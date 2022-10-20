HomeNewsColombia Hits Historic Levels of Coca Cultivation and Cocaine Production
icon

Colombia's coca cultivation and potential cocaine production levels have reached new records
NEWS

Colombia Hits Historic Levels of Coca Cultivation and Cocaine Production

COCA / 20 OCT 2022 BY JUAN DIEGO POSADA EN

Colombia has reached its highest-ever levels of coca production and potential cocaine production according to a new UN report, which pointed to the profitability of coca crops and greater agricultural efficiency as being partially responsible.

In 2021, coca cultivation increased by 43% and potential cocaine production by 14%, according to the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime's (UNODC) Integrated Illicit Crop Monitoring System (SIMCI) report, presented on October 20. 

Coca cultivation reached 204,000 hectares in 2021 from 143,000 hectares in 2020, reversing the downward trend seen during the previous three years. Potential cocaine production, meanwhile, continued its recent upward trend to reach 1,400 tons in 2021 against 1,228 tons in 2020.

Almost two-thirds of coca crops were found in the departments of Nariño, Norte de Santander, and Putumayo.

UNODC director for the Andean Region and Southern Cone, Candice Welsch, explained that the historic increase was primarily driven by more productive coca fields and improved cocaine production techniques. Economic uncertainty in cultivation zones and heightened international demand for cocaine also helped cultivation flourish. 

SEE ALSO: Colombia's Cocaine Keeps On Reaching New Heights: UNODC Report

The findings arrive as the government of President Gustavo Petro attempts to establish a drugs policy based on the 2016 Peace Accords, signed by the now-disbanded Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (Fuerzas Armadas Revolucionarias de Colombia - FARC).

Here, InSight Crime reviews the most striking takeaways from the UNODC report:

Coca Cultivation Brings Economic Bonanza

The report found that the economic stability that illicit coca cultivation and cocaine production brings residents in cultivation zones means that drug trafficking groups are implicitly accepted by them, said Leonardo Correa, coordinator of SIMCI. Cultivation then grows further.

"The [economic] ’security' provided by the IAGs [Illegal Armed Groups] facilitates the negotiation of large volumes of cocaine," the report noted.

Increased investment into cultivation and production has been reflected in the growth of licit commercial activities like entertainment, specialized services, and the buying and selling of cars in local areas.

Eradication efforts would therefore have a notable impact on the livelihoods of these communities, the report found.

"There is an economy that will be affected if coca disappears," Correa explained.

The official also remarked on the spread of coca cultivation and cocaine production outside of the traditional enclaves. While coca cultivation grew by 32% in traditional cultivation enclaves, it also grew by 33% in the immediate 12 square kilometers surrounding those core areas, as well as 10% in other areas. This was due to a lack of intervention from authorities, socio-economic changes brought about by the pandemic, and the position of criminal groups. If this continues, these areas are expected to increase in the next two years.

"We are losing the fight inside [the enclaves] and outside," Correa concluded.

UNODC graphic shows how coca cultivation has expanded outside of the core cultivation enclaves

Improved Processes and Networks 

The report found that armed groups are using more and higher-quality agricultural products during the cultivation process, enabling them to obtain enhanced alkaloid yields from the coca leaf and leading to improved extraction efficiency. 

"The use of agricultural products is better and more efficient," said Correa. He added that coca fields found in the most consolidated cultivation zones in 2021 were at their most productive ages and were 2.4 times more productive than those outside of the zones.

Added to this is the fact that 12 of the country's 14 productive enclaves are located in border areas or have maritime access, facilitating the movement of coca or cocaine for drug trafficking. This also explains the entrenched nature of cultivation and the improved cocaine production techniques in these areas. 

According to Correa, these "are the drug trafficking sites where they want to keep the coca”.

UNODC map shows cultivation density in Colombia's main coca cultivation zones

Government Intentions

Both Correa and Welsch pointed out that these results were also contrasted with the high expectations of the peace agreement signed by the government and the FARC in 2016.

During the presentation, Colombia's Justice Minister Néstor Osuna explained that the government sees the Accords as a "road map" and that it wishes to implement the crop substitution policy included in this agreement.

SEE ALSO: Peace Dissipates as the Cocaine War Intensifies in Putumayo

He acknowledged that residents in coca-production zones continue to experience a high level of poverty, which has allowed coca cultivation to flourish.

Osuna said that the previous government's policies were "unsuccessful" and that the new administration would transition coca cultivation to a legal economy. However, cocaine would not be legalized, he said.

"To seek an alternative for coca growers and cultivators that allows them to live better ... to continue with coca cultivation in order to create an industry with the licit uses of coca leaf that already exist ... It is not about eradicating the plant, it is about having a secure economy," he explained.

COCA COCAINE COLOMBIA
share icon icon icon

Was this content helpful?

We want to sustain Latin America’s largest organized crime database, but in order to do so, we need resources.

DONATE

What are your thoughts? Click here to send InSight Crime your comments.

We encourage readers to copy and distribute our work for non-commercial purposes, with attribution to InSight Crime in the byline and links to the original at both the top and bottom of the article. Check the Creative Commons website for more details of how to share our work, and please send us an email if you use an article.

Tags

Was this content helpful?

We want to sustain Latin America’s largest organized crime database, but in order to do so, we need resources.

DONATE

Latest News

Episcopal Church Embroiled in Arms Trafficking Accusations in Haiti

NEWS / 20 OCT 2022

Mothers Searching for Loved Ones in Mexico Abandoned by Authorities

NEWS / 19 OCT 2022

Haitian Gang Leader, 'Barbecue,' Targeted in UN Sanctions Resolution

NEWS / 18 OCT 2022

Iván Mordisco's Reappearance Brings New Challenges to 'Total Peace' in Colombia

NEWS / 18 OCT 2022

Venezuela's Legal Tobacco Industry Risks Going Up in Smoke

NEWS / 17 OCT 2022

Colombo-Venezuelan Guerrillas Investigation Makes Global Headlines

LA ORGANIZACIÓN / 14 OCT 2022

Related Content

SEE MORE

Panama Serves as Latest Gateway for Drugs to Europe

COCAINE / 3 DEC 2021

Authorities in Panama are intercepting massive loads of cocaine at ports and in coastal waters, showing how the country is…

Raids Reveal Urabeños' Grasp Reaches Panama

COLOMBIA / 6 DEC 2021

A series of arrests have revealed that one of Colombia's dominant criminal groups has a strong foothold in Panama, including…

Ex-FARC Mafia vs. ELN: a Fight Too Far at Colombia-Venezuela Border?

COLOMBIA / 11 JAN 2022

The 10th Front of the FARC dissidence isn’t letting up. After simultaneously heading off multiple enemies on Venezuelan soil, the…

SEE MORE

About InSight Crime

ABOUT US
THE ORGANIZATION

'The Jungle Patrol' Makes Headlines

7 OCT 2022

Our recent recent investigation, “The Jungle Patrol: Fighting Illegal Loggers on the Guatemala-Mexico Border,” made international headlines.

LA ORGANIZACIÓN

Extensive Coverage of our Chronicles of a Cartel Bodyguard

23 SEP 2022

Our recent investigation, A Cartel Bodyguard in Mexico’s 'Hot Land', has received extensive media coverage.

THE ORGANIZATION

InSight Crime, American University Host Illegal Fishing Panel

19 SEP 2022

InSight Crime and the Center for Latin American & Latino Studies (CLALS) at American University discussed the findings of a joint investigation on IUU fishing at a September 9 conference.

THE ORGANIZATION

Impact on the Media Landscape

9 SEP 2022

InSight Crime’s first investigation on the Dominican Republic made an immediate impact on the Dominican media landscape, with major news outlets republishing and reprinting our findings, including in …

THE ORGANIZATION

InSight Crime Sharpens Its Skills

2 SEP 2022

Last week, the InSight Crime team gathered for our annual retreat in Colombia, where we discussed our vision and strategy for the next 12 months.  During the week, we also learned how to…

ABOUT US