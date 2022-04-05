HomeNewsDavid vs. Goliath - The Family Clan Defying CJNG in Michoacán, Mexico
icon

A Mexican soldier stands guard outside the ranch where 20 people were killed in Michoacan
NEWS

David vs. Goliath - The Family Clan Defying CJNG in Michoacán, Mexico

JALISCO CARTEL / 5 APR 2022 BY VERA SISTERMANS EN

The deaths of 20 people at a clandestine fight in Mexico’s state of Michoacán has revealed how a fairly small criminal group, the Correa, is seeking to stand up to the firepower and resources of the much larger CJNG.

On March 27, in a highly coordinated assault, the Correa reportedly targeted Jalisco Cartel New Generation (Jalisco Nueva Generación - CJNG) members, including local leader, William Rivera, alias “El Barbas,” as he attended an underground cockfight at a ranch in the town of Zinapécuaro to the east of the state, according to local media reports.

The highly coordinated assault saw two trucks block the road to the ranch, while gunmen dressed in military uniforms opened fire. Nineteen people died on the spot and one more passed on the way to hospital. Rivera reportedly escaped unharmed.

SEE ALSO: Funeral Massacre Latest Example of Extreme Violence Causing Michoacán Exodus

The Correa may not have acted alone. The group allegedly held a meeting with the Viagras, who have fought the CJNG in Michoacán for years, a few days before the attack, according to Milenio. And in a video released a few days after the attack, and circulating on social media, the CJNG appeared to directly accuse the Correa of having been helped by La Familia Michoacana, a once-powerful cartel whose remnants still fight on in the area.

In response to this attack, Mexican authorities have deployed 800 soldiers and police to  Zinapécuaro and neighbouring municipalities to further investigate the situation.

Michoacán has been among the bloodiest states in Mexico for years and the situation has continued in 2022. On February 27, up to 17 people were shot dead at a funeral in the San José de Gracia municipality, in a feud reportedly involving two rival CJNG members.

InSight Crime Analysis 

The cartel turf wars in the south of Michoacán have received more attention of late, with the use of landmines and armed drones by the CJNG. But the northeast of the state has seen continuous levels of violence, due to rivalries between the CJNG and locally entrenched groups, such as the Correa.  

This part of the state is a mountainous and forested area, which includes a major tourist attraction, the Monarch butterfly sanctuaries on the border with the State of Mexico. Yet the surrounding nature reserve sees a range of illegal activities, including logging, drug trafficking and even the rampant extortion and displacement of avocado farmers by criminal groups.

The northeast of Michoacán is also conveniently located along drug trafficking routes to Mexico City and central Mexico.

SEE ALSO: Why the Jalisco Cartel Does Not Dominate Mexico's Criminal Landscape

While the CJNG has been present in Michoacán for years, its war in the northeast has seen it clash with an alliance of La Familia Michoacana and the Correa since 2020.

The Correa, led by Daniel Correa, alias “El Tigre,” are one of the newest players on the Michoacán criminal scene, having evolved from being a family dedicated to illegal logging in the Monarch butterfly reserve. Since 2020, they have been allegedly responsible for the killing of environmental activists in the area and have reportedly transitioned into the trafficking and manufacturing of synthetic drugs.

Several massacres in northern Michoacán have previously been attributed to the CJNG-Correa feud, including the killing of 11 young Indigenous people on November 1 and seven bodies found on November 6 with a message threatening Daniel Correa.  

JALISCO CARTEL MEXICO
share icon icon icon

Was this content helpful?

We want to sustain Latin America’s largest organized crime database, but in order to do so, we need resources.

DONATE

What are your thoughts? Click here to send InSight Crime your comments.

We encourage readers to copy and distribute our work for non-commercial purposes, with attribution to InSight Crime in the byline and links to the original at both the top and bottom of the article. Check the Creative Commons website for more details of how to share our work, and please send us an email if you use an article.

Tags

Was this content helpful?

We want to sustain Latin America’s largest organized crime database, but in order to do so, we need resources.

DONATE

Latest News

Costa Rican Copper Bust Underscores Regional Uptick in Theft and Smuggling

NEWS / 5 APR 2022

Panama Struggles to Fight Timber Trafficking in Forests and Ports

NEWS / 4 APR 2022

Police Killings Spike Amid Soaring Violence in Zacatecas, Mexico

NEWS / 4 APR 2022

How TikTok Shows Untold Truths of Communities Linked to Drug Trafficking

NEWS / 1 APR 2022

Informing US State Department and European Union

THE ORGANIZATION / 1 APR 2022

Are MS13 Leaders Wanted for Extradition to US Free in El Salvador?

NEWS / 31 MAR 2022

Related Content

SEE MORE

LatAm Crime Groups Adapting to Meet Growing US Drug Demand

COLOMBIA / 6 NOV 2018

As the opioid crisis continues to ravage the United States, with a record number of overdose deaths, crime groups in…

Why the Mexican Govt's Murder Count is Worse than Useless

HOMICIDES / 18 FEB 2013

The Mexican government has released figures on drug-related homicides in the first two months of Enrique Peña Nieto's presidency --…

'Narco-Tanks': Mexico's Cartels Get Asymmetric Weapons

GULF CARTEL / 11 JUN 2011

The discovery of a narco-tank factory in north Mexico is the latest evolution in traffickers' increasingly tactical struggle for territory.

SEE MORE

About InSight Crime

ABOUT US
THE ORGANIZATION

Informing US State Department and European Union

1 APR 2022

InSight Crime Co-director McDermott briefed the US State Department and other international players on the presence of Colombian guerrillas in Venezuela and the implication this has for both nations.  McDermott…

THE ORGANIZATION

Guatemala's Huistas Clan Faces US Sanctions, $10 Million Reward

25 MAR 2022

InSight Crime’s extensive coverage of notorious Guatemala drug group – the Huistas – gained media attention after the United States government sanctioned the organization and offered $10 million…

THE ORGANIZATION

InSight Crime's In-Depth Coverage of US-Mexico Border Crime Recognized

18 MAR 2022

The once-feared Zetas have left a powerful imprint on Mexico’s underworld. Their ruthlessness and frequent acts of barbarism affected the way cartels fight each other, and authorities, to…

THE ORGANIZATION

The Complexity of Michoacán

11 MAR 2022

InSight Crime’s continuing coverage of Mexico’s Michoacán state received recognition as the country’s former ambassador to the United States, Arturo Sarukhan, retweeted our latest article,…

LA ORGANIZACIÓN

In the News

4 MAR 2022

InSight Crime takes pride in its investigators being go-to sources for media reporting on organized crime. Colombia investigator Javier Lizcano was featured by Colombia’s Cable Noticias, a…

ABOUT US