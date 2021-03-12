HomeNewsBrazil’s Mining Regulator No Match For Illegal Gold Rush
icon

NEWS

Brazil’s Mining Regulator No Match For Illegal Gold Rush

BRAZIL / 12 MAR 2021 BY KATIE JONES EN

The Brazilian agency that inspects mining sites and seizes illegally mined ore is vastly understaffed, a consequence of a government that has given free rein to the mining sector.

On March 2, O Globo reported that Brazil’s National Mining Agency (Agência Nacional de Mineração — ANM) currently employs just 250 inspectors to monitor some 35,000 mining sites across the country. Field inspections also have been severely curtailed, due to health risks of traveling to COVID-19 hotspots.

SEE ALSO: Brazil’s Dirty List – Not Making a Dent in Modern Slavery

The ANM is tasked with ensuring that legal mining companies stay within their production quotas and use approved technology to extract minerals, including iron ore, copper and gold.

Debora Puccini, director of the ANM, told O Globo that its inspectors also work with police to shut down illegal mines but that such operations are quick to reappear once authorities have left the area.

Puccini admitted that greater enforcement efforts are needed, before adding that the agency hoped to use drones and satellites to complement monitoring efforts.

InSight Crime Analysis

Under-resourced, Brazil’s mining agency faces an uphill battle, given the sheer size of the country’s mining regions and the efforts by its President Jair Bolsonaro to ease mining regulations in protected regions.

The country’s national parks — in which environmental crime is rife — cover some 25 million hectares. In the Brazilian Amazon alone, more than 450 illegal mining sites have been uncovered, according to research by the Amazon Geo-Referenced Socio-Environmental Information Network.

SEE ALSO: Brazil Cracking Down on Rising Illegal Diamond Mining

Skyrocketing gold prices and a lack of employment opportunities during the COVID-19 pandemic have also driven up the number of illegal miners operating in Brazil, Puccini previously said.

Conservationists say President Bolsonaro is deliberately handcuffing agencies, like Puccini’s, that protect the environment and natural resources. Brazil’s environmental agency (Instituto Brasileiro do Meio Ambiente e dos Recursos Naturais Renováveis — IBAMA) has seen its budget and staff slashed under Bolsonaro, with employees complaining that the government has hampered enforcement efforts in recent years.

The Ministry of the Environment’s administrative arm (Instituto Chico Mendes de Conservação da Biodiversidade — ICMBio) also reportedly employs a handful of agents to oversee vast expanses of protected land.

The lack of resources sets these agencies up for failure and corruption. For example, inspectors at ANM are charged with stopping the use of slave labor in mines. But a recent investigation by Mongabay revealed that a family known for using slave labor to mine gold in Brazil’s northern state of Pará had continued to obtain permits from the ANM, despite being caught enslaving workers in a 2018 raid.

BRAZIL ILLEGAL MINING

What are your thoughts? Click here to send InSight Crime your comments.

We encourage readers to copy and distribute our work for non-commercial purposes, with attribution to InSight Crime in the byline and links to the original at both the top and bottom of the article. Check the Creative Commons website for more details of how to share our work, and please send us an email if you use an article.

Tags

Latest News

Latin America Sees Rise in Vaccine-related Crimes

NEWS / 11 MAR 2021

A Toxic Trade: Illegal Mining in Colombia’s Pacific Region

NEWS / 11 MAR 2021

Cartel Violence in Central Mexico Taking Hold in Jerez

NEWS / 10 MAR 2021

Massacres Spike in Antioquia as Colombia’s Urabeños Expand

NEWS / 10 MAR 2021

Ponzi and Pyramid Schemes Spread Across Caribbean

NEWS / 9 MAR 2021

Battle for Guatemala’s Top Courts Intensifies

NEWS / 9 MAR 2021

Related Content

SEE MORE

PCC Files Document Gang’s Explosive Growth in Brazil and Beyond

BRAZIL / 5 JUN 2018

Authorities in Brazil have seized documents shedding new light on the expanding finances, membership and international reach of the country's…

GameChangers 2018: 5 Reasons LatAm Organized Crime Will Strengthen in 2019

CRIMINAL MIGRATION / 11 JAN 2019

It is hard to be optimistic for 2019. The current trends all point to a strengthening of organized crime throughout…

The Future For Rio de Janeiro’s Police Pacification Units

BRAZIL / 9 DEC 2013

Rio de Janeiro's Police Pacification Units (UPP) are celebrating their fifth year in 2013. They do so with generally positive…

About InSight Crime

ABOUT US
THE ORGANIZATION

Strategic Communications Manager Job Description

12 FEB 2021

InSight Crime is looking for a full-time strategic communications manager. This person needs to be able to work in a fast-paced world of daily news, high-profile investigations, national and international…

THE ORGANIZATION

We Have Updated Our Website

4 FEB 2021

Welcome to our new home page. We have revamped the site to create a better display and reader experience.

THE ORGANIZATION

InSight Crime Events – Border Crime: The Northern Triangle and Tri-Border Area

ARGENTINA / 25 JAN 2021

Through several rounds of extensive field investigations, our researchers have analyzed and mapped out the main illicit economies and criminal groups present in 39 border departments spread across the six countries of study – the Northern Triangle trio of Guatemala, Honduras, and El…

BRIEF

InSight Crime’s ‘Memo Fantasma’ Investigation Wins Simón Bolívar National Journalism Prize

COLOMBIA / 20 NOV 2020

The staff at InSight Crime was awarded the prestigious Simón Bolívar national journalism prize in Colombia for its two-year investigation into the drug trafficker known as “Memo Fantasma,” which was…

ANALYSIS

InSight Crime – From Uncovering Organized Crime to Finding What Works

COLOMBIA / 12 NOV 2020

This project began 10 years ago as an effort to address a problem: the lack of daily coverage, investigative stories and analysis of organized crime in the Americas. …