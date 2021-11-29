HomeNewsCosta Rica Sabotaging Own Efforts to Protect Vulnerable Sharks
icon

Recent efforts to protect hammerhead sharks in Costa Rica are not being successful.
NEWS

Costa Rica Sabotaging Own Efforts to Protect Vulnerable Sharks

COSTA RICA / 29 NOV 2021 BY ALEJANDRA RODRIGUEZ EN

A new report has suggested that progress made in Costa Rica to protect its abundant shark and turtle populations has been reversed due to existing laws not being implemented.  

In November, the Rescue Center for Threatened Maritime Species (Centro de Rescate de Especies Marinas Amenazadas – CREMA) published a report condemning a lack of action by the Costa Rica government that had left critically endangered turtles and sharks, especially the hammerhead shark, unprotected.

Two aspects of Costa Rica's stance on protecting marine wildlife came in for particular criticism. Firstly, in 2018, the government presented two long-term action plans to protect sharks and other at-risk pelagic fish, such as tuna and swordfish. These were seen as ambitious, proposing to support and enhance sustainable fishing practices and working with longline fishing vessels to help reduce the number of sharks accidentally killed.

However, three years on, these plans have not been implemented, according to CREMA.

SEE ALSO: Million-Dollar Seizure of Shark Fins Leads to Lenient Fine in Ecuador

Secondly, a decree by the previous government to allow the sale of vulnerable species, including the hammerhead shark, silky shark and thresher shark, remains controversial. In 2017, a presidential decree by then-President Luis Guillermo Solís allowed the commercialization of these species.

In November 2020, Costa Rica's Supreme Court struck down the decree, and the current president, Carlos Alvarado, has vowed to protect sharks. While the sharks are not listed as sellable products, numerous sharks are still caught as "accompanying fauna" during longline fishing. Fins from these are often sold, despite the law. The MarViva foundation warned in a 2019 report that, between 2012 and 2017, at least 455 tons of shark fines, worth $24.9 million, were exported from Costa Rica to Asian markets, mostly Hong Kong.

The CREMA report says the sale of shark products is still active. The country remains the sixth-largest exporter of shark fins, according to the report.

"Without a doubt, Costa Rica's commitment to achieving sustainable fishing has been severely compromised by its failure to protect endangered shark species," said Jeffry Madrigal, a biologist with CREMA, in the report.

InSight Crime Analysis

Costa Rica's lack of enforcement of its own legislation has led to inconsistent actions taken to stop the illegal fishing of sharks and other species.

The 2017 decree by Solís sparked a scandal as it came on the heels of a decision by the same government to allow the sale of hammerhead shark fins to China.

Solís was named "Enemy of Sharks 2016" by the SharkProject organization.

According to CREMA, this decree ran against Articles 14 and 75 of Costa Rica's Law on the Conservation of Wildlife (Ley de Conservación de la Vida Silvestre) de Costa Rica.

SEE ALSO: Butterflies, Beetles and Spiders: Costa Rica's Smaller Eco-trafficking Targets

While this decree has been struck down and the commercialization of threatened species is prohibited, Costa Rica has passed no specific law banning the sale of shark fins, according to CREMA. This has reportedly caused a legal black hole that fishermen have exploited.

From 2015 to 2020, at least 14 tons of hammerhead shark fins were brought ashore in Costa Rica's port of Puntarenas and later sold, much of it going to China.

According to Randall Arauz, an environmentalist and director of international policy for Fins Attached, an international maritime protection organization, Costa Rica continues to try and sidestep its own laws.

"Our objective is not to create a new law, but to ensure the current law on sealife in Costa Rica is far better enforced. The decrees we have implemented violate Article 140 of Costa Rica's Fishing Law, which clearly prohibits the commercialization and export of endangered species," he told InSight Crime.

In the absence of government action, in June 2021, several fishermen's associations volunteered to protect the species by better fishing practices.

COSTA RICA ENVIRONMENTAL CRIME ILLEGAL FISHING
share icon icon icon

Was this content helpful?

We want to sustain Latin America’s largest organized crime database, but in order to do so, we need resources.

DONATE

What are your thoughts? Click here to send InSight Crime your comments.

We encourage readers to copy and distribute our work for non-commercial purposes, with attribution to InSight Crime in the byline and links to the original at both the top and bottom of the article. Check the Creative Commons website for more details of how to share our work, and please send us an email if you use an article.

Tags

Was this content helpful?

We want to sustain Latin America’s largest organized crime database, but in order to do so, we need resources.

DONATE

Latest News

Synthetic Drugs Flood California Crossing of US-Mexico Border

NEWS / 26 NOV 2021

Gender and Investigative Techniques Focus of Workshops

THE ORGANIZATION / 26 NOV 2021

Five Years into Colombia Peace Process, Ex-FARC Fighters Continue to Flee

NEWS / 26 NOV 2021

In Contested Zulia and Táchira, Violence Mars Venezuelan Elections

NEWS / 25 NOV 2021

Mexico Criminals Target Kindergarten After Huge Lottery Earnings

NEWS / 24 NOV 2021

Costa Rica's Devil - Bloody Drug Feud Catches Authorities Off Guard

NEWS / 24 NOV 2021

Related Content

SEE MORE

How Organized Crime Damages the Environment in LatAm

ENVIRONMENTAL CRIME / 19 JUL 2012

As delegates descend on Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, for the Rio+20 environmental sustainability conference, Insight Crime maps how Latin Americas…

Thousands of Trafficked Frogs, Snakes, Spiders Return to Paraguay

ENVIRONMENTAL CRIME / 8 MAR 2013

An illegal Florida-bound shipment of some 3,500 animals has been returned to Paraguay, in a case that highlights the scale…

Paraguay Hit by Armed and Organized Mass Cattle Rustling

ENVIRONMENTAL CRIME / 12 MAR 2014

More than two dozen armed men raided a ranch in Paraguay, held its employees hostage, and took off with 350…

SEE MORE

About InSight Crime

ABOUT US
THE ORGANIZATION

Gender and Investigative Techniques Focus of Workshops

26 NOV 2021

On November 23-24, InSight Crime conducted a workshop called “How to Cover Organized Crime: Investigation Techniques and A Focus on Gender.” The session convened reporters and investigators from a dozen…

THE ORGANIZATION

InSight Crime Names Two New Board Members

19 NOV 2021

In recent weeks, InSight Crime added two new members to its board. Joy Olson is the former executive director of the Washington Office on Latin America…

THE ORGANIZATION

Senate Commission in Paraguay Cites InSight Crime

12 NOV 2021

InSight Crime’s reporting and investigations often reach the desks of diplomats, security officials and politicians. The latest example occurred in late October during a commission of Paraguay's Senate that tackled…

THE ORGANIZATION

Backing Investigative Journalism Around the Globe

5 NOV 2021

InSight Crime was a proud supporter of this year's Global Investigative Journalism Conference, which took place November 1 through November 5 and convened nearly 2,000 journalists…

THE ORGANIZATION

Tracking Dirty Money and Tren de Aragua

29 OCT 2021

InSight Crime was delighted to support investigative reporting in the Americas through a workshop with our friends at Connectas, a non-profit journalism initiative that facilitates collaboration…

ABOUT US