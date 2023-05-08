Precursors and Mexico’s Synthetic Drug Trade: Summary and Major Findings

Synthetic drugs have changed organized crime. As opposed to most legacy drugs -- which rely on plants, harvests, favorable weather, significant and varied manual labor, and transport of bulk amounts of illicit substances across heavily-policed terrain -- synthetic drugs can be produced in laboratories year-round.

This is done using a wide variety of mostly sparsely or unevenly regulated chemicals, which can be employed at different stages of the process in rudimentary laboratories and transported in large or small amounts, often without the knowledge of the transporters themselves.

*This article is part of a year-long investigation that tracked the supply chain of precursor chemicals that aid in the production of methamphetamine and fentanyl in Mexico. Read the other articles of the investigation here and the full report here.

The raw materials for these drugs are chemicals referred to as precursors. The sources for these precursor chemicals span the globe. They are currently concentrated in China, where a relatively small number of companies appear to be producing precursor chemicals, in mainly two provinces.

These chemicals are marketed and sold on the internet, where an army of online providers offer well-regulated and unregulated chemicals via the Clearnet and the dark web. These marketers are sometimes extensions of these same production companies and sometimes independent. Some are also clans, which appear to own numerous production and marketing companies.

This investigation sought to understand the flow of these precursors for the production of synthetic drugs in Mexico, specifically methamphetamine and fentanyl. The entire report is available in PDF here, but we have also broken down some of the major findings into shorter articles.

Below is the report's executive summary and major findings.

Executive Summary

Precursors are transported to Mexico via cargo ships or air cargo, traveling direct or via circuitous routes. Cargo is often mislabeled, camouflaging the contents, purpose, or amount of their shipment. In Mexico, brokers and independent buyers facilitate this trade, filing paperwork, creating fictitious companies, or bribing officials. The chemicals then make their way to small producers. Often referred to as “cooks,” these producers synthesize the precursors into illicit synthetic drugs that are then sold to large buyers and transport specialists.

Two large criminal networks buy and move synthetic drugs in bulk: the Sinaloa Cartel and Jalisco Cartel New Generation (Cartel de Jalisco Nueva Generación - CJNG). These networks are responsible for bringing this product across the most difficult part of its journey and thus charge a premium for their services. After they sell the drugs wholesale, they are largely absent, leaving the distribution and retail sales to other local criminal networks.

The precursor industry -- and the synthetic drug industry writ large -- is so challenging to disrupt precisely because it works across legal and illegal spheres, involves many layers and different criminal networks, and has many means to obtain its final objective: the sale of synthetic drugs to an increasing number of consumers.

Those consumers are not just in the United States where synthetic drugs -- in particular fentanyl -- are responsible for tens of thousands of drug overdoses per year. Places like Mexico are experiencing a dramatic uptick in synthetic drug consumption, mostly methamphetamine but also fentanyl. The synthetic drug industry is also having ill effects on the environment in Mexico and is behind a surge in violence in the corridors where it is trafficked and sold on the local market.

The problem requires governments to rethink their traditional strategies for fighting illicit drugs. In addition to developing regional and global coalitions to monitor and regulate the chemicals, governments must enlist private industry to play a much more active role in mitigating the trade and limiting the spread of these destructive substances.

Major Findings

A vast number of what are termed “precursor” chemicals assist in the production of synthetic drugs. However, the precursor market for synthetic drugs is comprised of at least three different markets: precursors, pre-precursors, and essential chemicals. Each one faces a different regulatory regime, putting strain on a slightly different part of global and local regulatory systems. This means there is not a one-size-fits-all solution but a multi-layered, broad approach toward mitigating its impact.



The precursor and pre-precursor markets are the focus of the most intense efforts of regulators and law enforcement. But the lack of a unified, international legal framework, a lack of information sharing and cooperation between nations, and a lack of resources and training in these nations mean these efforts are largely feckless. The proof is in the availability and prices of illicit synthetic drugs in the world’s most lucrative drug market, the United States, and the limited number of criminal cases made against these networks in their major areas of operation: China, Mexico, and the United States.



The importance of numerous essential chemicals to various parts of the economy also makes them extremely difficult to regulate. These essential chemicals include some of the most widely produced and traded products in the world. Any disruption in their flow, therefore, could be extremely disruptive to the licit economies that depend on them. At the same time, their availability means creating a supply-side strategy is very difficult.



The supply chain for the most strictly regulated precursors is shaped like an hourglass with numerous producers, distributors, and transporters at the top; a smaller number of independent buyers, brokers, and drug processors in the middle; and a larger number of transporters, wholesalers, and retail distributors at the bottom. This means there may be some opportunity to squeeze the middle where there is the most obvious bottleneck.