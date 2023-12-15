The last year has seen criminal groups turn political chaos to their advantage throughout Latin America and the Caribbean. InSight Crime’s investigators break down the year’s biggest stories from across the region.

In Colombia, President Gustavo Petro’s Total Peace plan has stalled in the face of a highly complex criminal landscape. In Ecuador, a presidential election took place as the country continued to soar up Latin America’s homicide rankings. Policies to protect the Amazon rainforest in Brazil and Colombia led to a decrease in deforestation this year, but criminal groups’ growing involvement in environmental crime will challenge future initiatives. And US efforts to build a common front against the fentanyl crisis have been met with a less-than-positive response in Mexico.

Over the next two weeks, we will publish one of the eight chapters from this series each day. Check this page for the latest updates.