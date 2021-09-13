HomeNewsCosta Rica Struggles to Profit from Sale of Narco-Assets
icon

The house of Alejandro Jiménez González, alias Palidejo, currently in the care of Costa Rica's ICD.
NEWS

Costa Rica Struggles to Profit from Sale of Narco-Assets

COSTA RICA / 13 SEP 2021 BY ASHLEY PECHINSKI EN

In Costa Rica, the seizure of narco-assets presents more of an obstacle than a gift to authorities.

In Mexico, for example, houses and cars seized from drug traffickers are sold off in high-profile auctions at the presidential palace, but Costa Rica faces stricter challenges.

Numerous administrative hurdles must be overcome before luxury vehicles, lavish mansions, and other expensive items can be sold off. Issues range from assets that cannot be disposed of while their owners' trials are ongoing or those belonging to deceased criminals whose families are suing for ownership. It is estimated that the Instituto Costarricense Sobre Drogas (Costa Rican Institute on Drugs - ICD) spends over $3.4 million a year caring for these assets.

This includes looking after portfolios of properties taken all at once during sweeping raids. In May 2021, the takedown of a trans-Atlantic drug trafficking gang in the country led to the ICD taking over responsibility for several dozen buildings.

And as more cocaine continues to flow through Costa Rica and as its criminal actors become more sophisticated, the ICD's burden may only begin to increase.

In a recent interview with Costa Rican newspaper, La Nación, ICD director Sergio Rodríguez Rodríguez laid out the full extent of these hurdles.

Empty Mansions Deplete Funds

For properties that cannot yet be sold, the ICD is expected to provide security, cleaning and maintenance to maintain their condition ahead of auction. The ICD is currently caring for 44 properties, which is draining its funds. As of June 2021, only 22 of these were being prepared for auction, and another 22 were still awaiting the result of legal proceedings.

Another issue is the lack of people willing to purchase these homes. According to the ICD director, many Costa Ricans are wary of purchasing the homes out of fear of facing retaliation from the former owners.

SEE ALSO: Argentina Asset Seizure Decree Debuts with Mixed Reviews

The lavish mansion of Alejandro Jiménez González, alias "El Palidejo," has remained in ICD custody for seven years. Each time it's put up for auction, potential buyers allegedly shy away from the house because of its ties to one of Costa Rica's foremost drug kingpins.

Another property in San Luis de Santo Domingo de Heredia, has been in possession of the ICD since 2006, unable to be sold at auction as family members continue to fight over the possession of the home.

Jumping Through Hoops

Once a trafficker's case has been closed, a judge determines whether the assets will be returned to the owner. Should the judge decide to grant ownership to the ICD, it is then able to fully utilize the assets, Rodríguez Rodríguez explained.

All items are evaluated by the ICD's asset recovery unit to decide which are to be kept or to be sold. Vehicles, furniture and occasionally land can be kept within the ICD or distributed to other departments.

Other assets are sold in closed auctions but often at far less than their actual market value. In order to prevent criminals or their families from buying back their former property, buyers must register with the ICD and be approved to take part in the auctions.

And once the assets are sold, Costa Rican law aims for them to allow maximum financial returns and usually be invested in bonds.

But this income from such investments must then be divided among various departments. 30 percent of funds from these bonds must be allocated to drug prevention, treatment and rehabilitation programs developed by the Institute on Alcoholism and Drug Dependence (Instituto sobre Alcoholismo y Farmacodependencia - IAFA). Another 30 percent is given to the IAFA as a lump sum to use as needed. The Judicial Investigation Agency (Organismo de Investigación Judicial - OIJ) and police receive a further 30 percent. The ICD can then use the remaining 10 percent to cover the maintenance of other narco-assets.

SEE ALSO: Lost Property? Narco-Asset Seizures in Mexico Face Renewed Challenges

Temporary Solutions

As multiple assets continue to weigh down the ICD, the institute has looked for ways to use them wisely.

La Nación reported in August that the ICD had come into possession of the Hotel de Paso Infinity in Alajuela. The institute is now looking to keep the property permanently and maintain it as a hotel. According to Rodríguez Rodríguez, the room rates ranged from $24-48 per night. Should a court approve the ICD's use of the hotel, it could begin to generate some money to maintain other properties.

The institution also maintains a fleet of about 1,300 vehicles taken from various raids. Since the ICD does not need so many cars for its own needs, a number have been loaned for use by OIJ officials and by the police.

Some are also parked inside seized properties to save on space and maintenance costs, but ICD officials admit many are sold for scrap since they would be worth very little at auction.

COSTA RICA ELITES AND CRIME JUDICIAL REFORM WHAT WORKS
share icon icon icon

Was this content helpful?

We want to sustain Latin America’s largest organized crime database, but in order to do so, we need resources.

DONATE

What are your thoughts? Click here to send InSight Crime your comments.

We encourage readers to copy and distribute our work for non-commercial purposes, with attribution to InSight Crime in the byline and links to the original at both the top and bottom of the article. Check the Creative Commons website for more details of how to share our work, and please send us an email if you use an article.

Tags

Was this content helpful?

We want to sustain Latin America’s largest organized crime database, but in order to do so, we need resources.

DONATE

Latest News

Is Dominican Republic Making Gains in Anti-Corruption Fight?

NEWS / 13 SEP 2021

Monos Leader Continues to Call the Shots from Behind Bars

NEWS / 10 SEP 2021

Haiti’s Neighbors Grow Concerned at Spread of Gang Governance

NEWS / 10 SEP 2021

Panama Unveils Extent of Official Participation in Drug Trafficking

NEWS / 9 SEP 2021

Modifying Planes to Carry Drugs - Another Criminal Speciality in Colombia

NEWS / 9 SEP 2021

As Marijuana Profits Dry Up, Mexico Crime Groups Turn to Alcohol and Logging

NEWS / 8 SEP 2021

Related Content

SEE MORE

US Report Shows Revitalized Central America Cocaine Corridor

BELIZE / 9 MAR 2017

The US State Department named seven Central American countries as havens for laundering the proceeds of drug trafficking and…

Sophisticated Schemes Revealed in Costa Rica Gold Ring

COSTA RICA / 2 SEP 2020

Raids across Costa Rica have exposed a web of front companies filtering illegally mined gold to the United States, in…

US Sanctions on Venezuela President Promise Zero Impact, Experts Say

CARTEL DE LOS SOLES / 1 AUG 2017

The rare move by the United States to place economic sanctions on Venezuela's President Nicolás Maduro will do little to…

SEE MORE

About InSight Crime

ABOUT US
THE ORGANIZATION

Unraveling the Web of Elites Connected to Organized Crime

27 JUL 2021

InSight Crime published Elites and Organized Crime in Nicaragua, a deep dive into the relationships between criminal actors and elites in that Central American nation.

THE ORGANIZATION

InSight Crime’s Greater Focus on US-Mexico Border

20 JUL 2021

InSight Crime has decided to turn many of its investigative resources towards understanding and chronicling the criminal dynamics along the US-Mexico border.

THE ORGANIZATION

Key Arrests and Police Budget Increases Due to InSight Crime Investigations

8 JUL 2021

With Memo Fantasma’s arrest, InSight Crime has proven that our investigations can and will uncover major criminal threats in the Americas.

THE ORGANIZATION

Organized Crime’s Influence on Gender-Based Violence

30 JUN 2021

InSight Crime investigator Laura N. Ávila spoke on organized crime and gender-based violence at the launch of a research project by the United Nations Development Programme.

THE ORGANIZATION

Conversation with Paraguay Judicial Operators on PCC

24 JUN 2021

InSight Crime Co-director Steven Dudley formed part of a panel attended by over 500 students, all of whom work in Paraguay's judicial system.

ABOUT US