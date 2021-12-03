HomeNewsFamilies in Rosario, Argentina, Paint Homes to Avoid Attacks
icon

Families in Rosario, Argentina, have painted messages on the wall of their home to avoid getting attacked
NEWS

Families in Rosario, Argentina, Paint Homes to Avoid Attacks

ARGENTINA / 3 DEC 2021 BY JUAN DIEGO POSADA EN

A spate of attacks on drug stash houses in the Argentine city of Rosario has led residents to paint messages on their buildings to say "they don't sell anything."

The messages were scrawled by three families, letting feuding drug gangs know that their building was no longer a drug stash house, El Litoral reported.

Newspaper photos showed sentences that included "here are children, friends" and "we don't sell anything." They also wrote "new owners." According to one resident, the building had been used as a drug stash house by the previous tenant.

SEE ALSO: Land Thieves Drove People From Their Homes in Rosario, Argentina

“Here, we are a good family who don't want to sell drugs, we just want a roof for our children," said one victim of the attacks to the newspaper.

This incident comes as Rosario, long a hub for drug trafficking and extortion in Argentina, is seeing high levels of violence. On November 29, five murders were registered in under eight hours, according to police sources cited by El Litoral. The whole month of November saw 25 murders in the city, the most violent month in eight years. And this year, authorities have recorded a total of 221 homicides in the city.

InSight Crime Analysis

The desperate messages of these families are emblematic of the criminal violence in Rosario, which has spiraled out of control amid gang turf wars.

Drug stash houses, known as "bunkers," have long been used by Rosario's most powerful criminal group, the Monos, which didn't take any pains to hide them. According to an investigation by Vice, the Monos had up to 200 "semi-permanent, fixed bunkers, in plain sight of everyone, including the police."

SEE ALSO: Profile of the Monos

But in recent years, the Monos have seen their leadership challenged. Many of its foremost members, including its leader Ariel Máximo Cantero, alias "Guille," have been jailed on lengthy sentences. Cantero is facing more than 80 years behind bars after being found guilty on multiple counts of homicide, extortion, drug trafficking and other crimes.

The power vacuum has led to attempts by rival gangs, such as the Funes and the Ungaro, to claim control of microtrafficking in Rosario. Meanwhile, the Monos have looked to maintain much of their influence through violent attacks.

As a result, young men have been frequently targeted. From 2013 to 2021, a quarter of all victims of violence in the city have been men under 21 years of age, frequently due to their connections to local gangs and involvement in drug trafficking.

ARGENTINA LOS MONOS
share icon icon icon

Was this content helpful?

We want to sustain Latin America’s largest organized crime database, but in order to do so, we need resources.

DONATE

What are your thoughts? Click here to send InSight Crime your comments.

We encourage readers to copy and distribute our work for non-commercial purposes, with attribution to InSight Crime in the byline and links to the original at both the top and bottom of the article. Check the Creative Commons website for more details of how to share our work, and please send us an email if you use an article.

Tags

Was this content helpful?

We want to sustain Latin America’s largest organized crime database, but in order to do so, we need resources.

DONATE

Latest News

Venezuela El Dorado Investigation Makes Headlines

THE ORGANIZATION / 3 DEC 2021

Panama Serves as Latest Gateway for Drugs to Europe

NEWS / 3 DEC 2021

4 Reasons Why Ruin of Brazil’s Amazon Keeps Getting Worse

NEWS / 2 DEC 2021

Ireland Seizures Highlight Growing Role in Cocaine Trade

NEWS / 1 DEC 2021

Dead Kidney Patients

INVESTIGATIONS / 1 DEC 2021

Stress Test for Guatemalan Justice

INVESTIGATIONS / 1 DEC 2021

Related Content

SEE MORE

Uruguay, Argentina to Monitor Drug Flights

ARGENTINA / 31 OCT 2012

The governments of Uruguay and Argentina have signed an agreement to jointly monitor drug flights to try to stem the…

Report Shows Dynamics Of Human Trafficking In Argentina

ARGENTINA / 24 JUN 2013

During the last three years, there has been an average of two human trafficking convictions a month in Argentina.

UN: Smugglers Favor Bolivia-Paraguay Drug Flight Route

ARGENTINA / 23 NOV 2011

Ten "narco-planes" used to smuggle drugs between Bolivia, Brazil and Paraguay have been found so far this year, suggesting that…

SEE MORE

About InSight Crime

ABOUT US
THE ORGANIZATION

Venezuela El Dorado Investigation Makes Headlines

3 DEC 2021

InSight Crime's investigation into the trafficking of illegal gold in Venezuela's Amazon region generated impact on both social media and in the press. Besides being republished and mentioned by several…

THE ORGANIZATION

Gender and Investigative Techniques Focus of Workshops

26 NOV 2021

On November 23-24, InSight Crime conducted a workshop called “How to Cover Organized Crime: Investigation Techniques and A Focus on Gender.” The session convened reporters and investigators from a dozen…

THE ORGANIZATION

InSight Crime Names Two New Board Members

19 NOV 2021

In recent weeks, InSight Crime added two new members to its board. Joy Olson is the former executive director of the Washington Office on Latin America…

THE ORGANIZATION

Senate Commission in Paraguay Cites InSight Crime

12 NOV 2021

InSight Crime’s reporting and investigations often reach the desks of diplomats, security officials and politicians. The latest example occurred in late October during a commission of Paraguay's Senate that tackled…

THE ORGANIZATION

Backing Investigative Journalism Around the Globe

5 NOV 2021

InSight Crime was a proud supporter of this year's Global Investigative Journalism Conference, which took place November 1 through November 5 and convened nearly 2,000 journalists…

ABOUT US