Major Media Mentions October 2022
Major Media Mentions

14 OCT 2022 BY INSIGHT CRIME EN

InSight Crime’s most recent investigation, "The Colombo-Venezuelan Guerrillas: How Colombia’s War Migrated to Venezuela," has received massive media attention, making headlines in Colombian, Venezuelan, and international outlets like CNN, El EspectadorNewsweek, RCN, El Colombiano, El Pitazo, Blu Radio, and EFE wire service, among many more. InSight Crime co-director Jeremy McDermott also participated in several interviews with Caracol Radio and 88.9FM.

You can watch last week’s panel discussion on the #BinationalGuerrillas with English subtitles. 

InSight Crime investigator Alex Papadovassilakis authored an opinion piece for the Washington Post related to our investigation on timber trafficking on the Guatemala-Mexico border, "The Jungle Patrol: Fighting Illegal Loggers on the Guatemala-Mexico Border."

Read the investigation >

Meanwhile, McDermott also featured in a video by The Economist that looked at how Mexican cartels have become the leading producers of illegal synthetic drugs.

Read our synthetic drug coverage >

