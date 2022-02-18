HomeNoticiasArgentina Redraws Marijuana Maps After Massive Seizure
icon

Autoridades en Argentina allanan un cultivo de marihuana
NEWS

Argentina Redraws Marijuana Maps After Massive Seizure

ARGENTINA / 18 FEB 2022 BY ALICIA FLOREZ EN

A colossal seizure of more than 10,000 cannabis plants in the western provinces of Salta and Jujuy in Argentina provides evidence that marijuana growers are trying to spread the illicit crop to new parts of the country.

In early February, security forces conducted a multi-pronged operation in the provinces of Salta and Jujuy, where they seized 10,000 cannabis plants and seeds. The plants ranged from seedlings to 2,500 plants that were over two meters in height.

According to an Argentine National Gendarmerie (Gendarmería Nacional Argentina) news release, the plantation – located in a jungle area – reportedly looking like "a marijuana forest.” Two men were arrested and charged with planting and growing the marijuana but were not linked to a larger criminal group.

SEE ALSO: Salta, Argentina Profile

This was the largest ever single discovery of marijuana in Argentina and comes amid record-high seizures of drugs in the country. However, until now, the majority of drugs in the country came from Paraguay, a colossal marijuana producer.

Eduardo Villalba, the federal prosecutor in charge of this marijuana investigation told the newspaper, El Tribuno, that "this sounds the alarm that planting, sowing and cultivating has started in our country.”

InSight Crime Analysis

Although marijuana crops have been discovered in Argentina in the past, the size of this plantation and its location – far away from previous planting sites – may signal that the country is shifting toward becoming a large-scale producer.

Argentina has a well-deserved reputation as a heavy consumer of cocaine and marijuana. But until now, most of the marijuana distributed in large cities was sourced from Paraguay and smuggled through the border provinces of Misiones and Corrientes.

SEE ALSO: Argentina News and Profile

However, this may no longer be a safe way of doing business. Paraguay has led repeated operations against marijuana producers, and more scrutiny at the Triple Border Area (TBA) – where Argentina, Brazil and Paraguay meet – has seen a rise in drug seizures.

Traffickers may now be looking for alternatives. However, previous examples of experimental crops in Argentina have been much smaller and closer to the Triple Border Area.

This latest seizure was found in provinces that have a stronger association with cocaine trafficking because of its proximity to Bolivia.

Additionally, the method employed by the growers in Salta and Jujuy was very similar to that used by groups in Paraguay. They camouflaged their illicit crops amid larger tracts of land and under forest cover.

It remains to be seen whether marijuana crops will become a mainstay in Argentina. But while this seizure remains an outlier, it may lead to more such discoveries in remoter parts of the country.

ARGENTINA MARIJUANA
share icon icon icon

Was this content helpful?

We want to sustain Latin America’s largest organized crime database, but in order to do so, we need resources.

DONATE

What are your thoughts? Click here to send InSight Crime your comments.

We encourage readers to copy and distribute our work for non-commercial purposes, with attribution to InSight Crime in the byline and links to the original at both the top and bottom of the article. Check the Creative Commons website for more details of how to share our work, and please send us an email if you use an article.

Tags

Was this content helpful?

We want to sustain Latin America’s largest organized crime database, but in order to do so, we need resources.

DONATE

Latest News

'Invisible' Drug Trafficker Joins Forces with Former Enemies in Colombia

NEWS / 17 FEB 2022

Bodies Hanging from Bridges - Where Mexico Led, Ecuador Follows

NEWS / 17 FEB 2022

Targeted Killings: The Favored Modus Operandi of Paraguay's Drug Gangs

NEWS / 16 FEB 2022

Former Honduras President Accused of Drug Conspiracy That Moved 500 Tons of Cocaine

NEWS / 15 FEB 2022

The Birth of the MS13's Mexico Program

INVESTIGATIONS / 15 FEB 2022

Open positions: Media and Public Relations Professional / English Language Editor

WORK WITH US / 15 FEB 2022

Related Content

SEE MORE

Argentina Tries To Stop Synthetic Drug Traffickers Sidestepping Prosecution

ARGENTINA / 22 AUG 2019

The Argentine government’s new strategy to detect and categorize the chemical components of new illicit substances, looks to confront the…

Argentina Ex-JP Morgan Executive Describes Money Laundering Scheme

ARGENTINA / 15 JUL 2013

A former JP Morgan executive testified on how he helped wealthy Argentine clients evade billions of dollars worth of taxes,…

Bolivian Children Sold for $300 on Argentina Border

ARGENTINA / 7 SEP 2016

A recent investigation provides insight into the human trafficking networks operating along the border between Bolivia and Argentina, where children…

SEE MORE

About InSight Crime

ABOUT US
WORK WITH US

Open positions: Media and Public Relations Professional / English Language Editor

15 FEB 2022

InSight Crime is looking for a media and public relations professional and a senior English editor, preferably based in Latin America…

THE ORGANIZATION

Guatemala Social Insecurity Investigation Makes Front Page News

10 DEC 2021

InSight Crime’s latest investigation into a case of corruption within Guatemala's social security agency linked to the deaths of patients with kidney disease made waves in…

THE ORGANIZATION

Venezuela El Dorado Investigation Makes Headlines

3 DEC 2021

InSight Crime's investigation into the trafficking of illegal gold in Venezuela's Amazon region generated impact on both social media and in the press. Besides being republished and mentioned by several…

THE ORGANIZATION

Gender and Investigative Techniques Focus of Workshops

26 NOV 2021

On November 23-24, InSight Crime conducted a workshop called “How to Cover Organized Crime: Investigation Techniques and A Focus on Gender.” The session convened reporters and investigators from a dozen…

THE ORGANIZATION

InSight Crime Names Two New Board Members

19 NOV 2021

In recent weeks, InSight Crime added two new members to its board. Joy Olson is the former executive director of the Washington Office on Latin America…

ABOUT US