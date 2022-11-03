HomeNewsCountdown Begins to Trial of Mexico's Former Security Minister
icon

Aparecen nuevas evidencias en contra de Genaro García Luna, exsecretario de Seguridad de México
NEWS

Countdown Begins to Trial of Mexico's Former Security Minister

ELITES AND CRIME / 3 NOV 2022 BY MARIA LUISA VALENCIA EN

The trial of Genaro García Luna, Mexico's public security minister during the presidency of Felipe Calderón, is fast approaching. Considered to be the architect of Mexico's controversial war on drugs, he could be sentenced to life imprisonment in a case that begins in January 2023.

García Luna has been awaiting trial since his arrest in Texas by United States authorities on December 9, 2019. New York prosecutors accused him of receiving multimillion-dollar bribes to allow the Sinaloa Cartel to operate with impunity in Mexico while he was public security minister. 

In addition, García Luna was implicated in a money laundering scheme, in which he is alleged to have moved $50 million in bribe money through international tax havens.

SEE ALSO: Sinaloa Cartel News and Profile

García Luna has pleaded not guilty to three drug trafficking charges and one of perjury.

Below, InSight Crime looks at some of the most recent developments in García Luna's case, likely to be one of the most wide-reaching of 2023.

Evidence Continues to Mount

On October 26, prosecutors unveiled new evidence against García Luna, who was once one of the US' closest allies in Mexico. Among the evidence are records relating to the shipment of narcotics into the US, proof of payment by García Luna, and photos of the accused with other people under investigation. These add to the evidence presented on December 18, 2019 against him.

The evidence was presented shortly after Ruslan Mirvis, García Luna's cellmate, recorded more than 500 hours of conversations in which García Luna allegedly incriminated himself in the crimes. Mirvis turned out to be an informant for the New York District Attorney's Office. 

In one conversation, García Luna allegedly admitted attempting to get rid of key witnesses in his trial, including Jesus Zambada, alias ”El Rey,” brother of Ismael Zambada, alias ”El Mayo,” the current leader of the Sinaloa Cartel. 

Whether that evidence will be admitted is uncertain. García Luna's defense team is arguing that the recordings are "mostly unintelligible" and that most of the incriminating statements are "made by the informant and not by García Luna."

Creation of a Special Police Unit 

In 2007, García Luna allegedly created a dedicated group in the Baja California State Police tasked with wiping the Arellano Félix Organization (AFO) "off the map," according to an interview with an officer who once belonged to said group with Mexican magazine Proceso. The agency said that the intention was to allow the Sinaloa Cartel, led at the time by Joaquín Guzmán, alias “El Chapo,” to take over the cities of Tijuana and Mexicali. 

No additional testimonies have confirmed the agent's account so far. In addition, García Luna's role in directing operations against the AFO, also known as the Tijuana Cartel, is unclear.

A Partially Sequestered Jury

Given the high-profile nature and implications of the case, prosecutors requested an anonymous and partially sequestered jury in order to protect its impartiality.

"García Luna has resources to interfere in judicial proceedings," the request stated.

SEE ALSO: Coverage of Elites and Crime

García Luna's defense opposed this request on the grounds that a sequestered jury would erode his presumption of innocence, according to the 25-page document filed with the New York court.

The judge presiding over the case agreed with the prosecution. The jury is set to be anonymous and isolated from the general public. 

The trial against García Luna may set a precedent. If he is convicted, it will expose deep-seated corruption at the heart of the Mexican state and outline the severity with which the US -- which has backed the war against drugs in Mexico -- is willing to deal with corrupt actors. 

ELITES AND CRIME MEXICO USA
share icon icon icon

Was this content helpful?

We want to sustain Latin America’s largest organized crime database, but in order to do so, we need resources.

DONATE

What are your thoughts? Click here to send InSight Crime your comments.

We encourage readers to copy and distribute our work for non-commercial purposes, with attribution to InSight Crime in the byline and links to the original at both the top and bottom of the article. Check the Creative Commons website for more details of how to share our work, and please send us an email if you use an article.

Tags

Was this content helpful?

We want to sustain Latin America’s largest organized crime database, but in order to do so, we need resources.

DONATE

Latest News

Methamphetamine Production in Mexico is Toxic for the Environment

NEWS / 3 NOV 2022

How Illegal Logging Became National Security Crisis in Chile

NEWS / 2 NOV 2022

InSight Crime Presents Side Events at UN Organized Crime Conference

NEWS / 1 NOV 2022

Why Money Launderers in Honduras May Be Getting Away With It

NEWS / 1 NOV 2022

Is the Quality of Cocaine Worse in the United States than in Europe?

NEWS / 31 OCT 2022

El Salvador's Attorney General Worked for Top MS13 Ally

NEWS / 31 OCT 2022

Related Content

SEE MORE

Despite Outrage, Guatemala Continues to Bulldoze Anti-Corruption Edifice

ELITES AND CRIME / 25 JUL 2021

The dismissal of Juan Francisco Sandoval, Guatemala's leading anti-corruption prosecutor who has since fled the country, has drawn condemnation at…

Top El Salvador Officials Embroiled in Food Aid Theft Investigation

EL SALVADOR / 21 SEP 2021

A scrapped investigation into alleged food aid theft by officials in the administration of El Salvador President Nayib Bukele has…

Using Open Source Data to Combat Corruption in Paraguay

ELITES AND CRIME / 17 DEC 2020

A digital platform in Paraguay is seeking to improve the detection of cases of corruption and embezzlement in a country…

SEE MORE

About InSight Crime

ABOUT US
WORK WITH US

Work With Us: Research Internship and Editorial Internship

31 OCT 2022

InSight Crime, a think tank dedicated to the study of organized crime and citizen security in the Americas, is seeking interns and investigators to join its dynamic, multinational team.

THE ORGANIZATION

'The Jungle Patrol' Makes Headlines

7 OCT 2022

Our recent recent investigation, “The Jungle Patrol: Fighting Illegal Loggers on the Guatemala-Mexico Border,” made international headlines.

LA ORGANIZACIÓN

Extensive Coverage of our Chronicles of a Cartel Bodyguard

23 SEP 2022

Our recent investigation, A Cartel Bodyguard in Mexico’s 'Hot Land', has received extensive media coverage.

THE ORGANIZATION

InSight Crime, American University Host Illegal Fishing Panel

19 SEP 2022

InSight Crime and the Center for Latin American & Latino Studies (CLALS) at American University discussed the findings of a joint investigation on IUU fishing at a September 9 conference.

THE ORGANIZATION

Impact on the Media Landscape

9 SEP 2022

InSight Crime’s first investigation on the Dominican Republic made an immediate impact on the Dominican media landscape, with major news outlets republishing and reprinting our findings, including in …

ABOUT US