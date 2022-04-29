HomeNewsChile: One More Departure Point for Europe-Bound Cocaine
icon

Cocaine is flowing into Chile, where it's then being dispatched to Europe from the country's ports
NEWS

Chile: One More Departure Point for Europe-Bound Cocaine

BOLIVIA / 29 APR 2022 BY HENRY SHULDINER EN

A recent string of drug seizures in Chile, coupled with cocaine discovered on ships originating there, points to the country emerging as another key departure point in the European cocaine pipeline.

The latest haul came during the week of April 18, when Chilean police carried out two operations that intercepted more than 800 kilograms of drugs, BioBioChile reported. According to authorities, the drugs, which included cocaine bricks impressed with the image of a dolphin, were smuggled from Bolivia into the Tarapacá Region of northern Chile. Portions of the drugs were then stashed in the Santiago area and moved to port cities such as Arica and Iquique.

Drugs smuggled from Bolivia have been turning up regularly in Chile. In February, about a ton of drugs – including cocaine, coca paste and 2-CB, a synthetic hallucinogen similar to MDMA, also known as ecstasy – were seized from a gang who trafficked them from Bolivia to the northern port city of Arica, just across the border with Bolivia.

SEE ALSO: In Chile, Drug Trafficking Becoming More Prominent and Violent

In December of last year, Chilean customs agents intercepted a Bolivian truck carrying over 300 kilograms of cocaine paste into Chile. The seizure was one of the largest in 2021, when customs officers seized 2.6 tons of drugs, mostly cocaine and ketamine.

Chile saw an uptick in drugs entering the country by sea amid pandemic border closures. With land borders open, Bolivian criminal groups have also returned to established routes.

InSight Crime Analysis

While Bolivian cocaine has long been smuggled into neighboring Chile for the domestic market, traffickers now appear to be targeting the country's ports in their search for new maritime shipping points to Europe.

Seizures of cocaine on ships originating in Chile this year have included French authorities discovering some 500 kilograms at the port of Marseille in January and Dominican authorities uncovering 140 bricks of cocaine on a ship bound for Belgium.

In October 2021, Panamanian authorities discovered 3.5 tons of drugs on a Chilean container ship headed to the Netherlands, a major gateway for South American cocaine aimed at Europe.

SEE ALSO: The Cocaine Pipeline to Europe

In recent years, traffickers looking to reach Europe have flooded Ecuador’s main port of Guayaquil. With European port customs agents increasingly inspecting maritime cargo from Ecuador, traffickers have begun to look to other ports. Chile is an attractive departure point, as it neighbors the cocaine-producing country of Bolivia and is home to several Pacific ports.

Indeed, Chilean traffickers emerged in the 1960s and 70s as early players in the international cocaine trade, but they were soon eclipsed by groups in Colombia and other Andean countries. InSight Crime’s “The Cocaine Pipeline to Europe” report found that South American nations with little recent connection to or history in the drug trade, including Chile, are increasingly being tested by traffickers who conceal drugs in maritime cargo.

BOLIVIA CHILE COCAINE EUROPE CRIME
share icon icon icon

Was this content helpful?

We want to sustain Latin America’s largest organized crime database, but in order to do so, we need resources.

DONATE

What are your thoughts? Click here to send InSight Crime your comments.

We encourage readers to copy and distribute our work for non-commercial purposes, with attribution to InSight Crime in the byline and links to the original at both the top and bottom of the article. Check the Creative Commons website for more details of how to share our work, and please send us an email if you use an article.

Tags

Was this content helpful?

We want to sustain Latin America’s largest organized crime database, but in order to do so, we need resources.

DONATE

Latest News

Made-in-Mexico 'Ghost Guns' Find Way to Cartels

NEWS / 29 APR 2022

Peace Dissipates as the Cocaine War Intensifies in Putumayo

NEWS / 28 APR 2022

How MS13 Gang Members in El Salvador Control Their Partners from Prisons

NEWS / 28 APR 2022

The Beast Behind the Red Light: MS13 and Prostitution

NEWS / 28 APR 2022

United They Stand, Divided They Fall - Urabeños Losing Grip in Colombia

NEWS / 27 APR 2022

From Singing in Court to Alleged International Cocaine Deals - The Fall of Brazil's Nelma Kodama

NEWS / 26 APR 2022

Related Content

SEE MORE

Nigeria Seizes Huge Cocaine Shipment from Bolivia

BOLIVIA / 14 JAN 2011

Friday, authorities in Nigeria seized a cocaine shipment with an estimated worth of $7 million in the port city Lagos.

Bolivia Purchases Radars to Combat Cocaine Air Bridge

BOLIVIA / 11 NOV 2015

Bolivia has taken an important step towards reducing its key role in South America's cocaine air bridge by agreeing to…

Peru Drug Flights Shift North As Pressure Builds in Cocaine Hub

COCAINE / 12 SEP 2016

The destruction of nearly two dozen clandestine airstrips in central Peru suggests aerial drug traffickers are migrating away from the…

SEE MORE

About InSight Crime

ABOUT US
THE ORGANIZATION

InDepth Coverage of Juan Orlando Hernández

22 APR 2022

Ever since Juan Orlando Hernández was elected president of Honduras in 2014, InSight Crime has provided coverage of every twist and turn during his rollercoaster time in office, amid growing…

THE ORGANIZATION

Venezuela's Cocaine Revolution

15 APR 2022

On May 4th, InSight Crime will publish a groundbreaking investigation on drug trafficking in Venezuela. A product of three years of field research across the country, the study uncovers cocaine production in…

LA ORGANIZACIÓN

Widespread Coverage of InSight Crime MS13 Investigation

8 APR 2022

In a joint investigation with La Prensa Gráfica, InSight Crime recently revealed that four of the MS13’s foremost leaders had been quietly released from…

THE ORGANIZATION

Informing US State Department and European Union

1 APR 2022

InSight Crime Co-director McDermott briefed the US State Department and other international players on the presence of Colombian guerrillas in Venezuela and the implication this has for both nations.  McDermott…

THE ORGANIZATION

Guatemala's Huistas Clan Faces US Sanctions, $10 Million Reward

25 MAR 2022

InSight Crime’s extensive coverage of notorious Guatemala drug group – the Huistas – gained media attention after the United States government sanctioned the organization and offered $10 million…

ABOUT US