Description

The graphic design and multimedia internship is designed for candidates interested in supporting the creation of multimedia material at InSight Crime, including graphics for investigations and articles published on our website, graphics and videos for social media, graphics for investigative reports, design for investigative reports, and others.

The person selected for this internship will be part of the multimedia and design teams and will have the opportunity to learn in an environment focused on investigating organized crime in Latin America and the Caribbean, while also supporting the creation of materials used to diffuse our work on social media and other spaces to maximize the organization’s impact.

This is the ideal opportunity for candidates who wish to develop and put into practice their design and multimedia production skills, creating a significant portfolio while directly supporting InSight Crime’s mission to promote the transparency, journalistic investigation, and understanding of organized crime in Latin America and the Caribbean. The intern will help drive the organization’s real impact on society by effectively communicating the complexity of these issues and enriching the readers’ experiences in an immersive and understandable manner.

Responsibilities

Support the design team in the use and/or creation of templates in Canva for social media posts.

Create graphics for different projects, such as maps, images, infographics, and other supporting graphic elements.

Adapt the layout of various categories of graphics, such as article covers, social media graphics, PDF title pages, among others.

Brainstorming and creating graphics and multimedia materials, such as short videos, carousel graphics, and others.

Edit videos and other multimedia content.

Requirements

Availability to work 40 hours per week and able to commit to an internship period from early January to May for the spring trimester, from May to August for the summer trimester, and from September to December for the fall trimester.

Knowledge of graphic design tools, such as Adobe Photoshop, Illustrator, and InDesign.

Knowledge of Premier or other video editing tools.

Basic working knowledge or willingness to learn Canva.

Basic working knowledge or willingness to learn graphics creation tools such as Flourish, Tableau, Genially, and others.

Excellent attention to detail and ability to work on tight deadlines.

Capacity to think creatively and to express ideas through appealing and effective visual products using the organization’s style.

Interest in the topics InSight Crime covers.

Desired attributes

Strong English comprehension and communication skills

Experience using platforms such as Tableau and other data visualization platforms, or experience creating graphics using coding.

Advanced command of video creation and editing programs such as After Effects and Premiere.

How to apply

Calls for applications and the internship periods line up with the US academic calendar: spring (January to May), summer (May to August), and fall (September to December). Candidates should apply before December 1 for the spring period, before April 1 for the summer period, and before August 1 for the fall period.

Interested candidates should send all their CV to info@insightcrime.org with the subject line “Design internship with InSight Crime.” The internship can be carried out remotely. It is unpaid, but we occasionally receive donations which allow us to provide small stipends.