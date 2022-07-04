HomeNewsClashes Between Cuba's Coast Guard and Human Smugglers Turning Increasingly Violent
icon

Cuban Border Guard stops a speedboat carrying migrants
NEWS

Clashes Between Cuba's Coast Guard and Human Smugglers Turning Increasingly Violent

CARIBBEAN / 4 JUL 2022 BY HENRY SHULDINER EN

A series of shootouts between migrant smugglers and Cuban armed forces suggest that organized crime groups may be shifting their human smuggling tactics between the Caribbean island and the United States.

On June 28, the Cuban Interior Ministry announced that at least two clashes between speedboat crews coming from the United States to pick up Cuban migrants and border patrols had occurred earlier in the month. Additionally, 13 speedboats had been intercepted so far this year.

On the morning of June 18, a Cuban Coast Guard vessel shot and killed an alleged smuggler after being fired on from a speedboat carrying migrants toward the United States, according to Cuban authorities. The boat subsequently sank and nine people remain missing as of June 28, France 24 reported.

SEE ALSO: Coverage of Human Smuggling

On the same day, a Cuban Coast Guard boat intercepted another speedboat attempting to pick up migrants near the coast of Villa Clara in central Cuba. During the pursuit, one smuggler opened fire with an automatic rifle, wounding one Cuban soldier and hitting the ship several times. The speedboat managed to escape. But according to Univision, Cuban troops detained 30 people on the ground waiting to board the boat.

Violence linked to human smuggling from Cuba is uncommon, but clashes have increased in recent months. In March, one person died and two others were injured after a speedboat collided with a Coast Guard vessel.

At least one of the boats captured by Cuban authorities was registered in the United States, which has prompted an investigation by the US Coast Guard.

InSight Crime Analysis

Increasing economic despair on the island and a dearth of legal migration pathways have led more and more Cubans to seek to join the United States. While many still take to the sea in hastily made rafts, the increased use of speedboats shows the involvement of human smuggling networks.

While hundreds of thousands have tried to reach the United States by land after traveling through other Latin American countries, US Border Patrol has reported a rapid increase in human smuggling by sea in 2022.

In May, the newly appointed US Border Patrol chief for Miami tore into human smugglers profiting from Cuban migrants.

"The criminal organizations that overload these vessels sacrifice the safety of the migrants for the sake of profits,” Walter Slosar told local media. “They are just standing room only on those boats, not enough water, not enough life preservers. It is a huge tragedy just waiting to happen.”

SEE ALSO: Sex Traffickers Cash in on Surge of Cuban Migrants to US

And the willingness or armed crews to engage in gun battles suggest that there are indeed serious profits to be made from migrant smuggling. However, one analyst suggested such violence may not be entirely new.

"This is normal on the island. It has happened in the past but Cuban authorities don't reveal it," César Mendoza, a long-term analyst of Cuban human rights based in Mexico, told InSight Crime. "They may have made it known now to pressure the United States somehow."

CARIBBEAN CUBA HUMAN SMUGGLING HUMAN TRAFFICKING USA
share icon icon icon

Was this content helpful?

We want to sustain Latin America’s largest organized crime database, but in order to do so, we need resources.

DONATE

What are your thoughts? Click here to send InSight Crime your comments.

We encourage readers to copy and distribute our work for non-commercial purposes, with attribution to InSight Crime in the byline and links to the original at both the top and bottom of the article. Check the Creative Commons website for more details of how to share our work, and please send us an email if you use an article.

Tags

Was this content helpful?

We want to sustain Latin America’s largest organized crime database, but in order to do so, we need resources.

DONATE

Latest News

Politicians and Police Linked to Colombian Child Sex Ring

NEWS / 1 JUL 2022

Chile Receiving Synthetic Drugs Galore From Netherlands, Belgium

NEWS / 1 JUL 2022

Memo Fantasma to Walk, Thanks to Colombian Prosecutor

INVESTIGACIONES / 30 JUN 2022

Turkey: Cocaine Hub Between Europe and the Middle East

NEWS / 29 JUN 2022

Sinaloa Cartel Leader Hunted After Killing Priests, Baseball Players and US Tourist

NEWS / 29 JUN 2022

Reliance on Human Smugglers Continues to Kill Migrants at US-Mexico Border

NEWS / 29 JUN 2022

Related Content

SEE MORE

Ex-Military Bank Robbers in DR Highlight Security Force Corruption

CARIBBEAN / 10 JAN 2017

The case of a group of bank robbers in the Dominican Republic headed by a former member of the military…

What are the Most Corrupt Countries in Latin America?

CARIBBEAN / 11 FEB 2022

Latin American countries scored poorly on Transparency International’s latest corruption index, with the worst joining the ranks of war-torn nations…

Mexico's Southern Border Plan Fuels Violence

HUMAN SMUGGLING / 10 NOV 2015

A new report suggests that Mexico's increased enforcement against migrants along its southern border has made migrants more vulnerable to…

SEE MORE

About InSight Crime

ABOUT US
THE ORGANIZATION

Who Are Memo Fantasma and Sergio Roberto de Carvalho?

24 JUN 2022

Inside the criminal career of Memo Fantasma  In March 2020, InSight Crime revealed the identity and whereabouts of Memo Fantasma, a paramilitary commander and drug trafficker living in…

THE ORGANIZATION

Environmental and Academic Praise

17 JUN 2022

InSight Crime’s six-part series on the plunder of the Peruvian Amazon continues to inform the debate on environmental security in the region. Our Environmental Crimes Project Manager, María Fernanda Ramírez,…

LA ORGANIZACIÓN

Series on Plunder of Peru’s Amazon Makes Headlines

10 JUN 2022

Since launching on June 2, InSight Crime’s six-part series on environmental crime in Peru’s Amazon has been well-received. Detailing the shocking impunity enjoyed by those plundering the rainforest, the investigation…

THE ORGANIZATION

Duarte’s Death Makes Waves

3 JUN 2022

The announcement of the death of Gentil Duarte, one of the top dissident commanders of the defunct Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC), continues to reverberate in Venezuela and Colombia.

THE ORGANIZATION

Cattle Trafficking Acclaim, Investigation into Peru’s Amazon 

27 MAY 2022

On May 18, InSight Crime launched its most recent investigation into cattle trafficking between Central America and Mexico. It showed precisely how beef, illicitly produced in Honduras, Guatemala…

ABOUT US