As InSight Crime reported in 2020, the Dutch Caribbean has become a hotspot for traffickers increasingly using go-fast boats to move cocaine out of Venezuela. The Groningen has long played a key role in preventing this maritime drug trafficking, recording record seizures in 2019.

Two years later, the situation has barely changed. Dutch ships have been instrumental in counter-trafficking along the Caribbean route but seizures remain frequent and consistently involve hundreds of kilograms of cocaine.

SEE ALSO: Suspicious Venezuela Shipwreck Reveals Drug Route to Dutch Caribbean

According to the Dutch police report on the “State of Drugs in the Netherlands 2021," seizures of shipments sharply increased from 2019 to 2020. A report published by the Dutch Coast Guard shows that 9,869 kilograms of cocaine were seized in 2021, and media reports of seizures around Curaçao and other Dutch islands demonstrate that the total volume of cocaine moving through the area has likely continued to rise.

Curaçao is an attractive transit hub for a couple of reasons. First, according to a Dutch government report, Curaçao houses one of the few deep sea ports in the Caribbean region, meaning its shipping infrastructure is more resilient than others. It is located outside the hurricane zone, making the country a less risky departure point for traffickers than other Caribbean nations. Much of the cocaine seized by the vessels in the Dutch Caribbean is likely headed to Europe, where most cocaine enters in commercial shipping containers.

Second, just under 75 kilometers of water separate Venezuela and Curaçao, making the latter a logical first stop for cocaine departing from Venezuela's coast. The two countries' proximity has helped create the heavily used cocaine route, also frequented by gold smugglers and human traffickers operating out of Venezuela.

Third, the Dutch police report noted that some cocaine enters the Netherlands through commercial flights, especially from Curaçao and Suriname, due to direct flights to Amsterdam’s Schiphol airport.

CARIBBEAN COCAINE DUTCH CARIBBEAN EUROPE CRIME VENEZUELA
share icon icon icon

Was this content helpful?

We want to sustain Latin America’s largest organized crime database, but in order to do so, we need resources.

DONATE

What are your thoughts? Click here to send InSight Crime your comments.

We encourage readers to copy and distribute our work for non-commercial purposes, with attribution to InSight Crime in the byline and links to the original at both the top and bottom of the article. Check the Creative Commons website for more details of how to share our work, and please send us an email if you use an article.

Tags

Was this content helpful?

We want to sustain Latin America’s largest organized crime database, but in order to do so, we need resources.

DONATE

Latest News

Political Connections in El Salvador Help MS13 Leaders Escape Abroad

NEWS / 19 JUL 2022

Yachts and Cocaine - An Annual Voyage Between Argentina and Spain

NEWS / 19 JUL 2022

Rafael Caro Quintero's Capture in Mexico Celebrated and Overstated

NEWS / 16 JUL 2022

Will Death of Iván Mordisco Prove the Final Blow to FARC Dissidents in Colombia?

NEWS / 15 JUL 2022

US Temporary Work Visas Expose Migrants to Exploitation: Report

NEWS / 15 JUL 2022

Honduras Ex-President’s Son Murdered in Professional Hit

NEWS / 15 JUL 2022

Related Content

SEE MORE

Former Honduras President Accused of Drug Conspiracy That Moved 500 Tons of Cocaine

COCAINE / 15 FEB 2022

With the arrest of former Honduras President Juan Orlando Hernández on drug charges, US prosecutors have brought down a powerful…

3.5 Tn Peru Cocaine Seizure Tied to Mexicans, Destined for Europe

COCAINE / 27 AUG 2014

Authorities in Peru have discovered at least 3.5 tons of cocaine that police say was destined to be shipped from…

Venezuela Interior Minister Replaced Amid Pressure From Militant Collective

COLECTIVOS / 28 OCT 2014

Venezuela's interior minister has been replaced, leading some to question whether it may have been due to pressure from a…

SEE MORE

About InSight Crime

ABOUT US
THE ORGANIZATION

Memo Fantasma Coverage Gets Worldwide Attention

1 JUL 2022

Guillermo Acevedo, the former Colombian drug lord and paramilitary commander better known as Memo Fantasma, may soon be allowed to leave prison. Since first revealing the identity of Memo Fantasma…

THE ORGANIZATION

Who Are Memo Fantasma and Sergio Roberto de Carvalho?

24 JUN 2022

Inside the criminal career of Memo Fantasma  In March 2020, InSight Crime revealed the identity and whereabouts of Memo Fantasma, a paramilitary commander and drug trafficker living in…

THE ORGANIZATION

Environmental and Academic Praise

17 JUN 2022

InSight Crime’s six-part series on the plunder of the Peruvian Amazon continues to inform the debate on environmental security in the region. Our Environmental Crimes Project Manager, María Fernanda Ramírez,…

LA ORGANIZACIÓN

Series on Plunder of Peru’s Amazon Makes Headlines

10 JUN 2022

Since launching on June 2, InSight Crime’s six-part series on environmental crime in Peru’s Amazon has been well-received. Detailing the shocking impunity enjoyed by those plundering the rainforest, the investigation…

THE ORGANIZATION

Duarte’s Death Makes Waves

3 JUN 2022

The announcement of the death of Gentil Duarte, one of the top dissident commanders of the defunct Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC), continues to reverberate in Venezuela and Colombia.

ABOUT US