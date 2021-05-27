HomeNewsGrapes of Wrath – Why Argentina and Brazil are Awash in Smuggled Wine
icon

NEWS

Grapes of Wrath – Why Argentina and Brazil are Awash in Smuggled Wine

ARGENTINA / 27 MAY 2021 BY ASHLEY PECHINSKI EN

While contraband has boomed at the Argentina-Brazil border during the COVID-19 pandemic, wine seems to have been in particularly high demand, with one high-profile murder being linked to its smuggling.

In mid-May, lawyer Juan María López was gunned down in Bernardo de Irigoyen, an Argentine border town near Brazil. Police found a number of receipts inside the vehicle showing that López was involved in transporting bottles of wine illicitly from Buenos Aires into Brazil through Bernardo de Irigoyen, according to local newspaper El Territorio.

The police also told the newspaper that the two suspects in the killing likely crossed the border and fled into Brazil. Investigators believe López had been killed due to his links to wine contraband.

This is not the first murder in Bernardo de Irigoyen to be linked to the local contraband trade.

SEE ALSO: GameChangers 2020: How Black Markets Became the New Normal

The case comes amid record seizures of wine at the border during the pandemic. In March alone, Argentina and Brazil confiscated 80,000 bottles of Argentine, Chilean, German, Italian and Spanish wine in the border towns of Bernardo de Irigoyen, Dionisio Cerqueira and Barracão as part of Operation Dionysus, which targeted wine trafficking.

From January to July 2020, Brazil seized 35,000 bottles, up from 22,000 bottles in all of 2019. And criminals are resorting to desperate measures to protect their cargo. The most memorable seizure came after one perpetrator led authorities on a wild chase. Starting in Brazil, he evaded police in a Fiat Uno, rammed into border markers between Argentina and Brazil, and then crashed into a sidewalk before fleeing. In April 2020, another criminal tried to thwart authorities by attaching a fog machine to their vehicle that would allow them to escape as police were temporarily blinded.

To further evade detection, fake labels have long been placed onto bottles and documentation, masquerading cheap wine as more expensive produce.

InSight Crime Analysis

Even though contraband grew significantly during the pandemic, the increase in wine contraband in the Argentina-Brazil border region demonstrates just how developed and sophisticated this criminal economy is.

Brazil has worked hard to curb the illegal wine market, making larger and more frequent seizures in recent months. Operation Horus, an ongoing initiative focused on stopping all types of contraband from entering Brazil through its shared border with Argentina and Paraguay, made so many seizures of illegal wine that a more focused operation was created: Dionysus. This joint cross-border operation seized 107,000 bottles of wine by mid-March, according to a Brazilian government report.

While wine contraband is most prominent in Argentina and Brazil’s border region, Bolivia and Colombia have had their own seizures as well. Earlier this month, Colombian authorities announced they had decommissioned 1,514 liters of various types of alcohol, including wine. In November 2020, 60 tons of smuggled wine, beer and liquor were dumped out in Bolivia’s Tarija department. Then in June 2020, Bolivian Customs also found dozens of cases of wine hidden under bags of onions in Santa Cruz. Plenty of Chilean wines also flow illegally across the border into Argentina.

SEE ALSO: Alcohol Smuggling: A Hangover for Latin America?

Fine wine is far from the only type of alcohol on the black market. Liquor, mostly homemade moonshine, makes up 92 percent of illicit alcohol in Latin America, according to a 2018 Euromonitor International report.

The deadly effects of this moonshine were felt during the pandemic.

Various Latin American governments temporarily implemented restrictions on the purchase of alcohol at the beginning of the pandemic to prevent large gatherings. As a result, black market alcohol was purchased, and the adulterated product has caused hundreds of deaths across the region.

ARGENTINA BRAZIL CONTRABAND COVID AND CRIME
share icon icon icon

What are your thoughts? Click here to send InSight Crime your comments.

We encourage readers to copy and distribute our work for non-commercial purposes, with attribution to InSight Crime in the byline and links to the original at both the top and bottom of the article. Check the Creative Commons website for more details of how to share our work, and please send us an email if you use an article.

Tags

Was this content helpful?

We want to sustain Latin America's largest organized crime database, but in order to do so, we need resources.

DONATE

Latest News

José Adán Salazar Umaña, alias ‘Chepe Diablo’

EL SALVADOR / 26 MAY 2021

Peru Massacre Highlights Desperation of Weakened Shining Path Rebels

NEWS / 26 MAY 2021

Mexico’s Unreachable Elites Targeted by Rare Corruption Investigation

NEWS / 26 MAY 2021

Mafia Boss Claims Venezuela-Turkey Cocaine Connection

NEWS / 26 MAY 2021

The Leones’ Revenge – How an Extortion Attempt Went Badly Wrong in Guatemala

NEWS / 25 MAY 2021

Cárteles Unidos

MEXICO / 25 MAY 2021

Related Content

SEE MORE

Prison No Problem for Rio’s Militia Leaders

BRAZIL / 28 APR 2011

One of Rio de Janeiros biggest paramilitary leaders is still commanding his group from prison, according to reports. This calls…

Domestic Military Deployments Could Lead to Corruption, Politicization: Brazil Army Chief

BRAZIL / 15 JAN 2018

The commander of Brazil’s army has expressed concerns over the potential for corruption and politicization of the military as it…

Leaders Beset by Graft Scandals to Talk Corruption at Regional Summit

BRAZIL / 12 APR 2018

The 2018 Summit of the Americas will likely see many uncomfortable conversions between nervous politicians -- and perhaps a heavy…

SEE MORE

About InSight Crime

ABOUT US
THE ORGANIZATION

We Have Updated Our Website

4 FEB 2021

Welcome to our new home page. We have revamped the site to create a better display and reader experience.

THE ORGANIZATION

InSight Crime Events – Border Crime: The Northern Triangle and Tri-Border Area

ARGENTINA / 25 JAN 2021

Through several rounds of extensive field investigations, our researchers have analyzed and mapped out the main illicit economies and criminal groups present in 39 border departments spread across the six countries of study – the Northern Triangle trio of Guatemala, Honduras, and El…

BRIEF

InSight Crime’s ‘Memo Fantasma’ Investigation Wins Simón Bolívar National Journalism Prize

COLOMBIA / 20 NOV 2020

The staff at InSight Crime was awarded the prestigious Simón Bolívar national journalism prize in Colombia for its two-year investigation into the drug trafficker known as “Memo Fantasma,” which was…

ANALYSIS

InSight Crime – From Uncovering Organized Crime to Finding What Works

COLOMBIA / 12 NOV 2020

This project began 10 years ago as an effort to address a problem: the lack of daily coverage, investigative stories and analysis of organized crime in the Americas. …

ANALYSIS

InSight Crime – Ten Years of Investigating Organized Crime in the Americas

FEATURED / 2 NOV 2020

In early 2009, Steven Dudley was in Medellín, Colombia. His assignment: speak to a jailed paramilitary leader in the Itagui prison, just south of the city. Following his interview inside…

ABOUT US