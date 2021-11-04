HomeNewsFuel, Water, International Aid: Haiti's Gangs Weaponize Essential Services
icon

NEWS

Fuel, Water, International Aid: Haiti's Gangs Weaponize Essential Services

HAITI / 4 NOV 2021 BY MARK WILSON EN

The ability and willingness of Haiti’s gangs to choke off fuel and water, seemingly at will, is enhancing their influence as they push the country to the brink.  

On October 31, after weeks of uncertainty that have seen hospitals across the island virtually suspend services, there was a glimmer of hope. Several crucial hospitals were supplied with fuel, allowing them to run their generators. A few gas stations in Port-au-Prince also opened for business once again.

However, this trickle of fuel only served to show how the country is at the mercy of the gangs. For over two months, the gangs that control Port-au-Prince have blocked roads leading to oil terminals and have interrupted fuel deliveries by abducting truck drivers. This has almost completely halted the supply to gas stations.

On October 27, Haiti’s interior minister, Liszt Quitel, rallied police officers to create a corridor for fuel trucks to reach the port of Port-au-Prince. Quitel’s convoy was met with automatic weapons fire, and the drivers refused to proceed.

In recent days, a senior business figure appeared to lay bare the demands made by Haiti’s leading gang boss, Jimmy Chérizier, alias “Barbecue,” to lift the blockade set up around the country’s port and gas infrastructure.

Speaking to the Associated Press, Youri Mevs, a political strategist whose family owns the country’s largest industrial park, Shodecosa, said Chérizier demanded that $500,000 be paid every month to his G9 gang alliance. Should this be refused, the park would be ransacked, and the port terminal owned by the Mevs family, Terminal Varreux, where a lot of gas is imported, would continue to be blockaded.

SEE ALSO: Profile of Jimmy Chérizier, alias 'Barbecue'

Chérizier, who regularly speaks to the international press, has categorically denied the claim, returning to a familiar refrain in which he is a man of the people, standing up for the rights of the underprivileged.

However, Chérizier has admitted having the power to solve the gas crisis. His price: the resignation of Haiti’s interim president and prime minister, Ariel Henry. A week ago, he stated that “the areas under the control of the G9 are blocked for one reason only – we demand the resignation of Ariel Henry. If (Henry) resigns at 8 a.m., at 8.05 a.m., we will unblock the road, and all the trucks will be able to go through to get fuel.”

InSight Crime Analysis

While the gasoline crisis is the latest reflection of the power amassed by Haiti’s gangs, the problem stretches far beyond fuel.

According to Guyto Édouard, director-general of Haiti’s National Directorate of Drinking Water and Sanitation (DINEPA), gang violence threatened water distribution in early June. This would be critical, given the poor water supply in gang controlled parts of Port-au-Prince, such as Bolosse and Martissant.

Édouard stated that gangs destroyed at least one water pumping station in Roche Blanche, in Croix-des-Bouquets, north of the capital.

International aid, upon which Haiti depends, is also at risk. Following the devastating August 14 earthquake, criminal gangs held up aid shipments that passed through a chokepoint in Martissant, a region through which all traffic moving south from Port-au-Prince must pass and an area long contested by various criminal groups.

SEE ALSO: Truce or No Truce: Gangs in Haiti Control Aid Movement

This effectively severed access to essential aid for the rural communities that survive in the mountains of the southern Tiburon peninsula. The flow of aid only resumed once Barbecue announced a ceasefire on August 22.

Haiti’s allies and neighbors are growing increasingly concerned. Ships carrying aid from Mexico have been fired upon, preventing them from offloading their cargo. The Dominican Republic has mobilized troops along the border to prevent Haitians from buying large quantities of gas there and smuggling it back across.  

HAITI
share icon icon icon

Was this content helpful?

We want to sustain Latin America’s largest organized crime database, but in order to do so, we need resources.

DONATE

What are your thoughts? Click here to send InSight Crime your comments.

We encourage readers to copy and distribute our work for non-commercial purposes, with attribution to InSight Crime in the byline and links to the original at both the top and bottom of the article. Check the Creative Commons website for more details of how to share our work, and please send us an email if you use an article.

Tags

Was this content helpful?

We want to sustain Latin America’s largest organized crime database, but in order to do so, we need resources.

DONATE

Latest News

Panama's Gang Wars Growing Worryingly Vicious

NEWS / 3 NOV 2021

Mexico's Caribbean Jewel of Tulum Dealing With Rapid Rise in Violence

NEWS / 3 NOV 2021

LatAm Synthetic Drug Trade Booming: UNODC Report

NEWS / 2 NOV 2021

Illegal Cigarettes Produced with Slave Labor in Brazil

NEWS / 2 NOV 2021

The Urabeños After Otoniel - What Becomes of Colombia's Largest Criminal Threat?

NEWS / 1 NOV 2021

Who Has the Best Halloween Costume: Pablo Escobar or El Chapo?

NEWS / 29 OCT 2021

Related Content

SEE MORE

Haiti President Calls for Aid as Gang Kidnappings Surge

HAITI / 28 JAN 2021

The president of Haiti is urging citizens to work together with the Caribbean nation’s police force to help quell an…

Insecurity in Haiti Laid Groundwork for Trafficking Ring in Chile

CHILE / 18 APR 2018

Authorities in Chile have dismantled a transnational network that used travel agencies to traffic Haitian migrants, highlighting how push factors…

Who is Funding Illicit Army Training Camps in Haiti?

CARIBBEAN / 2 MAR 2012

The existence of squads of former soldiers who have regrouped to train and demand the recreation of Haiti's army leads…

SEE MORE

About InSight Crime

ABOUT US
THE ORGANIZATION

Tracking Dirty Money and Tren de Aragua

29 OCT 2021

InSight Crime was delighted to support investigative reporting in the Americas through a workshop with our friends at Connectas, a non-profit journalism initiative that facilitates collaboration…

THE ORGANIZATION

Apure Investigation Makes Headlines

22 OCT 2021

InSight Crime’s investigation into the battle for the Venezuelan border state of Apure resonated in both Colombian and Venezuelan media. A dozen outlets picked up the report, including Venezuela’s…

THE ORGANIZATION

InSight Crime Tackles Illegal Fishing

15 OCT 2021

In October, InSight Crime and American University’s Center for Latin American and Latino Studies (CLALS) began a year-long project on illegal, unreported, unregulated (IUU) fishing in…

THE ORGANIZATION

InSight Crime Featured in Handbook for Reporting on Organized Crime

8 OCT 2021

In late September, the Global Investigative Journalism Network (GIJN) published an excerpt of its forthcoming guide on reporting organized crime in Indonesia.

THE ORGANIZATION

Probing Organized Crime in Haiti

1 OCT 2021

InSight Crime has made it a priority to investigate organized crime in Haiti, where an impotent state is reeling after the July assassination of President Jovenel Moïse, coupled with an…

ABOUT US