InDepth Coverage of Juan Orlando Hernández

22 APR 2022 BY INSIGHT CRIME EN

Ever since Juan Orlando Hernández was elected president of Honduras in 2014, InSight Crime has provided coverage of every twist and turn during his rollercoaster time in office, amid growing rumors of criminal activity on his part. We tracked the evolution of drug trafficking charges against Hernández, the trial and imprisonment of his brother, the corruption in his administration, and this last chapter of his capture and extradition to the United States. 

As Hernández now prepares for his trial, InSight Crime launches a new InDepth page, unifying all our coverage and presenting a new criminal profile

VISIT: InDepth Juan Orlando Hernández


