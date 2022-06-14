HomeNewsColombian Armed Forces Continue Purge of Ex-FARC Mafia Leaders
icon

Colombian army incursions in Cauca have only stoked violence in this southwestern department
NEWS

Colombian Armed Forces Continue Purge of Ex-FARC Mafia Leaders

COLOMBIA / 14 JUN 2022 BY LARA LOAIZA EN

One month after the death of Gentil Duarte, the Colombian army has killed two more important dissident leaders, in the north and the west of the country, further curtailing the ex-FARC Mafia's capacity to coordinate its factions.

On June 13, President Iván Duque announced via Twitter the death of Leider Johnay Noscué Bototo, alias “Mayimbú,” in an army operation in the western department of, Cauca. Mayimbú was the leader of a dissident faction of the now-defunct FARC guerrilla, also known as the ex-FARC Mafia, called the Jaime Martínez Mobile Column.

In 2018, the Jaime Martínez Mobile Column had expanded rapidly into crucial coca and marijuana production areas in the northern part of Cauca department and neighboring Valle del Cauca. Mayimbú's leading position made him a high-value target for the Colombian government. He was blamed for the 2019 murder of Karina García, a mayoral candidate for the municipality of Suárez municipality, and for a wave of violence against Indigenous leaders in the region.

Noscué cooperated with Miguel Botache Santanilla, alias "Gentil Duarte," and several other dissidents in the area. In January 2022, Mayimbú assumed the Cauca leadership of the confederation of FARC dissidents allied with Gentil Duarte, following the death of Duarte's previous envoy, Euclides España Caicedo, alias "Jhonier," in Toribío, Cauca.

SEE ALSO: The Fall of Gentil Duarte – What Does It Mean for Colombia?

However, the ex-FARC Mafia have suffered other major blows of late. Three days before Mayimbú's death, the leader of the dissident 36th Front, Ricardo Abel Ayala Orrego, alias “Cabuyo,” was killed in a military operation in Barbosa, Antioquia.

With a presence in northern Antioquia, the 36th Front of the ex-FARC Mafia maintained control of several drug trafficking and illegal mining routes in the department. In 2018, security forces accused Cabuyo of the murder of three geologists from the Canadian multinational Continental Gold in Yarumal, landing him on authorities’ radar.

Cabuyo survived several military operations against him, including a bomb attack in 2018 and a sniper attack in 2021, in which he was wounded.

InSight Crime Analysis

Mayimbú’s death represents a serious blow to the faction of FARC dissidents, once led by Gentil Duarte, and which once vowed to reunite these disparate groups into one fighting force. The death of Cabuyo only adds to their woes as well as threatening to weaken their hold on the department of Antioquia.

With Mayimbu’s death, the ex-FARC Mafia have lost a key player who coordinate financial support and drug shipments with dissidents across the country. His death will not make it easy for Néstor Gregorio Vera Fernández, alias “Iván Mordisco," another old-time FARC leader, who assumed control of the network after Duarte’s death in Venezuela.

Mayimbú was in charge of numerous ex-FARC Mafia fronts, especially after Duarte's death. These included the Jaime Martínez and Dagoberto Ramos Mobile Columns in northern Cauca and Valle del Cauca, the Carlos Patiño Front in southern Cauca, the Franco Benavidez Mobile Column in northern Nariño, and the Rafael Aguilera Front along Cauca's Pacific coast.

His death not only raises questions about who will assume command of the faction, but also questions Mordisco's ability to lead the dissidents at the national level. Cauca is a strategic territory for the ex-FARC mafia, as the cultivation of creepy marijuana is concentrated there, as well as a coveted drug trafficking route via the Pacific Ocean to Central America.

SEE ALSO: The Criminal Portfolio of the Ex-FARC Mafia

To the north, FARC dissidents in Antioquia have been stuck between a rock and a hard place. Constant operations by the Colombian Army have reduced its capacity in the region. This has put the 36th Front on the back foot in its ongoing war against the Urabeños, also known as the Gulf Clan (Clan del Golfo).

Now, with Cabuyo’s death, the 36th Front may not have the strength to continue its war against the Urabeños. However, there is still a presence by Erlinson Chavarría Escobar, alias "Ramiro," the leader of the 18th Front, in the territory. The 18th Front is allied with the Second Marquetalia, which is also locked in a conflict with the Urabeños.

COLOMBIA EX-FARC MAFIA URABEÑOS
share icon icon icon

Was this content helpful?

We want to sustain Latin America’s largest organized crime database, but in order to do so, we need resources.

DONATE

What are your thoughts? Click here to send InSight Crime your comments.

We encourage readers to copy and distribute our work for non-commercial purposes, with attribution to InSight Crime in the byline and links to the original at both the top and bottom of the article. Check the Creative Commons website for more details of how to share our work, and please send us an email if you use an article.

Tags

Was this content helpful?

We want to sustain Latin America’s largest organized crime database, but in order to do so, we need resources.

DONATE

Latest News

Powerful New Chemical Used to Cut Cocaine and Crack Found in São Paulo

NEWS / 14 JUN 2022

Prolific Money Launderer Dario Messer Sentenced in Brazil but Paraguay Left Hanging

NEWS / 14 JUN 2022

Sinaloa State Dominates Fentanyl and Meth Production in Mexico

NEWS / 10 JUN 2022

Paraguay May Be Shifting from Producing LSD and MDMA to Consuming Them

NEWS / 10 JUN 2022

Ecuador Gangs Talk of Peace but May Keep Preparing for War

NEWS / 9 JUN 2022

Italy's 'Ndrangheta and Colombia's Urabeños Continue Profitable Partnership

NEWS / 9 JUN 2022

Related Content

SEE MORE

Colombia, US Accused of Impunity Over Early Narco, AUC Releases

AUC / 25 JUN 2014

As Colombia prepares to release 160 paramilitaries that have served just eight-year sentences under a demobilization agreement with the government,…

Why LatAm Narcos Keep Rising From the Dead

COLOMBIA / 12 FEB 2016

A number of Latin American drug capos have been reported killed only to be later found alive, a phenomenon…

Colombia Captures 'Last of the Castaño Clan'

AUC / 9 OCT 2013

Authorities in Colombia have captured the step-sister of notorious fallen paramilitary warlords the Castaños, who is a key backer of…

SEE MORE

About InSight Crime

ABOUT US
THE ORGANIZATION

Coverage of Fallen Paraguay Prosecutor Makes Headlines

20 MAY 2022

The murder of leading anti-crime prosecutor, Marcelo Pecci, while on honeymoon in Colombia, has drawn attention to the evolution of organized crime in Paraguay. While 17 people have been arrested…

THE ORGANIZATION

Urabeños Refuse to Let Otoniel Go Quietly

13 MAY 2022

InSight Crime’s continuing coverage of the extradition of Otoniel has become a reference point for Latin American and international media. Otoniel was the last in Colombia’s…

THE ORGANIZATION

Venezuela's Cocaine Revolution Met With Uproar

6 MAY 2022

On May 4, InSight Crime launched its latest investigation, Venezuela’s Cocaine Revolution¸ accompanied by a virtual panel on its findings. The takeaways from this three-year effort, including the fact that Venezuela…

THE ORGANIZATION

Venezuela Drug Trafficking Investigation and InDepth Gender Coverage

29 APR 2022

On May 4, InSight Crime will be publishing The Cocaine Revolution in Venezuela, a groundbreaking investigation into how the Venezuelan government regulates the cocaine trade in the country. An accompanying event,…

THE ORGANIZATION

InDepth Coverage of Juan Orlando Hernández

22 APR 2022

Ever since Juan Orlando Hernández was elected president of Honduras in 2014, InSight Crime has provided coverage of every twist and turn during his rollercoaster time in office, amid growing…

ABOUT US