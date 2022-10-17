HomeNewsVenezuela's Legal Tobacco Industry Risks Going Up in Smoke
icon

The popularity of contraband cigarettes in Venezuela is increasing as they provide cheaper, if less safe, alternatives
NEWS

Venezuela's Legal Tobacco Industry Risks Going Up in Smoke

CONTRABAND / 17 OCT 2022 BY VENEZUELA INVESTIGATIVE UNIT EN

Venezuela’s largest cigarette producer, Bigott, has sounded the alarm over a rapid rise in illegal cigarettes being used in the country, with authorities not seeming in a rush to try and crack down on the trade.

Contraband cigarettes accounted for 44% of all tobacco sales in Venezuela, according to Bigott’s head of legal affairs, Miguel Benzo, in an interview with the Venezuelan newspaper Tal Cual published in early October.

“Historically, we dealt with contraband levels of below 10%. That was relatively acceptable and we could live with it,” said Benzo.

SEE ALSO: Jalisco Cartel Cashing in on Mexico's Illegal Cigarette Market

But Venezuela’s worsening economic crisis has seen the market share of contraband cigarettes rapidly increase. In 2019, Bigott reported that 21.35% of all cigarettes sold in the country were of illicit origin, a total which increased to 30% in 2020.

In April, the Venezuelan Senate allowed Bigott to lower its prices by 25% to better compete with contraband cigarettes, said Benzo in a separate interview with Bloomberg.

But this has not been enough.

According to one Bigott employee, who spoke to InSight Crime anonymously, the company has found 127 cigarette brands illegally being sold in the country, including some coming from Colombia, Paraguay, China, India, and the United Arab Emirates. 

This indicates a diversification in the ways cigarettes are entering Venezuela. Before this explosion, contraband tobacco either entered the country by land from Colombia or by sea from Aruba, said Benzo.

Now, however, most cigarettes enter the country at ports and airports through courier services, according to an investigation by Tal Cual. These services offer “door-to-door” delivery for both private individuals and companies.

And while products such as cigarettes are ordinarily banned from such imports, due to the norms surrounding their sale, owners of contraband tobacco are allegedly paying between $50,000 and $100,000 per shipment to corrupt officials. 

InSight Crime Analysis

As in much of Latin America, cigarettes are a source of significant tax income for Venezuela. Yet few steps have been taken to address the growth in sales of illegal cigarettes.

According to data from Bigott, 73% of the revenue drawn from legal cigarette sales goes to the government in taxes. However, that potential tax income has dwindled in recent years, as illegal cigarettes have rapidly eaten away at the legal market share.

Apart from occasional seizures, there has been a lack of coordinated action by authorities to crack down on this illegal market. According to one Venezuelan economist, who spoke to InSight Crime on condition of anonymity, the Venezuelan government is not overly concerned about the loss of tax revenue as this money is made up for in other ways. 

SEE ALSO: Belize, the Gatekeeper for Contraband Tobacco Flowing into Mexico

“Those who bring contraband cigarettes to Venezuela are part of corruption networks that have been adjusted to benefit authorities. The tax collection in the country doesn’t matter, so long as the money arrives,” he explained.

“Why doesn’t the state do anything? Because these people are part of the network,” he added.

The economist added, however, that the profits of those corrupt officials taking part in contraband rings are the only ones benefiting. National tobacco producers have been left at a loss due to this unfair competition, he said. Consumers are also being affected as contraband cigarettes do not match the Venezuelan government’s standards of quality.

CONTRABAND VENEZUELA
share icon icon icon

Was this content helpful?

We want to sustain Latin America’s largest organized crime database, but in order to do so, we need resources.

DONATE

What are your thoughts? Click here to send InSight Crime your comments.

We encourage readers to copy and distribute our work for non-commercial purposes, with attribution to InSight Crime in the byline and links to the original at both the top and bottom of the article. Check the Creative Commons website for more details of how to share our work, and please send us an email if you use an article.

Tags

Was this content helpful?

We want to sustain Latin America’s largest organized crime database, but in order to do so, we need resources.

DONATE

Latest News

Colombo-Venezuelan Guerrillas Investigation Makes Global Headlines

LA ORGANIZACIÓN / 14 OCT 2022

Grenades and Land Mines - Why Ecuador Remains a Storehouse for Ex-FARC Mafia

NEWS / 14 OCT 2022

ELN Keeps Fighting in Key State Despite Peace Talk Plans with Colombia Government

NEWS / 14 OCT 2022

Highways and Mills - Haiti Gangs Battle for Control of Key Infrastructure

NEWS / 13 OCT 2022

How Ecuador and Venezuela Face Differing Invasions of Fake US Dollars

NEWS / 13 OCT 2022

‘Viejo Santos’: The Decline of an MS13 Leader Wanted in the US

NEWS / 12 OCT 2022

Related Content

SEE MORE

Pirates of the Lake - Gangs Prey on Venezuelan Fishermen

ENVIRONMENTAL CRIME / 10 NOV 2020

Fisherman are denouncing increased piracy around Lake Valencia in northern Venezuela, which is weakening one of the last productive industries…

What are the Most Corrupt Countries in Latin America?

CARIBBEAN / 11 FEB 2022

Latin American countries scored poorly on Transparency International’s latest corruption index, with the worst joining the ranks of war-torn nations…

The Governors, the Gang and the War for Bolívar's Gold

ELITES AND CRIME / 17 NOV 2021

On November 5, 2019, threatening pamphlets appeared on the streets of El Callao, a mining town in Venezuela's eastern state…

SEE MORE

About InSight Crime

ABOUT US
THE ORGANIZATION

'The Jungle Patrol' Makes Headlines

7 OCT 2022

Our recent recent investigation, “The Jungle Patrol: Fighting Illegal Loggers on the Guatemala-Mexico Border,” made international headlines.

LA ORGANIZACIÓN

Extensive Coverage of our Chronicles of a Cartel Bodyguard

23 SEP 2022

Our recent investigation, A Cartel Bodyguard in Mexico’s 'Hot Land', has received extensive media coverage.

THE ORGANIZATION

InSight Crime, American University Host Illegal Fishing Panel

19 SEP 2022

InSight Crime and the Center for Latin American & Latino Studies (CLALS) at American University discussed the findings of a joint investigation on IUU fishing at a September 9 conference.

THE ORGANIZATION

Impact on the Media Landscape

9 SEP 2022

InSight Crime’s first investigation on the Dominican Republic made an immediate impact on the Dominican media landscape, with major news outlets republishing and reprinting our findings, including in …

THE ORGANIZATION

InSight Crime Sharpens Its Skills

2 SEP 2022

Last week, the InSight Crime team gathered for our annual retreat in Colombia, where we discussed our vision and strategy for the next 12 months.  During the week, we also learned how to…

ABOUT US