Open positions: Media and Public Relations Professional / English Language Editor

Media and Public Relations Professional



InSight Crime is looking for a media and public relations professional to work with our range of media partners, promote articles and investigations to core and specialized audiences, field all inquiries about our work and maximize our organization's impact.



Candidates need to be fluent in both English and Spanish (Portuguese useful as well), and have at least three years' experience working in a communications role for a media organization or NGO.

Preferably based in Latin America and the Caribbean, or prepared to move there.

Salary dependent on experience.

Please send a CV and cover letter to info@insightcrime.org.

Apply before March 15, 2022



English Language Editor

