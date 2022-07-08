HomeNewsLake Itaipú - The Smugglers' Paradise Between Brazil and Paraguay
icon

Paraguay's Navy blew up over a dozen illegal ports in June.
NEWS

Lake Itaipú - The Smugglers' Paradise Between Brazil and Paraguay

BRAZIL / 8 JUL 2022 BY ALESSANDRO FORD EN

Authorities in Paraguay and Brazil have recently stepped up activities targeting contraband flows through Lake Itaipú, a natural border between the countries, and one used by criminals to smuggle all manner of merchandise, from drugs, arms and cigarettes to food, fuel and fertilizers.

On June 29, Brazilian police raided a warehouse near the lake and seized 24 containers of agrochemicals allegedly trafficked into the country from Paraguay, according to a press release.

This ended a month in which Paraguay’s Navy zealously swept the lake for clandestine ports, disabling at least 18 with explosives and heavy machinery. However, given the area’s long-standing role as a contraband corridor, it was unclear whether this would have any lasting effect.

SEE ALSO: Quarter of Pesticides in Brazil Illegally Smuggled from China

InSight Crime spoke with Paraguayan reporter Roberto Irrazábal, who in 2019 was awarded Amnesty International’s prize for human rights journalism for his investigation into the connections between Brazilian soy farmers and contraband smuggling around Lake Itaipú.

InSight Crime (IC): What are the geographic, political, and economic advantages that make Lake Itaipú the smuggling center that it has become? How did smuggling start there and how has it evolved?

Roberto Irrazábal (RI): Lake Itaipú has three principal geographic advantages. Firstly, it is a natural border between Paraguay and Brazil, extending 1,524 kilometers in length — from the city of Hernandarias to Saltos del Guairá in Paraguay and from Foz de Iguaçu to Guaíra in Brazil — which makes fluvial controls very difficult.

Secondly, the lake is surrounded by wooded territory in both countries, which belongs to the binational Hydroelectric Dam. Traffickers take advantage of these forests to hide their merchandise.

Thirdly, those forests are bounded by private property, which on both sides are mostly monocultural farms owned by Brazilian citizens. The great advantage of this zone is that smugglers are always warned about operations against them by the ringing of bells, allowing them to ditch their cargo and escape every time. In many cases, they even later recover the cargo with the help of corrupt customs officials.

IC: In which section of the lake, if any, are contraband flows greatest?

RI: In my opinion, going by my own investigations, illicit traffic occurs along the whole 1,524 kilometer border. This is backed up by testimonies and maps showing the location of clandestine ports. That said, the zones where the police and Attorney General’s Office have conducted the most operations, at least on the Paraguayan side, are those close to the cities of Saltos del Guairá and San Alberto (also known as Tiger port and Indian port).

IC: Who are the smugglers operating on the lake, and what kind of boats are used?

RI: The people actually moving the merchandise from one side to the other are low-income individuals who are contracted by powerful businesspeople, most of them Brazilians, who buy and traffic the products that enter Brazil.

Before crossing, the products are stashed somewhere near the lake. Then they try to cross. If the smugglers get caught, often the companies and owners can put in a claim, which often ends in them getting the cargos back.

The majority of the smuggling vessels are medium-sized speedboats with powerful motors, but there are also large trucks that cross with cargos of soy and other products. This is facilitated by poor controls in both countries.

IC: Authorities speak of clandestine ports, which you yourself have written about. Can you tell us about these?

RI: The clandestine ports are built by clearing a section of the woods surrounding the lake and then setting up small piers. The Itaipú Hydroelectric company has actually authorized many of these points, under the excuse that they are supposedly watering spots for animals, for example.

Once the dock is mounted, criminals start operating at night. Intelligence work by the anti-contraband unit has found that even Navy personnel, whose job it is to combat smuggling in these waters, work with the contrabandists.

Cargos come from nearby stockpiling points, cross the soybean plantations, enter the woods around Lake Itaipú, load the cargo onto boats, cross to the Brazilian side, unload into the forest and cross the next set of soy plantations bound for big Brazilian cities like São Paulo. The Itaipú authorities and Attorney General’s Office have intervened a few times, destroying these ports, but they are soon rebuilt.

IC: In June, Paraguayan authorities used explosives and heavy machinery to destroy several clandestine ports. In your opinion, how effective is this method in reducing smuggling?

RI: Smugglers respond to the destruction of these ports by rebuilding them, sometimes in the same spot, other times in a different area. The vast distances and poor controls mean they have lots of options.

Destroying these ports is absolutely necessary, but so is setting up a stricter binational control system in the whole area. Right now [coordination is so bad] that there have been [accidental] shootouts between Brazilian and Paraguayan military in the middle of anti-smuggling operations.

There were some interesting proposals during the government of Fernando Lugo (2008-2012), but once Horacio Cartes took power in 2013, they all fell apart. That’s not an unimportant fact given most of the cigarettes seized in anti-contraband operations belong to his tobacco company, Tabesa.

Nor is it a coincidence that the area’s first big anti-smuggling operations took place after the 2018 accession of President Mario Abdo, one of Cartes’ political rivals, or that they were reduced once the two men created a political alliance.

IC: What other methods are Paraguayan and Brazilian law enforcement using on Lake Itaipú?

RI: I don’t have much information on Brazilian measures, but I am aware of several Brazilian military boat operations that attacked smugglers. I think these interventions are more effective and frequent than those launched by the Paraguayan military, some of whose personnel are actually involved in the smuggling, along with politicians and others.

SEE ALSO: Corrupt Paraguay Officials Allow Thriving Contraband Market Into Brazil

In Paraguay, you hear news about operations every now and then, but they tend to come at “political moments.” The methods are not at all effective when you consider that the smugglers almost always escape and that they never reach the businesspeople directing the cargos.

IC: What would more effective methods look like?

RI: Firstly, given the waters and forest are binational, I think a joint Paraguay-Brazil control policy has to be established. Secondly, the vast spaces demand a monitoring system with more technology and personnel. And thirdly, we need to involve more agencies in both countries, as to create an intertwined control system that makes it harder to corrupt officials, like park rangers and the military.

BRAZIL CONTRABAND ELITES AND CRIME PARAGUAY
share icon icon icon

Was this content helpful?

We want to sustain Latin America’s largest organized crime database, but in order to do so, we need resources.

DONATE

What are your thoughts? Click here to send InSight Crime your comments.

We encourage readers to copy and distribute our work for non-commercial purposes, with attribution to InSight Crime in the byline and links to the original at both the top and bottom of the article. Check the Creative Commons website for more details of how to share our work, and please send us an email if you use an article.

Tags

Was this content helpful?

We want to sustain Latin America’s largest organized crime database, but in order to do so, we need resources.

DONATE

Latest News

Scandal at Haiti Customs After Over 100,000 Rounds of Smuggled Ammunition Seized

NEWS / 8 JUL 2022

Cocaine and Narco-Politics in the Mosquitia Region of Honduras

NEWS / 7 JUL 2022

Turkish Bananas: The Cocaine Road to Russia and the Persian Gulf

NEWS / 7 JUL 2022

Squid Game - Uruguay Navy Chases and Captures Chinese Fishing Vessel

NEWS / 6 JUL 2022

Kidnappings of UN Staff, Diplomats in Haiti Could Help Police Get More Funding

NEWS / 6 JUL 2022

Tusi: The Pink Drug Cocktail That Tricked Latin America

NEWS / 6 JUL 2022

Related Content

SEE MORE

A Year After Historic Military Invasion, Rio Slum Preps for Police Units

BRAZIL / 26 MAR 2012

More than a year after the military launched a raid to drive drug traffickers out of Complexo do Alemao, a…

Reports of Human Trafficking Rise Dramatically In Brazil

BRAZIL / 10 OCT 2013

The number of reports of human trafficking in Brazil has risen 1,500 percent in 2013, according to government figures, indicating…

Net Closing on El Salvador Cartel Leader

CHEPE DIABLO / 12 SEP 2013

Police in El Salvador have rounded up 16 alleged members of the Texis Cartel, in the latest sign that authorities…

SEE MORE

About InSight Crime

ABOUT US
THE ORGANIZATION

Who Are Memo Fantasma and Sergio Roberto de Carvalho?

24 JUN 2022

Inside the criminal career of Memo Fantasma  In March 2020, InSight Crime revealed the identity and whereabouts of Memo Fantasma, a paramilitary commander and drug trafficker living in…

THE ORGANIZATION

Environmental and Academic Praise

17 JUN 2022

InSight Crime’s six-part series on the plunder of the Peruvian Amazon continues to inform the debate on environmental security in the region. Our Environmental Crimes Project Manager, María Fernanda Ramírez,…

LA ORGANIZACIÓN

Series on Plunder of Peru’s Amazon Makes Headlines

10 JUN 2022

Since launching on June 2, InSight Crime’s six-part series on environmental crime in Peru’s Amazon has been well-received. Detailing the shocking impunity enjoyed by those plundering the rainforest, the investigation…

THE ORGANIZATION

Duarte’s Death Makes Waves

3 JUN 2022

The announcement of the death of Gentil Duarte, one of the top dissident commanders of the defunct Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC), continues to reverberate in Venezuela and Colombia.

THE ORGANIZATION

Cattle Trafficking Acclaim, Investigation into Peru’s Amazon 

27 MAY 2022

On May 18, InSight Crime launched its most recent investigation into cattle trafficking between Central America and Mexico. It showed precisely how beef, illicitly produced in Honduras, Guatemala…

ABOUT US