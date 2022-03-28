HomeNewsGang Murder Rampage Sends Shockwaves Through El Salvador Government
icon

El Salvador security forces standing guard
NEWS

Gang Murder Rampage Sends Shockwaves Through El Salvador Government

BARRIO 18 / 28 MAR 2022 BY ALEX PAPADOVASSILAKIS EN

A killing spree unlike anything seen since El Salvador’s civil war has delivered a macabre message from the country’s street gangs, which have learned that spikes in homicides speak to the government.

The country’s main gangs, the MS13 and Barrio 18, appeared to indiscriminately kill people – including vendors, bus passengers and market-goers – during three days of bloodshed that began with 14 killings on March 25.

The next day, authorities had tallied 62 further homicides, marking the deadliest day on record since the country’s civil war ended three decades ago. Eleven more people were murdered on March 27, for a total of 87 homicides in 72 hours.

Local press reported that gang members may have been instructed to leave bodies in plain sight. One corpse was visibly dumped on the side of a road.

SEE ALSO: Evidence of Gang Negotiations Belie El Salvador President’s Claims

The government's response was immediate. On March 27, El Salvador’s legislative assembly approved President Nayib Bukele's month-long state of exception, suspending constitutional rights such as freedom of assembly, and loosening rules on arrests. The measures also permit military roadblocks throughout the country.

El Salvador authorities later announced the arrest of over 570 gang members in the space of two days, including two leaders who had allegedly ordered the homicides, according to the national police and the country's security minister.

The government also cracked down on gang members in prisons. On Twitter, El Salvador President Nayib Bukele announced that inmates in maximum security jails would be confined to their cells.

“Because of your actions, your 'homeboys' won’t see a single ray of sunlight,” the president said in the same March 27 Twitter post.

Bukele’s bellicose reaction came as the killing spree threatened to derail his administration’s gains in lowering the country’s homicide rate. The three days brought the number of homicides in El Salvador to 329 this year, 21 more than the same time period in 2021.

Bukele has taken full credit for the country's recent drop in homicides and has denied negotiating with the gangs to keep the peace. His statements, however, have been undercut by the country's Attorney General's Office previously unearthing evidence of covert meetings between government officials and gang leaders behind bars. And last December, the US Treasury sanctioned El Salvador's prison director and another top official for allegedly brokering pacts with the gangs.

InSight Crime Analysis

Rather than long wars with state authorities or each other, El Salvador's gangs now appear to favor short bursts of indiscriminate violence.

The record-killing spree comes just months after a rampage left a trail of 46 bodies in a 72-hour period in November 2021. Another sudden spike in murders in April 2020, when dozens were killed, was the first sign of major gang unrest during Bukele's time in office.

According to analysts, these brief spikes typically occur when there is a rupture in negotiations between the government and the gangs, with the gangs using bodies as bargaining chips.

"The gangs use their ability to alter the levels of violence as leverage to press the government into meeting certain demands," said Tiziano Breda, Central American Analyst for the International Crisis Group.

But the "gangs don't appear to be interested in disrupting the whole process," he told InSight Crime. Rather, they are just interested "in making adjustments to it."

SEE ALSO: Gangs, Vendors and Political Capital in Downtown San Salvador

The waves of violence avoid any protracted conflict with state actors. The gangs have avoided from killing security forces during recent murder sprees, reflecting a long-term shift away from direct confrontation with the government. The unraveling of a previous gang truce led to an all-out war between gangs and security forces in the mid-2010s, with the sustained violence provoking a record homicide rate in 2015.

"We shouldn't see it as the start of a war, but rather a cry for attention," said Juan Martínez d'Aubuisson, a Salvadoran anthropologist and gang expert, adding that the gangs are likely using the killings to express discontent with secret government negotiations.

Martínez also said dissent within the MS13 rank and file may be behind the murder spike. While the gang has long used homicides to demand preferential treatment from the government, the benefits have largely remained with imprisoned gang leaders. Now, according to Martínez, low-level gang members may be using the same strategy to show their leaders they are unhappy with the negotiations.

"[The leaders] may be getting a taste of their own medicine," said Martínez.

BARRIO 18 EL SALVADOR ELITES AND CRIME HOMICIDES MS13
share icon icon icon

Was this content helpful?

We want to sustain Latin America’s largest organized crime database, but in order to do so, we need resources.

DONATE

What are your thoughts? Click here to send InSight Crime your comments.

We encourage readers to copy and distribute our work for non-commercial purposes, with attribution to InSight Crime in the byline and links to the original at both the top and bottom of the article. Check the Creative Commons website for more details of how to share our work, and please send us an email if you use an article.

Tags

Was this content helpful?

We want to sustain Latin America’s largest organized crime database, but in order to do so, we need resources.

DONATE

Latest News

Brazil's Southern Port of Paranaguá Offers Alternative Route for Europe Cocaine

NEWS / 28 MAR 2022

Mexico Claims Premature Victory After Troops Deployed to Calm Nuevo Laredo

NEWS / 25 MAR 2022

Guatemala's Huistas Clan Faces US Sanctions, $10 Million Reward

THE ORGANIZATION / 25 MAR 2022

Militias Fleece Locals for Basic Services in Rio Favelas

NEWS / 25 MAR 2022

Why Does Latin America Dominate the World's Most Violent Cities List?

NEWS / 24 MAR 2022

How a Haiti Suburb Fuelled the Rise of a Formidable Street Gang

NEWS / 23 MAR 2022

Related Content

SEE MORE

Nicaragua Homicide Rate Drops to 11 per 100,000

HOMICIDES / 31 MAY 2013

Nicaragua's police chief has attributed a drop in the country's national homicide rate to an increase in police operations, although…

Weekly InSight: Can Hip Hop Help Stop Gang Violence in Latin America?

COLOMBIA / 7 JUL 2017

In our July 6 Facebook Live session, Senior Editor Mike LaSusa and independent journalist Angelika Albaladejo talked about…

Peace with Gangs: Colombia's Lessons for El Salvador

AUC / 8 AUG 2012

As the El Salvadoran gang truce offers hope that it could transform into something more lasting, InSight Crime looks at…

SEE MORE

About InSight Crime

ABOUT US
THE ORGANIZATION

Guatemala's Huistas Clan Faces US Sanctions, $10 Million Reward

25 MAR 2022

InSight Crime’s extensive coverage of notorious Guatemala drug group – the Huistas – gained media attention after the United States government sanctioned the organization and offered $10 million…

THE ORGANIZATION

InSight Crime's In-Depth Coverage of US-Mexico Border Crime Recognized

18 MAR 2022

The once-feared Zetas have left a powerful imprint on Mexico’s underworld. Their ruthlessness and frequent acts of barbarism affected the way cartels fight each other, and authorities, to…

THE ORGANIZATION

The Complexity of Michoacán

11 MAR 2022

InSight Crime’s continuing coverage of Mexico’s Michoacán state received recognition as the country’s former ambassador to the United States, Arturo Sarukhan, retweeted our latest article,…

LA ORGANIZACIÓN

In the News

4 MAR 2022

InSight Crime takes pride in its investigators being go-to sources for media reporting on organized crime. Colombia investigator Javier Lizcano was featured by Colombia’s Cable Noticias, a…

LA ORGANIZACIÓN

Training Tomorrow’s Investigators

25 FEB 2022

InSight Crime continues to strengthen its collaboration with academic institutions around the region. One of our longest-standing partnerships is with Bogotá-based Universidad del Rosario on the …

ABOUT US