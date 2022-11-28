Open Position: Full Stack WordPress Developer

As Full Stack WordPress Developer You Will:

Work collaboratively with other developers and designers to maintain and improve organizational standards.

Demonstrate a high level of attention to detail, and implement best practices and standards in source code deliverables.

Work as part of the team on new projects and website-related releases.

Be at the cutting edge, keep up to date with new techniques and technologies, and be willing to learn and experiment.

Actively implement, and collaborate in the implementation, of designs that improve the user experience of the organization’s website.

Propose improvements to the organization’s products.

Ensure that best practices are followed and industry standards are adhered to.

Demonstrate a strong understanding of the latest development techniques in order to deliver unique solutions.

Use sound methodologies to manage maintainable, scalable, and reusable solutions.

Maintain daily and constant communication with all areas of the organization to manage development projects and expectations.

Actively question development strategies, plans, and timelines that limit or may affect projects or project budgets.

Keep our insightcrime.org website and other InSight Crime products updated and innovative.

What We’re Looking For:

2+ years of experience.

A strong understanding of back-end programming and PHP concepts.

WordPress development experience.

Knowledge of HTML/CSS3/SASS to implement responsive and progressive solutions. Strong knowledge of SEO practices and compliance with W3C standards.

Experience with modern JavaScript frameworks such as React.

Strong abilities with Vanilla JS using ES6 Standard and jQuery.

Experience with SVG animations, Canvas, CSS3 Keyframes and JS animations.

Experience using Figma, Photoshop and/or Sketch in collaboration with the UX/UI team.

A passion for digital.

A proactive approach and the ability to work independently.

Strong written and verbal communication skills.

A good understanding of modern web technologies.

A positive attitude and a strong work ethic.

Details and results-oriented professional with strong organizational skills.

Working at InSight Crime

Remote work* during Colombia hours.

We are willing to hire at the junior or senior level, depending on the candidate's experience. Salary will depend on experience.

The contract is for the provision of services.

* Face-to-face meetings may be required from time to time.

To Apply

Interested? Send all the application materials via email to [email protected] under the subject line "Full Stack Developer InSight Crime.” Please attach your resume and cover letter.

Candidates who meet the requirements will be contacted for an interview and a technical test.