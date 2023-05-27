HomeWork With UsOpen Position: Social Media and Engagement Strategist
icon

Open Position: Social Media and Engagement Strategist
WORK WITH US

Open Position: Social Media and Engagement Strategist

27 MAY 2023 BY INSIGHT CRIME EN

InSight Crime is looking for a Social Media and Engagement Strategist who will be focused on maintaining and improving InSight Crime’s reputation and interaction with its audiences through publishing activities and campaigns for different digital platforms and social networks. Duties also include coordination and management of virtual events to support and enhance the impact of the research publications and in-depth topics that we cover.

Candidates must identify opportunities and challenges, develop strategies and manage problems to improve the organization’s performance in digital and social media environments based on a regular assessment of strengths, weaknesses, and analysis.

Candidates need to be fluent in both English and Spanish and have at least three years of experience working in communications, digital marketing or social media management.

Skills

  • In-depth knowledge of social networks, particularly Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Mailchimp, YouTube, and Instagram in addition to the platforms needed to program and post such as Plannable and Typefully.
  • Knowledge of Google Analytics and Google Tag Manager.
  • Knowledge of WordPress.
  • Usage of metrics for strategic planning.
  • Fluency in English and Spanish.
  • Good level of oral and written expression in English and Spanish.
  • Organizational and administrative skills.
  • Passionate about digital media, social networks and email marketing.
  • Follow-through and attention to detail.

General Responsibilities

  • Innovation and Strategy (20%)
  • Content creation and monitoring (60%)
  • Interact with audience / Polish platforms (10%)
  • Measure and report/ Back-up (10%)

Desired:

  • Preferably based in Latin America and the Caribbean. 
  • Previous experience working at NGOs, media outlets, think-tanks or similar organizations. 
  • Experience working with agile methodologies. 

Conditions and clarifications:

  • Salary dependent on experience.
  • Availability to work during normal business hours in Latin American time zones
    Full-time job, remote or hybrid to be defined.
  • Occasional long hours and weekend work could be required when relevant events (for example, captures or killings of criminal actors, and special events in different time zones). This is exceptional and we try to avoid it at all costs. 

InSight Crime is staffed by an extraordinary multicultural team based in 10 countries. You’ll work in a collaborative network that is having an impact every day seeking to deepen the debate about organized crime and citizen security in the Americas.

To apply, please send a CV and cover letter to [email protected].
Open call until June 3, 2023.

share icon icon icon

Was this content helpful?

We want to sustain Latin America’s largest organized crime database, but in order to do so, we need resources.

DONATE

What are your thoughts? Click here to send InSight Crime your comments.

We encourage readers to copy and distribute our work for non-commercial purposes, with attribution to InSight Crime in the byline and links to the original at both the top and bottom of the article. Check the Creative Commons website for more details of how to share our work, and please send us an email if you use an article.

Was this content helpful?

We want to sustain Latin America’s largest organized crime database, but in order to do so, we need resources.

DONATE

Latest News

3 Takeaways From the Mexico Peace Index 2023

NEWS / 31 MAY 2023

La Pista: Venezuelans Find Refuge in Colombian Desert

NEWS / 31 MAY 2023

Paraguayan Prosecutors Indict Senator Linked to Transatlantic Cocaine Trade

NEWS / 29 MAY 2023

Venezuela Coverage Receives Great Reception

THE ORGANIZATION / 27 MAY 2023

Guatemala Elites Flex Muscle, Excluding Leading Presidential Contender

NEWS / 26 MAY 2023

Brazil's PCC Complicates Fight Against Illegal Mining in Amazon

NEWS / 26 MAY 2023

About InSight Crime

ABOUT US
WORK WITH US

Open Position: Social Media and Engagement Strategist

27 MAY 2023

InSight Crime is looking for a Social Media and Engagement Strategist who will be focused on maintaining and improving InSight Crime’s reputation and interaction with its audiences through publishing activities…

THE ORGANIZATION

Venezuela Coverage Receives Great Reception

27 MAY 2023

Several of InSight Crime’s most recent articles about Venezuela have been well received by regional media. Our article on Venezuela’s colectivos expanding beyond their political role to control access to…

THE ORGANIZATION

InSight Crime's Chemical Precursor Report Continues

19 MAY 2023

For the second week in a row, our investigation into the flow of precursor chemicals for the manufacture of synthetic drugs in Mexico has been cited by multiple regional media…

THE ORGANIZATION

InSight Crime’s Chemical Precursor Report Widely Cited

THE ORGANIZATION / 12 MAY 2023

We are proud to see that our recently published investigation into the supply chain of chemical precursors feeding Mexico’s synthetic drug production has been warmly received.

THE ORGANIZATION

InSight Crime’s Paraguay Election Coverage Draws Attention 

5 MAY 2023

InSight Crime looked at the various anti-organized crime policies proposed by the candidates in Paraguay’s presidential election, which was won on April 30 by Santiago Peña. Our pre-election coverage was cited…

ABOUT US