Open Position: Social Media and Engagement Strategist

InSight Crime is looking for a Social Media and Engagement Strategist who will be focused on maintaining and improving InSight Crime’s reputation and interaction with its audiences through publishing activities and campaigns for different digital platforms and social networks. Duties also include coordination and management of virtual events to support and enhance the impact of the research publications and in-depth topics that we cover.

Candidates must identify opportunities and challenges, develop strategies and manage problems to improve the organization’s performance in digital and social media environments based on a regular assessment of strengths, weaknesses, and analysis.



Candidates need to be fluent in both English and Spanish and have at least three years of experience working in communications, digital marketing or social media management.

Skills

In-depth knowledge of social networks, particularly Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Mailchimp, YouTube, and Instagram in addition to the platforms needed to program and post such as Plannable and Typefully.

Knowledge of Google Analytics and Google Tag Manager.

Knowledge of WordPress.

Usage of metrics for strategic planning.

Fluency in English and Spanish.

Good level of oral and written expression in English and Spanish.

Organizational and administrative skills.

Passionate about digital media, social networks and email marketing.

Follow-through and attention to detail.

General Responsibilities

Innovation and Strategy (20%)

Content creation and monitoring (60%)

Interact with audience / Polish platforms (10%)

Measure and report/ Back-up (10%)

Desired:

Preferably based in Latin America and the Caribbean.

Previous experience working at NGOs, media outlets, think-tanks or similar organizations.

Experience working with agile methodologies.

Conditions and clarifications:

Salary dependent on experience.

Availability to work during normal business hours in Latin American time zones

Full-time job, remote or hybrid to be defined. Occasional long hours and weekend work could be required when relevant events (for example, captures or killings of criminal actors, and special events in different time zones). This is exceptional and we try to avoid it at all costs.

InSight Crime is staffed by an extraordinary multicultural team based in 10 countries. You’ll work in a collaborative network that is having an impact every day seeking to deepen the debate about organized crime and citizen security in the Americas.

To apply, please send a CV and cover letter to [email protected].

Open call until June 3, 2023.