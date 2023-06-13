HomeNewsHumanitarian Aid Blocked by Armed Groups in Colombia
icon

Humanitarian Aid Blocked by Armed Groups in Colombia
Grupos armados, como el Estado Mayor Central de las ex-FARC mafia, han incrementado las restricciones al acceso humanitario en el país
NEWS

Humanitarian Aid Blocked by Armed Groups in Colombia

COLOMBIA / 13 JUN 2023 BY LARA LOAIZA AND SEAN DOHERTY EN

Armed groups are obstructing humanitarian organizations' access to several parts of Colombia, possibly to suppress reports of human rights violations that could disrupt peace negotiations with the government.

Security incidents involving humanitarian workers between January and April 2023 increased by 133% compared to last year, according to the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Human Affairs (OCHA). These workers were frequently threatened or prevented from accessing areas while responding to forced displacements, confinements of entire communities, and other human rights violations.

The departments most heavily affected are Norte de Santander, Guaviare, and Nariño due to the presence of the country's most powerful criminal groups. These include the National Liberation Army (Ejército de Liberación Nacional – ELN) and the ex-FARC mafia, a group of loosely connected criminal groups who refused to disband after the 2016 peace agreement with the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (Fuerzas Armadas Revolucionarias de Colombia – FARC).

These groups are currently involved in complex negotiations with the Colombian government as part of the so-called Total Peace initiative, with the ELN agreeing to a six-month ceasefire on June 9.

SEE ALSO: Could 'Total Peace' Lead to Disarmament of Colombia's Armed Groups?

This is not the first time such concerns have been reported this year. In February, the Humanitarian Country Team (Equipo Humanitario País), which comprises aid organizations with a presence in Colombia, warned about a rising number of instances where humanitarian access was restricted.

According to OCHA estimates, these limitations left 13,168 people without humanitarian aid between January and April.

InSight Crime Analysis

The increasing constraints placed on humanitarian access by armed groups could be an attempt to prevent reports of systematic human rights abuses from surfacing and jeopardizing their delicate negotiations with the Colombian government.

For example, 117 violent acts were perpetrated between January and May 2023, with civilians being targeted in 93 of these attacks, according to a monitoring report by Colombia's Ombudsman's Office about a ceasefire with the Central General Staff (Estado Mayor Central - EMC) of the ex-FARC mafia. After the recruitment and subsequent killing of four indigenous children in Putumayo in May, the government suspended the ceasefire in the departments of Putumayo, Caquetá, Guaviare, and Meta.

And although there was a 45% decrease in overall actions by armed groups between January and April 2023 compared to the same period last year, according to the OCHA report, confrontations between these groups and attacks on civilians remain the primary triggers of humanitarian emergencies in the country.

SEE ALSO: Colombia's Talks With ELN Stumbling, Again

Armed groups have also imposed curfews on residents in parts of Antioquia, Guaviare, and other departments, banning movement between 6 a.m. and 6 p.m., according to a May report by the Organization of American States' Peace Process Support Mission (Misión de Apoyo al Proceso de Paz - MAPP).

The ELN has also obstructed the installation of internet infrastructure in Norte de Santander and Nariño, depriving rural residents of access to information. Additionally, Colombian authorities have documented 66 cases of children and adolescents being forcibly recruited by armed groups in 2023.    

COLOMBIA ELN ELN PEACE EX-FARC MAFIA
share icon icon icon

Was this content helpful?

We want to sustain Latin America’s largest organized crime database, but in order to do so, we need resources.

DONATE

What are your thoughts? Click here to send InSight Crime your comments.

We encourage readers to copy and distribute our work for non-commercial purposes, with attribution to InSight Crime in the byline and links to the original at both the top and bottom of the article. Check the Creative Commons website for more details of how to share our work, and please send us an email if you use an article.

Tags

Was this content helpful?

We want to sustain Latin America’s largest organized crime database, but in order to do so, we need resources.

DONATE

Latest News

What Is Behind Wave of Homicides in Ciudad Juárez, Mexico?

NEWS / 12 JUN 2023

InSight Crime Presents at UNODC Conference

THE ORGANIZATION / 9 JUN 2023

Increasingly Brazen Gaitanistas Attack Colombia's Biggest Gold Mine

NEWS / 9 JUN 2023

Cocaine Seizures Spike in Sweden as Traffickers Seek Secondary Routes

NEWS / 8 JUN 2023

How Grenades Became a Common Part of Venezuela's Criminal Arsenal

NEWS / 7 JUN 2023

3 Takeaways From UNICEF Report on Child Recruitment in Colombia

NEWS / 6 JUN 2023

Related Content

SEE MORE

Memo Fantasma Freed from Colombian Prison

AUC / 8 AUG 2022

Guillermo León Acevedo Giraldo, alias "Memo Fantasma," has been granted his liberty from a maximum-security prison in Bogotá.

Fishing Cooperatives Used to Mask Drug Shipments into Mexico

COLOMBIA / 28 JUL 2021

Mexico's largest criminal groups are outsourcing the retrieval of cocaine shipments to smaller groups posing as fishing cooperatives, providing another…

Who Has the Best Halloween Costume: Pablo Escobar or El Chapo?

COLOMBIA / 29 OCT 2021

The fascination with “narco-culture” has taken over the entertainment and media industries: documentaries, TV shows, movies, podcasts, even a dedicated…

SEE MORE

About InSight Crime

ABOUT US
THE ORGANIZATION

InSight Crime Presents at UNODC Conference

9 JUN 2023

This week, InSight Crime director Steven Dudley and deputy editor Juan Diego Posada presented at the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) forum “Cocaine in the…

THE ORGANIZATION

All Eyes on Ecuador

2 JUN 2023

Our coverage of organized crime in Ecuador continues to be a valuable resource for international and local news outlets. Internationally, Reuters cited our 2022 Homicide Round-Up,…

WORK WITH US

Open Position: Social Media and Engagement Strategist

27 MAY 2023

InSight Crime is looking for a Social Media and Engagement Strategist who will be focused on maintaining and improving InSight Crime’s reputation and interaction with its audiences through publishing activities…

THE ORGANIZATION

Venezuela Coverage Receives Great Reception

27 MAY 2023

Several of InSight Crime’s most recent articles about Venezuela have been well received by regional media. Our article on Venezuela’s colectivos expanding beyond their political role to control access to…

THE ORGANIZATION

InSight Crime's Chemical Precursor Report Continues

19 MAY 2023

For the second week in a row, our investigation into the flow of precursor chemicals for the manufacture of synthetic drugs in Mexico has been cited by multiple regional media…

ABOUT US