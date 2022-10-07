HomeThe Organization'The Jungle Patrol' Makes Headlines￼
InSight Crime’s Alex Papadovassilakis, the investigation’s co-author, was interviewed alongside the other author, Alejandro Melgoza, by El Financiero Bloomberg.
Our recent recent investigation, “The Jungle Patrol: Fighting Illegal Loggers on the Guatemala-Mexico Border,” made international headlines. The investigation appeared on the front page of Mexico’s El Universal, and was covered by Guatemala’s La Hora, Soy502, and elPeriódico newspapers, as well as Yahoo and Argentina’s La Nación. InSight Crime’s Alex Papadovassilakis, the investigation’s co-author, was interviewed alongside the other author, Alejandro Melgoza, by El Financiero Bloomberg, NTN24, La Octava, and Radio Infinita about the findings.

Read the investigation here >

‘The Jungle Patrol’ studies a timber mafia with ties to Asia that is ravaging nature reserves on the Guatemala-Mexico border, and the group of elite park rangers that is trying to stop them. Just how does precious wood from endangered trees illegally extracted from the Mayan Jungle end up in Asia?

Watch this video to find out:

