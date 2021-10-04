HomeNewsArgentina's Monos May Thrive with Leader in Jail for Decades
icon

Monos leader, Guille Cantero, has been jailed for a seventh time
NEWS

Argentina's Monos May Thrive with Leader in Jail for Decades

ARGENTINA / 4 OCT 2021 BY CHRIS DALBY EN

The Monos, Argentina's leading criminal organization, know how to roll with the punches. And while their leader faces a total of 84 years in prison, the group's grip on the city of Rosario is unlikely to loosen.

On September 30, Monos leader Máximo Ariel Cantero, alias "Guille," was sentenced to 22 years in prison for ordering a 2018 series of attacks against the homes and offices of judicial officials in Rosario.

Cantero's last sentencing came in 2020 when he was condemned to another six years and eight months for making threats against a judge after he was denied a prison transfer.

SEE ALSO: Monos Profile

In this latest trial, six other members of the gang were sentenced alongside Cantero, for carrying out at least seven attacks targeting judges, prosecutors and witnesses involved in a 2018 criminal case against the gang. They were all sentenced to between six and 20 years in prison.

Founded by the Cantero family over two decades ago, the Monos are a unique group in Argentina for their use of violence and control of multiple criminal economies. Their base of operations is the city of Rosario, a northern port in Argentina, and a strategic point for drug trafficking from Bolivia and Paraguay. The gang's roots began in microtrafficking but expanded rapidly into extortion, money laundering and even running illegal casinos.

InSight Crime Analysis

Cantero's most recent sentencing appears to show that the usual tactic of threatening judicial officials is not working. At the same time, he has been in jail for several years already and the Monos' criminal activities have not ceased.

In 2018, a significant part of the Cantero clan and their allies were sent to prison as the result of a historic trial in Rosario. It was hoped this would essentially break the group. However, Guille Cantero has used different strategies to maintain his grip, from hiring visitors to send messages to the outside to having his own phone line inside his prison cell.

SEE ALSO: The Trial of the Monos: Historic Blow to Argentina’s Underworld?

The Monos have long been recognized for their alliances with security forces, officials within the penitentiary system, and connections to economic and political elites within Rosario.

The group has continued to cultivate these relationships from behind bars, enabling the gang to maintain its control over the streets of Rosario.

And Cantero's ability to use violence to send a message has not weakened either. While the Monos have not claimed responsibility for this, a wave of murders hit Rosario in September just as the new trial against Cantero and other Monos members began.

While Cantero is in jail in Buenos Aires, if current conditions remain the same, the Monos' power in Rosario is likely to remain intact.

ARGENTINA LOS MONOS
share icon icon icon

Was this content helpful?

We want to sustain Latin America’s largest organized crime database, but in order to do so, we need resources.

DONATE

What are your thoughts? Click here to send InSight Crime your comments.

We encourage readers to copy and distribute our work for non-commercial purposes, with attribution to InSight Crime in the byline and links to the original at both the top and bottom of the article. Check the Creative Commons website for more details of how to share our work, and please send us an email if you use an article.

Tags

Was this content helpful?

We want to sustain Latin America’s largest organized crime database, but in order to do so, we need resources.

DONATE

Latest News

Ecuador: The New Corridor for South American Arms Trafficking

NEWS / 4 OCT 2021

Ariel Máximo Cantero, alias 'Guille'

ARGENTINA / 4 OCT 2021

The Digital Gold Rush - 5 Ways Bitcoin Helps Organized Crime

NEWS / 1 OCT 2021

Probing Organized Crime in Haiti

THE ORGANIZATION / 1 OCT 2021

Ecuador’s Prison Slaughterhouse a Warning to Rest of Latin America

NEWS / 30 SEP 2021

Accusations against Mexico’s Former Top Cop Grow in US Courts

NEWS / 30 SEP 2021

Related Content

SEE MORE

Colombia Trafficker Tied to International Corruption, Money Laundering

ARGENTINA / 2 OCT 2017

An investigation with ramifications across the Americas has culminated in the arrest of an old-school Colombian drug trafficker who managed…

Notebooks and Plea Deals: New Weapons Against Corruption in Argentina?

ARGENTINA / 24 SEP 2018

The recent indictment of a former president as part of a larger anti-corruption investigation is the latest in a series…

Argentina Seizes 12,000 Pills in Synthetic Drug Ring Bust

ARGENTINA / 19 MAR 2015

Authorities in Argentina busted a large-scale synthetic drug lab, further demonstrating that domestic production of synthetic drugs is becoming more…

SEE MORE

About InSight Crime

ABOUT US
THE ORGANIZATION

Probing Organized Crime in Haiti

1 OCT 2021

InSight Crime has made it a priority to investigate organized crime in Haiti, where an impotent state is reeling after the July assassination of President Jovenel Moïse, coupled with an…

THE ORGANIZATION

Emergency First Aid in Hostile Environments

24 SEP 2021

At InSight Crime's annual treat, we ramped up hostile environment and emergency first aid training for our 40-member staff, many of whom conduct on-the-ground investigations in dangerous corners of the region.

THE ORGANIZATION

Series on Environmental Crime in the Amazon Generates Headlines

17 SEP 2021

InSight Crime and the Igarapé Institute have been delighted at the response to our joint investigation into environmental crimes in the Colombian Amazon. Coverage of our chapters dedicated to illegal mining…

THE ORGANIZATION

Exploring Climate Change and Organized Crime

10 SEP 2021

In July, InSight Crime Co-director Steven Dudley moderated a panel for the Climate Reality Project's regional series of workshops for young climate activists in the Americas. The week-long event…

THE ORGANIZATION

Gearing Up a New Class of Interns

3 SEP 2021

InSight Crime is readying its newest class of interns – from universities in Europe and the Americas – to begin investigative work on a number of high-impact projects. For the…

ABOUT US