HomeNewsCar Bombs Send Shock Waves Through Ecuador
icon

Car bombings and explosions have become more frequent in Ecuador in recent months
NEWS

Car Bombs Send Shock Waves Through Ecuador

ECUADOR / 6 JUN 2022 BY HENRY SHULDINER EN

Ecuador has been shaken recently by several car bombings, a terror tactic more commonly employed by major criminal groups in Colombia and Mexico.

The most recent occurred on May 29, when a taxi exploded outside a police station in northern Guayaquil, one of the centers of Ecuador’s recent uptick in violence. Authorities reported no casualties but a police car was damaged. The day before, Guayaquil police had carried out a controlled removal of an explosive device left near local businesses.

Interior Minister Patricio Carrillo claimed the attack was a response to police and locals removing graffiti of a tiger from the surrounding area. The tiger symbol is associated with one of Ecuador’s leading prison gangs, Los Tiguerones.

Nine days prior, police made the macabre discovery of three mangled bodies close to Litoral Penitentiary in northern Guayaquil. Authorities said that the three individuals were likely killed by explosives that they were trying to smuggle into the prison via drone.

SEE ALSO: Explosives and Weapons Heading to Ecuador – Colombia Border

On May 19, a double car bombing sent shockwaves through the northern province of Esmeraldas, a region currently under a state of emergency and vital to the cocaine trafficking route north. The bombings occurred simultaneously, with one of the cars used parked outside a school. Gas cans were also placed in the vehicles to enhance the explosions, according to police sources cited by Infobae.

All told, five car bombings took place in Guayaquil during May, despite the state of emergency enforced by President Guillermo Lasso in the provinces of Guayas, Esmeraldas and Manabí at the end of April.

An increase in the use of explosive devices has been seen in the country for months. While some explosions have been small in scale, others have been stronger. An explosion in front of Guayaquil regional prison in March left three people injured. On May 2, a blast in the Villa Bonita citadel of Guayaquil left a car destroyed and shattered the second-floor wall of a residence.

The discovery of explosive devices targeting Ecuadorean judicial officials is particularly concerning. In April, authorities evacuated a prosecutor’s office in Guayaquil after detecting two boxes filled with explosives in the building’s parking lot, while on May 17, workers at the Judicial Complex in Quito were forced to evacuate after authorities discovered an explosive device nearby.

InSight Crime Analysis

Already fueling record levels of violence in Ecuador, the country's gangs have taken to using cartel-like tactics in their war to control drug turf. Makeshift explosive attacks and car bombs appear to be the latest strategy.

The fact that many of the recent bombings took place in the middle of population centers like Guayaquil and Quito demonstrates how Ecuador’s notorious prison gangs have made significant inroads beyond the walls of the country’s jails.

Mario Pazmiño, former director of Ecuador’s military intelligence and an international security and defense analyst, said Ecuador’s “mega-gangs” have transformed into micro-cartels. These groups now pose a more serious threat to the State, challenging security forces with more brazen acts of violence, such as car bombings.

SEE ALSO: Bodies Hanging from Bridges - Where Mexico Led, Ecuador Follows

Other analysts see the hand of Mexico’s Sinaloa Cartel and Jalisco Cartel New Generation (Cartel Jalisco Nueva Generación - CJNG) as playing a role in Ecuador's spiraling violence. The groups provide cash and material support to Ecuador’s gangs in exchange for safeguarding drug shipments, spurring an escalating battle for control of this lucrative criminal enterprise.

What's more, the use of car bombings echoes the scare tactics of groups in Colombia and Mexico. Ecuador's gangs took to hung two corpses from a bridge in Guayaquil in February of this year, mirroring the grisly displays by Mexican cartels.

And as Ecuadorean groups become more violent domestically, the number of explosives smuggled in and out of the country appears to be on the rise.

On May 22, Ecuadorean police reported the interception of a truck carrying 746 “explosive units” in the southern province of El Oro. A few months earlier, nearly 80,000 devices used to detonate explosives were seized in Carchi, a province bordering Colombia.

ECUADOR
share icon icon icon

Was this content helpful?

We want to sustain Latin America’s largest organized crime database, but in order to do so, we need resources.

DONATE

What are your thoughts? Click here to send InSight Crime your comments.

We encourage readers to copy and distribute our work for non-commercial purposes, with attribution to InSight Crime in the byline and links to the original at both the top and bottom of the article. Check the Creative Commons website for more details of how to share our work, and please send us an email if you use an article.

Tags

Was this content helpful?

We want to sustain Latin America’s largest organized crime database, but in order to do so, we need resources.

DONATE

Latest News

Argentina Police Fail to Break Chinese Mafia

NEWS / 6 JUN 2022

US Guns Fuel Arms Trafficking in the Dominican Republic

NEWS / 3 JUN 2022

Haiti Gangs Recruiting, Arming More Children

NEWS / 3 JUN 2022

Panic Over Gang Exodus from El Salvador, But Few Arrested

NEWS / 2 JUN 2022

Gilberto Rodríguez Orejuela: Cali Capo Meets a Quiet Death

NEWS / 2 JUN 2022

State Resilience: Little Political Will for Protecting Peru's Amazon

INVESTIGATIONS / 2 JUN 2022

Related Content

SEE MORE

Colombia Fails to Tackle Illegal Fishing in Malpelo Reserve

COLOMBIA / 13 MAY 2019

Colombia's island of Malpelo, home to a vast marine reserve, is suffering the consequences of staggering illegal fishing by domestic…

Ecuador Tackles Loan Sharking that Funds Human Smuggling

ECUADOR / 28 OCT 2013

Ecuador has increased the legal penalties for loan sharks in an attempt to crack down on the exploitation that…

Multi-Country Effort Sinks International Drug Trafficking Network

COLOMBIA / 22 AUG 2018

A joint operation between four Latin American countries dismantled a drug trafficking organization, demonstrating the success of regional cooperation policies…

SEE MORE

About InSight Crime

ABOUT US
THE ORGANIZATION

Coverage of Fallen Paraguay Prosecutor Makes Headlines

20 MAY 2022

The murder of leading anti-crime prosecutor, Marcelo Pecci, while on honeymoon in Colombia, has drawn attention to the evolution of organized crime in Paraguay. While 17 people have been arrested…

THE ORGANIZATION

Urabeños Refuse to Let Otoniel Go Quietly

13 MAY 2022

InSight Crime’s continuing coverage of the extradition of Otoniel has become a reference point for Latin American and international media. Otoniel was the last in Colombia’s…

THE ORGANIZATION

Venezuela's Cocaine Revolution Met With Uproar

6 MAY 2022

On May 4, InSight Crime launched its latest investigation, Venezuela’s Cocaine Revolution¸ accompanied by a virtual panel on its findings. The takeaways from this three-year effort, including the fact that Venezuela…

THE ORGANIZATION

Venezuela Drug Trafficking Investigation and InDepth Gender Coverage

29 APR 2022

On May 4, InSight Crime will be publishing The Cocaine Revolution in Venezuela, a groundbreaking investigation into how the Venezuelan government regulates the cocaine trade in the country. An accompanying event,…

THE ORGANIZATION

InDepth Coverage of Juan Orlando Hernández

22 APR 2022

Ever since Juan Orlando Hernández was elected president of Honduras in 2014, InSight Crime has provided coverage of every twist and turn during his rollercoaster time in office, amid growing…

ABOUT US