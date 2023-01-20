HomeNewsNature Under Threat in Ecuador as Gold Miners Target National Park
icon

Some 222 illegal mining camps were found at Podocarpus National Park.
NEWS

Nature Under Threat in Ecuador as Gold Miners Target National Park

ECUADOR / 20 JAN 2023 BY JAVIER LIZCANO VILLALBA EN

An Amazon conservation initiative has detected a rapid growth in illegal gold mining sites at a natural park and ecological marvel in Ecuador, showing once again how miners are pillaging the country’s most far-flung regions.

Between 2019 and 2022, 222 illegal campsites were detected at Podocarpus National Park, located in the southern provinces of Loja and Zamora Chinchipe near the border with Peru, the Monitoring of the Andean Amazon Project (MAAP) reported in a January report.

These camps are distributed in three separate areas: Dos Camas, where illegal mining sites went from covering less than a hectare in 2019 to close to five hectares in 2022; San Luis, which saw its affected area more than triple to 11.7 hectares in 2022; and La Aida, which has nine hectares of illegal mines.

Additionally, most of the gold mining there is done through undercut mining, according to MAAP, which can worsen environmental damage through soil erosion, destruction of water resources, and releasing toxic waste.

Podocarpus is home to a wide range of endemic species, including the puma, the dwarf deer, the Andean wolf, hummingbirds, parrots, and toucans.

SEE ALSO: Illegal Mining Spreads to Furthest Reaches of Amazon in Ecuador

Ecuador has long been beleaguered by illegal mining. The town of Zamura, capital of El Oro province and just 100 kilometers from Podocarpus, has been so badly affected by undercut mining that sinkholes are forming. One sinkhole in December 2021 caused three houses to collapse in Zamuro, and a state of emergency was declared soon after.

Ecuador’s Minister of Energy and Non-Renewable Resources Juan Carlos Bermeo explained at an event on January 6 last year that “illegal mining had taken over the city’s subsoil” and that measures taken to help Zaruma “will not show results in the short-term.”

InSight Crime Analysis

While illegal mining in Podocarpus remains modest, its rapid growth confirms that Ecuador's most remote regions are the new epicenters for illegal mining.

Besides the nearby province of El Oro, Ecuador’s easternmost province, Napo, has been a focal point for illegal miners. According to MAAP, mining there has grown by 21,000% in two decades to reach 557 hectares affected in 2020.

The Jatunyaku and Napo rivers in this province, which includes part of the Amazon rainforest, have been severely polluted. A 2020 government report revealed that roughly 90% of the rivers tested in Napo displayed toxicity, pointing to "chronic contamination" that threatens wildlife and local communities.

SEE ALSO: Amazon Rainforest Under Attack From All Sides

Another area affected by illegal mining is the province of Azuay, bordering Loja and Zamora. There, miners extract illegal gold from the rivers to such an extent that some towns have run out of drinking water.

The difficulty of access to these areas has hampered a security response. It also hampers the reporting of mining activities and subsequent safety measures.

While mining in Podocarpus Park does not compare to the scale of El Oro or Napo, it could rapidly catch up. Podocarpus is close to the border with Peru, which is a common route for the exit of illegally mined gold from Ecuador, according to Minister of Energy and Mines, Xavier Vera.

ECUADOR ECUADOR GROUPS ENVIRONMENTAL CRIME GOLD ILLEGAL MINING
share icon icon icon

Was this content helpful?

We want to sustain Latin America’s largest organized crime database, but in order to do so, we need resources.

DONATE

What are your thoughts? Click here to send InSight Crime your comments.

We encourage readers to copy and distribute our work for non-commercial purposes, with attribution to InSight Crime in the byline and links to the original at both the top and bottom of the article. Check the Creative Commons website for more details of how to share our work, and please send us an email if you use an article.

Tags

Was this content helpful?

We want to sustain Latin America’s largest organized crime database, but in order to do so, we need resources.

DONATE

Latest News

Chile's Copper Industry Under Siege as Robbers Attack Ports and Trains

NEWS / 19 JAN 2023

Venezuela's Police Reform Unlikely to Halt Corrupt Ties to Organized Crime

NEWS / 18 JAN 2023

Genaro García Luna

MEXICO / 18 JAN 2023

The Inescapable Prison of Barrio 18 in Honduras

INVESTIGATIONS / 17 JAN 2023

Trial of Mexico's Former Top Cop May Shine Light on Weaknesses of US Drug War

NEWS / 17 JAN 2023

Reports of Brazil's PCC Taking Over Portugal Cocaine Trade Remain Unfounded

NEWS / 16 JAN 2023

Related Content

SEE MORE

Timber Mafias at Ecuador’s Borders Cash in on Balsa Boom

ECUADOR / 1 JUN 2021

Timber mafias operating along Ecuador’s borders with Peru and Colombia have been profiting from thriving demand for balsa wood.

Peru Governor Accused in China Wood Trafficking Network

CHINA AND CRIME / 10 NOV 2021

A Peruvian governor is accused of receiving bribes to provide concessions to Chinese firms that trafficked illegal wood – an…

Decades of Deforestation, Illegal Mining and Impunity in Nicaragua

ELITES AND CRIME / 27 JAN 2021

Nicaragua's Indio Maíz Biological Reserve, on the southern border with Costa Rica, is under assault.

SEE MORE

About InSight Crime

ABOUT US
THE ORGANIZATION

World Looks to InSight Crime for Mexico Expertise

13 JAN 2023

Our coverage of the arrest of Chapitos’ co-founder Ovidio Guzmán López in Mexico has received worldwide attention.In the UK, outlets including The Independent and BBC…

THE ORGANIZATION

InSight Crime Shares Expertise with US State Department

16 DEC 2022

Last week, InSight Crime Co-founder Steven Dudley took part in the International Anti-Corruption Conference organized by the US State Department’s Bureau of Democracy, Human Rights, & Labor and…

THE ORGANIZATION

Immediate Response to US-Mexico Marijuana Investigation

9 DEC 2022

InSight Crime’s investigation into how the legalization of marijuana in many US states has changed Mexico’s criminal dynamics made a splash this week appearing on the front page of…

THE ORGANIZATION

‘Ndrangheta Investigation, Exclusive Interview With Suriname President Make Waves

2 DEC 2022

Two weeks ago, InSight Crime published an investigation into how Italian mafia clan the ‘Ndrangheta built a cocaine trafficking network from South America to ‘Ndrangheta-controlled Italian ports. The investigation generated…

WORK WITH US

Open Position: Full Stack WordPress Developer

28 NOV 2022

As Full Stack WordPress Developer You Will: Work collaboratively with other developers and designers to maintain and improve organizational standards.Demonstrate a high level of attention to detail, and implement best…

ABOUT US