Our recent investigation, A Cartel Bodyguard in Mexico’s 'Hot Land', has received extensive media coverage.
LA ORGANIZACIÓN

Extensive Coverage of our Chronicles of a Cartel Bodyguard￼￼

23 SEP 2022 BY INSIGHT CRIME EN

Our recent investigation, A Cartel Bodyguard in Mexico’s 'Hot Land', received extensive media coverage, including in Mexico where SinEmbargo repurposed our investigation into a video seen over a million times on Facebook and YouTube. The piece also received well over a thousand interactions on InSight Crime’s social media accounts. But the impact goes beyond views. The story itself is important, because it provides a first-hand account of how and why people end up fighting in Mexico’s cartel wars, as well as why and how they break away from the cartels. 

An InSight Crime investigation and a profile were also recently cited in two United Nations Human Rights Council Reports on Venezuela, Maduro's El Dorado: Gangs, Guerrillas and Gold in Venezuela and the ELN in Venezuela, respectively.

