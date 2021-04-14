HomeNewsBrazil’s Emerald Exports – The Latest Revelations About Dario Messer
icon

NEWS

Brazil’s Emerald Exports – The Latest Revelations About Dario Messer

BRAZIL / 14 APR 2021 BY CHRIS DALBY EN

Messer, the notoriously prolific money launderer, was able to move millions of dollars through Brazil’s emerald mining industry, adding yet another scheme to his laundry list of illicit financial dealings.  

An investigation by Brazilian prosecutors showed that Messer laundered at least $44 million between 2011 and 2017 through one exporter of precious stones based in Rio de Janeiro, Folha de São Paulo reported in early April.

The money, which came from public funds embezzled by some of Brazil’s most powerful politicians, was deposited by Messer’s associates into the bank accounts of emerald miners or middlemen selling emeralds on behalf of the exporter, O S Ledo, revealed the newspaper, citing confessions made by Messer’s collaborators to police.

SEE ALSO: Chasing Brazil’s Premier Money Launderer

O S Ledo then sold emeralds to buyers abroad, mostly in India and Hong Kong, and made deposits to foreign bank accounts connected to Messer’s money-laundering operations. This allowed the millions of dollars to seem like they were being moved as part of the firm’s everyday business.  

However, the police investigation into O S Ledo showed that the emeralds themselves were being illegally extracted in Brazil’s northeastern state of Bahia, an area with a history of illegal mining.

Messer was a crucial actor in money laundering schemes that emerged during Operation Car Wash (Lava Jato), an investigation into how the Brazilian construction giant Odebrecht paid millions in bribes to political leaders across Latin America. Most notably, he allegedly masterminded a vast operation that moved $1.6 billion across more than 3,000 bank accounts in 52 countries between 2011 and 2017.

In August 2020, Messer was sentenced to over 18 years in jail by a court in Rio de Janeiro and agreed to return around 1 billion reais ($184 million) in embezzled funds.

InSight Crime Analysis

While the illegal emerald scheme may have laundered around $44 million dollars, this was a paltry sum in comparison to Messer’s total operations. But it stands as yet another testament to the breadth and inventiveness of one of the largest money laundering schemes in Latin America.

Scandals related to the illegal mining of emeralds have more frequently been seen in Colombia, with the country’s “emerald czar” found guilty of drug trafficking and murder in the United States in 2019.  

While Brazil faces an epidemic of illegal mining, the extraction and sale of illegal emeralds, rubies and amethysts has not received much attention from security forces.  

SEE ALSO: Money Launderer Extraordinaire Dario Messer Finally Faces Justice in Brazil

This lack of scrutiny is likely what attracted Messer to this scheme, as he was able to find willing partners who were already involved in a lucrative criminal economy that involved international transactions while flying under the radar.

Other money-laundering operations masterminded by Messer included manipulating operations to buy and sell US dollars in Paraguay, using the Brazilian banking system to move up to 1 billion reais abroad for politicians of the Brazilian Workers’ Party (Partido dos Trabalhadores – PT), and owning an offshore account in Panama connected to the SwissLeaks revelations.

BRAZIL MONEY LAUNDERING PARAGUAY URUGUAY
Compartir icon icon icon

What are your thoughts? Click here to send InSight Crime your comments.

We encourage readers to copy and distribute our work for non-commercial purposes, with attribution to InSight Crime in the byline and links to the original at both the top and bottom of the article. Check the Creative Commons website for more details of how to share our work, and please send us an email if you use an article.

Tags

Latest News

Costa Rica Cocaine Theft Ring Relies on Crooked Agents

NEWS / 13 APR 2021

Underwater Drone Would Have Secretly Delivered Cocaine to Europe

NEWS / 13 APR 2021

Ecuador’s Self-Defeating Anti-Trafficking Law

NEWS / 12 APR 2021

Are Cartels Connected to Booming Truck Theft in Mexico?

NEWS / 12 APR 2021

US, Mexico Sanctions Offer Insights Into CJNG Hierarchy

NEWS / 9 APR 2021

US Announcement Against Corrupt Paraguay Official May Signal Shift

NEWS / 9 APR 2021

Related Content

SEE MORE

Imprisoned Rio Drug Kingpin Still Runs City’s Largest ‘Pacified’ Slum

BRAZIL / 1 APR 2014

Reports that an imprisoned Rio de Janeiro kingpin maintained drug trafficking operations in the city's largest pacified slum with the…

A Drug Trafficker’s Journey From a US Prison to Guatemala

GUATEMALA / 20 APR 2015

A Guatemalan recently accused of laundering money for Honduran criminal network the Valles has a curious backstory: he previously served…

Pirates Threatening Brazilian Amazon Highlight Regional Security Concern

BRAZIL / 22 NOV 2016

Marauding pirates represent a growing threat along the Amazon river in Brazil, the New York Times reports, but this remote…

SEE MORE

About InSight Crime

ABOUT US
THE ORGANIZATION

We Have Updated Our Website

4 FEB 2021

Welcome to our new home page. We have revamped the site to create a better display and reader experience.

THE ORGANIZATION

InSight Crime Events – Border Crime: The Northern Triangle and Tri-Border Area

ARGENTINA / 25 JAN 2021

Through several rounds of extensive field investigations, our researchers have analyzed and mapped out the main illicit economies and criminal groups present in 39 border departments spread across the six countries of study – the Northern Triangle trio of Guatemala, Honduras, and El…

BRIEF

InSight Crime’s ‘Memo Fantasma’ Investigation Wins Simón Bolívar National Journalism Prize

COLOMBIA / 20 NOV 2020

The staff at InSight Crime was awarded the prestigious Simón Bolívar national journalism prize in Colombia for its two-year investigation into the drug trafficker known as “Memo Fantasma,” which was…

ANALYSIS

InSight Crime – From Uncovering Organized Crime to Finding What Works

COLOMBIA / 12 NOV 2020

This project began 10 years ago as an effort to address a problem: the lack of daily coverage, investigative stories and analysis of organized crime in the Americas. …

ANALYSIS

InSight Crime – Ten Years of Investigating Organized Crime in the Americas

FEATURED / 2 NOV 2020

In early 2009, Steven Dudley was in Medellín, Colombia. His assignment: speak to a jailed paramilitary leader in the Itagui prison, just south of the city. Following his interview inside…

ABOUT US