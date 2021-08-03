HomeNewsA Blend of Family and Politics in Guatemala's Cocaine Trade
icon

Esquipulas Palo Gordo mayor, Exadillos Ramos, accompanied by his wife, Lucinda Aguilar Pérez.
NEWS

A Blend of Family and Politics in Guatemala's Cocaine Trade

COCAINE / 3 AUG 2021 BY ALEX PAPADOVASSILAKIS EN

An anti-narcotics operation in western Guatemala has shed more light on how families involved in local politics can play a pivotal role in the regional cocaine trade.

The Attorney General's Office raided a series of properties and a government building in late July in the municipality of Esquipulas Palo Gordo, in the department of San Marcos, where they suspect the town's mayor and his family of being involved in the drug trade.

Investigators identified mayor Exadillas Dionel Ramos Aguilar as a possible member of an alleged drug ring that moved small batches of cocaine from western Guatemala into Mexico, using a network of companies and goods to conceal their profits, according to a statement and details of the investigation provided to InSight Crime by Alan Ajiatas, sub-director of the Attorney General's Office anti-narcotics unit.

The mayor's wife, Lucinda Esperanza Aguilar Pérez, is also alleged to be the group's main money launderer, managing a network of companies used to simulate profits and acquire assets in the town and elsewhere.

"All of those companies and many suspicious transactions appear in her name," Ajiatas told InSight Crime.

Investigators also discovered that an accountant for the businesses registered in Aguilar Pérez's name was working in the Esquipulas Palo Gordo municipal treasury, leading authorities to raid the municipal offices in search of other potential assets linked to the network.

SEE ALSO: Familial Fiefdom: Ocós, Guatemala and the Preciado Navarijo Legacy

The group's suspicious assets included a mansion allegedly owned by the mayor and his family, in addition to multiple luxury cars seized by authorities. Since 2019, prosecutors estimate seizures have cost the group approximately 18.4 million quetzales ($2.4 million).

Guatemalan authorities detained a total of 11 suspects during the July 22 raids, including the mayor's son, accused of money laundering and illicit association. Other relatives, including the mayor's brother and a different son, are also alleged to be part of the criminal ring, Ajiatas told InSight Crime.

The Attorney General's Office has asked for the mayor's immunity to be stripped to allow investigations against him to proceed. Meanwhile, Aguilar Pérez is at large, according to Ajiatas.

InSight Crime Analysis

The allegations against the Ramos Aguilar family are a stark reminder of the links between family, politics and criminal activity in some of Guatemala's more isolated regions.

In San Marcos and other remote departments on Guatemala's Pacific Coast, multiple families have sought municipal power to facilitate criminal activity.

"The advantage is obviously control," Ajiatas told InSight Crime, adding that drugs groups use the "tools provided by municipalities to manage their [illicit] business" and that the confidence stemming from family ties can help prevent potentially damaging information leaks.

In the case of Esquipulas Palo Gordo, the Attorney General's Office investigations point to the potential use of the town as a center for money laundering and acquiring assets. But other family clans in San Marcos and elsewhere have adopted bolder strategies to pursue illicit profits and territorial control.

This includes a drug trafficking ring allegedly led by Erick Salvador Súñiga Rodríguez, the former mayor of Ayutla, a small town in San Marcos bordering Mexico. Súñiga worked with his brothers and other relatives to smuggle cocaine shipments on behalf of the Sinaloa Cartel with the help of corrupt local law enforcement officials, according to the US Treasury Department's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC).

Súñiga's network also relied on municipal police to consolidate power in the town. Police cameras were used to surveil the local population, Ajiatas told InSight Crime.

SEE ALSO: Did Guatemala Military Help Escort Sinaloa Cartel's Cocaine?

Prior to Súñiga, former Guatemalan kingpin Juan Ortiz, alias "Juan Chamalé" maintained strong ties to the mayor's office and reportedly used military officials to protect drug shipments, according to Nómada and a US judicial investigation.

San Marcos also encompasses the Pacific Coast town of Ocós, a hotspot for cocaine trafficking that was for years governed by the family of Carlos Preciado Navarijo, the former mayor who in late February was extradited to the United States on drug trafficking charges. Back in 2011, Preciado Navarijo's aunt was arrested and later found guilty of drug trafficking in the United States.

The family is no stranger to politics. Preciado Navarijo's mother spent over a decade as mayor of Ocós and now holds the same position in the nearby town of La Blanca. The daughter of the family, Vivian Preciado Navarijo, is a congresswoman for San Marcos.

Further south, in the coastal municipality of Moyuta, Jutiapa department, turf wars between family clans seeking control of local politics – some with links to the drug trade – have ended in brutal assassination attempts, sometimes assisted by local security forces.

COCAINE ELITES AND CRIME GUATEMALA US/MEXICO BORDER
share icon icon icon

Was this content helpful?

We want to sustain Latin America’s largest organized crime database, but in order to do so, we need resources.

DONATE

What are your thoughts? Click here to send InSight Crime your comments.

We encourage readers to copy and distribute our work for non-commercial purposes, with attribution to InSight Crime in the byline and links to the original at both the top and bottom of the article. Check the Creative Commons website for more details of how to share our work, and please send us an email if you use an article.

Tags

Was this content helpful?

We want to sustain Latin America’s largest organized crime database, but in order to do so, we need resources.

DONATE

Latest News

How Dominican Gangs Became Major Security Threat in Spain

NEWS / 2 AUG 2021

Guns in the Gulf – Mexico’s Navy Called to Protect Against Pirates

NEWS / 2 AUG 2021

How Many Creepy-Crawlies Can a Trafficker Hide in His Luggage?

NEWS / 30 JUL 2021

Colombia's Cocaine Keeps On Reaching New Heights: UNODC Report

NEWS / 30 JUL 2021

Is Colombia’s Military Deployment Playing into FARC Dissidents’ Hands?

NEWS / 29 JUL 2021

Brazilian Authorities Clamp Down on Cattle Theft

NEWS / 29 JUL 2021

Related Content

SEE MORE

Grading Honduras President's Security Performance

ELITES AND CRIME / 12 FEB 2016

As Juan Orlando Hernández passes the midpoint of his presidential term in Honduras, InSight Crime evaluates how well he has…

Guatemala's Ex-Vice President Needs a Miracle

ELITES AND CRIME / 1 SEP 2015

For three days now, Guatemala's ex-vice president has been trying to hide in a corner, behind the biggest and swarthiest…

How Fear of Crime in Central America Impacts Daily Life, Contributes to Migration

COSTA RICA / 4 OCT 2017

A new report shows the extent to which insecurity negatively affects the daily lives of Central American citizens, and provides…

SEE MORE

About InSight Crime

ABOUT US
THE ORGANIZATION

Unraveling the Web of Elites Connected to Organized Crime

27 JUL 2021

InSight Crime published Elites and Organized Crime in Nicaragua, a deep dive into the relationships between criminal actors and elites in that Central American nation.

THE ORGANIZATION

InSight Crime’s Greater Focus on US-Mexico Border

20 JUL 2021

InSight Crime has decided to turn many of its investigative resources towards understanding and chronicling the criminal dynamics along the US-Mexico border.

THE ORGANIZATION

Key Arrests and Police Budget Increases Due to InSight Crime Investigations

8 JUL 2021

With Memo Fantasma’s arrest, InSight Crime has proven that our investigations can and will uncover major criminal threats in the Americas.

THE ORGANIZATION

Organized Crime’s Influence on Gender-Based Violence

30 JUN 2021

InSight Crime investigator Laura N. Ávila spoke on organized crime and gender-based violence at the launch of a research project by the United Nations Development Programme.

THE ORGANIZATION

Conversation with Paraguay Judicial Operators on PCC

24 JUN 2021

InSight Crime Co-director Steven Dudley formed part of a panel attended by over 500 students, all of whom work in Paraguay's judicial system.

ABOUT US