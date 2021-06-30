In the Eye of Venezuela’s Perfect Criminal Storm

InSight Crime continues to develop its partnership with the Costa Rica-based international University for Peace. On June 2, InSight Crime Project Manager James Bargent held a virtual seminar for postgraduate students and academics titled “Organized Crime, Conflict and Isolation: the Perfect Storm in Venezuela.”

Bargent presented on different manifestations of the convergence of criminal, geopolitical and economic factors in Venezuela, and the impact of these on a country in crisis.

View the latest reports from our Venezuela Investigative Unit >