Open positions: Media and Public Relations Professional / English Language Editor

Media and Public Relations Professional
InSight Crime is looking for a media and public relations professional to work with our range of media partners, promote articles and investigations to core and specialized audiences, field all inquiries about our work and maximize our organization's impact.
Candidates need to be fluent in both English and Spanish (Portuguese useful as well), and have at least three years' experience working in a communications role for a media organization or NGO.
Preferably based in Latin America and the Caribbean, or prepared to move there.
Salary dependent on experience.
Please send a CV and cover letter to info@insightcrime.org.
Apply before March 15, 2022
English Language Editor
InSight Crime seeks an editor capable of working in a fast-moving news environment, covering all of Latin America and the Caribbean.
Candidates need to understand libel law, be obsessive fact-checkers and capable of working not only with our core staff, but also with correspondents scattered across the region.
Experience with hard news stories, feature work and deep-dive investigations preferred. Previous knowledge of organized crime dynamics and the region highly useful.
Candidates must have at least three years of relevant editing experience, be native English speakers, fluent in Spanish (Portuguese a plus).
Preferably based in Latin America and the Caribbean, or prepared to move there.
Salary dependent on experience.
Please send a CV and cover letter to info@insightcrime.org.
Apply before March 15, 2022