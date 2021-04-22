HomeNewsGuatemala’s War Between Morales and CICIG Not Over Yet
icon

NEWS

Guatemala’s War Between Morales and CICIG Not Over Yet

ELITES AND CRIME / 22 APR 2021 BY ALEX PAPADOVASSILAKIS AND SHANE SULLIVAN EN

Former Guatemalan president Jimmy Morales’ dismantling of an anti-corruption commission has come back to haunt him — as prosecutors are asking that he be stripped of immunity to then decide if he committed an illegal act by ousting the commission’s director.

On April 21, Guatemala’s Attorney General’s Office submitted a petition to revoke Morales’ immunity, stating that he violated constitutional norms in 2017 by announcing the removal of Iván Velásquez, the then-head of the International Commission Against Impunity in Guatemala (Comisión Internacional Contra la Impunidad en Guatemala – CICIG). Morales declared Velásquez persona non grata and barred him from entering the country.

During his time in office (2016-2020), Morales became an ardent opponent of the CICIG — the United Nations-backed judicial body that led one of the region’s most successful anti-corruption drives — after it investigated him and his political party for suspected illicit campaign financing.

SEE ALSO: The Legacy of How Guatemala Destroyed its Own Anti-Corruption Crusade

The petition came days after top anti-corruption prosecutor Stuardo Campo stated that he was set to file a request to strip Morales of immunity but was transferred before he could do so. Morales has immunity as a member of the Central American Parliament (Parlamento Centroamericano — Parlacen), a position he has held since leaving office in 2020.

According to Campo, Morales violated Guatemala’s agreement with the CICIG by expelling Velásquez after the country’s Constitutional Court ruled that he could not do so. Speaking to InSight Crime, Campo explained that Morales is facing multiple ongoing investigations led by the Attorney General’s Office, including a possible role in the allegedly fraudulent allocation of a major highway construction project.

In 2019, Morales pushed Guatemala to the brink of a constitutional crisis when he unilaterally terminated the CICIG’s mandate and expelled the commission from the country.

InSight Crime Analysis

Morales losing his immunity over his efforts to oust the CICIG would be a comeuppance of sorts, given that he orchestrated the commission’s dismantling once it began to investigate him.

Created in December 2006, the CICIG strengthened local prosecutors’ investigative abilities and helped the Attorney General’s Office send a former Guatemalan president and vice president to jail. It also prosecuted nearly 700 people, including ministers, legislators, judges and businessmen. 

But the CICIG was soon targeted by those it was investigating, especially Morales. The commission launched an inquiry into his party’s finances, as well as investigating Morales’ brother and son for alleged acts of corruption. Both men were arrested in January 2017 on allegations of fraud but were later absolved of the charge.

SEE ALSO: 5 Takeaways from CICIG, Guatemala’s Anti-Corruption Experiment

Morales took his crusade against the CICIG all the way to the United Nations General Assembly in New York. In an August 2018 speech, he called the commission a “threat to peace” and accused it of sowing “judicial terror” in Guatemala.

Morales had previously announced that he would not be renewing the CICIG’s mandate and it finally shut down in September 2019.

“Thank God we got rid of them,” Morales later told supporters.

While Morales’ expulsion of CICIG Commissioner Velásquez could yet trouble him, Guatemala’s Supreme Court (Corte Suprema de Justicia — CSJ) has blocked previous attempts to strip his immunity, both during and after his presidency.

This back-and-forth over Morales is part of a larger fight between Guatemala’s anti-impunity forces and elites seeking to undermine them.

For example, Guatemala’s Special Prosecutor’s Office Against Impunity (Fiscalía Especial contra la Impunidad – FECI) recently issued arrest warrants for political operators accused of influence-peddling in the selection process for key judicial posts.

But, at the same time, Guatemala’s congress has sought to appoint high-court judges with a history of shielding political elites from investigations and who have even been accused of corruption themselves.

Congress has also refused to swear in Gloria Porras, a magistrate re-elected to the country’s Constitutional Court but whose rulings have roiled the government. She has said she is being attacked because of her fight for rule of law and for combating corruption.

The CICIG may have vanished but the spirit of its battles against corruption lives on.

ELITES AND CRIME GUATEMALA
Compartir icon icon icon

What are your thoughts? Click here to send InSight Crime your comments.

We encourage readers to copy and distribute our work for non-commercial purposes, with attribution to InSight Crime in the byline and links to the original at both the top and bottom of the article. Check the Creative Commons website for more details of how to share our work, and please send us an email if you use an article.

Tags

Latest News

Colombia’s Guerrillas Bring Landmines to Venezuela

NEWS / 22 APR 2021

Private Jets Laden With Cocaine Travel from Brazil to Europe

NEWS / 21 APR 2021

Report: Soaring Disappearances in El Salvador Linked to Gang Pacts

NEWS / 21 APR 2021

‘Memo Fantasma’ Initiates Criminal Proceeding Against InSight Crime Director

NEWS / 20 APR 2021

4 Security Challenges Awaiting Ecuador’s Next President

NEWS / 20 APR 2021

The Last Ride of an Ally of Pablo Escobar

NEWS / 20 APR 2021

Related Content

SEE MORE

Gang Prevention in Central America: A Lost Battle Against State Indifference?

BARRIO 18 / 6 DEC 2018

With migrants fleeing murder and violence in caravans and the evident flop of repressive policies in the Northern Triangle, gang…

Top 5 Heists by Security Forces in Latin America

COLOMBIA / 10 DEC 2014

From stealing chickens to hiding millions discovered in remote jungles, security forces in Latin America have been involved in a…

Tip of the Iceberg: Former El Salvador Presidential Candidate Accused of Negotiating with Gangs

EL SALVADOR / 29 JAN 2020

The top prosecutor in El Salvador has asked congress to strip immunity from a legislator he says negotiated with gangs…

SEE MORE

About InSight Crime

ABOUT US
THE ORGANIZATION

We Have Updated Our Website

4 FEB 2021

Welcome to our new home page. We have revamped the site to create a better display and reader experience.

THE ORGANIZATION

InSight Crime Events – Border Crime: The Northern Triangle and Tri-Border Area

ARGENTINA / 25 JAN 2021

Through several rounds of extensive field investigations, our researchers have analyzed and mapped out the main illicit economies and criminal groups present in 39 border departments spread across the six countries of study – the Northern Triangle trio of Guatemala, Honduras, and El…

BRIEF

InSight Crime’s ‘Memo Fantasma’ Investigation Wins Simón Bolívar National Journalism Prize

COLOMBIA / 20 NOV 2020

The staff at InSight Crime was awarded the prestigious Simón Bolívar national journalism prize in Colombia for its two-year investigation into the drug trafficker known as “Memo Fantasma,” which was…

ANALYSIS

InSight Crime – From Uncovering Organized Crime to Finding What Works

COLOMBIA / 12 NOV 2020

This project began 10 years ago as an effort to address a problem: the lack of daily coverage, investigative stories and analysis of organized crime in the Americas. …

ANALYSIS

InSight Crime – Ten Years of Investigating Organized Crime in the Americas

FEATURED / 2 NOV 2020

In early 2009, Steven Dudley was in Medellín, Colombia. His assignment: speak to a jailed paramilitary leader in the Itagui prison, just south of the city. Following his interview inside…

ABOUT US