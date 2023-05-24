HomeNewsGuatemala Ex-Colonel Says Military Helped CJNG Run Drugs 
icon

Guatemala Ex-Colonel Says Military Helped CJNG Run Drugs 
Otto Fernando Godoy Cordón, a former colonel in the Guatemalan military, is led away by Guatemalan authorities.
NEWS

Guatemala Ex-Colonel Says Military Helped CJNG Run Drugs 

GUATEMALA / 24 MAY 2023 BY HENRY SHULDINER EN

A former Guatemalan colonel has confessed to assisting the Jalisco Cartel New Generation in trafficking cocaine, which confirms allegations of Guatemalan military members providing logistical support to yet another Mexican drug trafficking group.

On May 19, a US judge accepted the guilty plea of Colonel Otto Fernando Godoy Cordón, who admitted his involvement in a drug trafficking operation from at least late 2017 until February 2018, according to court documents obtained by InSight Crime.

Godoy played a crucial role in delivering cocaine into the United States, helping coordinate the transportation of cocaine from South America to Guatemala via aircraft. An investigation by Guatemalan news outlet Plaza Pública revealed that traffickers moved the cocaine from Guatemala to Mexico for the Jalisco Cartel New Generation (Cartel Jalisco Nueva Generación - CJNG) before it entered the US.

Court documents indicate that Godoy's primary role was conveying the "transportation coordinator," who arranged the movement of cocaine from Colombia and Venezuela to Guatemala. He relied on his military credentials to avoid interference from law enforcement while traveling to hidden airstrips and helped find and secure safe landing spots for cocaine-carrying planes.

SEE ALSO: The Jalisco Cartel's Quiet Expansion in Guatemala

Authorities arrested Godoy during an anti-drug operation in Petén, Guatemala in February 2018. Two others were also arrested in the operations, including a Colombian national who was the presumed transportation coordinator and liaison between the Colombian suppliers and CJNG, according to Plaza Pública.

After he was released from pretrial detention six months after his arrest, a Guatemalan judge gave Godoy a four-year commutable prison sentence for conspiracy to launder money, instead of drug trafficking charges, and a fine of only 10,000 Quetzal, or just over $1,250. Guatemalan authorities apprehended him again in February 2022, and he was extradited to the United States to face charges related to drug trafficking.

InSight Crime Analysis

Godoy’s role in the drug trafficking operation confirms that the CJNG is no longer reliant only on Guatemalan drug trafficking groups to move cocaine through the country. The Guatemalan military, which has a history of drug-related corruption, has proved a willing partner.

Determining the CJNG’s overall intentions in Guatemala is challenging, Alan Ajiatas, sub-director of the Guatemala Attorney General’s Office’s anti-narcotics unit, told InSight Crime.

“What they have established [in Guatemala] are connections to effectively traffic and transfer illicit goods,” Ajiata’s said.

Since Godoy’s arrest, the CJNG has been repeatedly linked to other members of Guatemala’s security forces. In December 2021, the Guatemala Attorney General’s Office arrested over a dozen alleged traffickers, including three Guatemalan soldiers accused of using army intelligence to facilitate drug trafficking and slow the state’s response in intercepting drug planes.

SEE ALSO: Did Guatemala Military Help Escort Sinaloa Cartel's Cocaine?

The CJNG has also found transportation partners in the well-established drug ring, the Huistas, the Guatemala Attorney General’s Office and US authorities have found. The Huistas is a long-standing Guatemalan trafficking clan linked with well-developed connections to the country's political elites.

But Godoy’s case is not the only time the Guatemalan military has been infiltrated by a Mexican criminal organization.

In 2021, traffickers associated with Guatemalan kingpin Juan Ortiz, also known as “Juan Chamalé,” and his family drug clan, longstanding cocaine suppliers of the Sinaloa Cartel, said the group used Guatemalan soldiers to safeguard drug shipments arriving by sea, loaded cocaine into vehicles and transported it to other locations.

Before this, in the late 2000s, the once-feared Zetas recruited ex-military personnel and established an extensive bribery system to gain police informants as part of their strategy to take control of territory from Guatemalan drug networks during the late 2000s.

COCAINE ELITES AND CRIME GUATEMALA JALISCO CARTEL US/MEXICO BORDER
share icon icon icon

Was this content helpful?

We want to sustain Latin America’s largest organized crime database, but in order to do so, we need resources.

DONATE

What are your thoughts? Click here to send InSight Crime your comments.

We encourage readers to copy and distribute our work for non-commercial purposes, with attribution to InSight Crime in the byline and links to the original at both the top and bottom of the article. Check the Creative Commons website for more details of how to share our work, and please send us an email if you use an article.

Tags

Was this content helpful?

We want to sustain Latin America’s largest organized crime database, but in order to do so, we need resources.

DONATE

Latest News

Paramilitary Commander Salvatore Mancuso Reveals AUC’s Connections in Colombia

NEWS / 23 MAY 2023

Mexico Drone Attacks Spike After CJNG, Familia Michoacana Alliance 

NEWS / 22 MAY 2023

Colombia's Talks With ELN Stumbling, Again

NEWS / 19 MAY 2023

InSight Crime's Chemical Precursor Report continues to be a reference in the region

THE ORGANIZATION / 19 MAY 2023

Gulf Cartel Still ‘Public Enemy No. 1’ on US-Mexico Border: Homeland Security

NEWS / 18 MAY 2023

Is Mexico’s CJNG Pushing the Gulf Cartel From Tamaulipas?

NEWS / 17 MAY 2023

Related Content

SEE MORE

How Fentanyl Is Synthesized in Mexico

CHAPITOS / 9 MAY 2023

The difficulty of sourcing finished fentanyl from China has Mexican groups acquire precursor chemicals to synthesize fentanyl themselves.

How Will Ovidio's Arrest in Mexico Affect Sinaloa Cartel and the Fentanyl Trade?

CHAPITOS / 9 JAN 2023

Mexico has arrested one of El Chapo's sons, Ovidio, at a bitter cost. But will it make a difference to…

3 Security Takeaways from Xiomara Castro's Historic Win in Honduras

COVID AND CRIME / 30 NOV 2021

Leftist opposition candidate Xiomara Castro appears to have ridden a wave of outrage to become Honduras' next president, beating out…

SEE MORE

About InSight Crime

ABOUT US
THE ORGANIZATION

InSight Crime's Chemical Precursor Report continues to be a reference in the region

19 MAY 2023

For the second week in a row, our investigation into the flow of precursor chemicals for the manufacture of synthetic drugs in Mexico has been cited by multiple regional media…

THE ORGANIZATION

InSight Crime’s Chemical Precursor Report Widely Cited

THE ORGANIZATION / 12 MAY 2023

We are proud to see that our recently published investigation into the supply chain of chemical precursors feeding Mexico’s synthetic drug production has been warmly received.

THE ORGANIZATION

InSight Crime’s Paraguay Election Coverage Draws Attention 

5 MAY 2023

InSight Crime looked at the various anti-organized crime policies proposed by the candidates in Paraguay’s presidential election, which was won on April 30 by Santiago Peña. Our pre-election coverage was cited…

THE ORGANIZATION

InSight Crime Cited in OAS, CARICOM Reports

28 APR 2023

This week, InSight Crime’s work was cited nine times in a new report by the Organization of American States (OAS) titled “The Impact of Organized Crime on Women,…

THE ORGANIZATION

InSight Crime Staff Cited as Experts by International Media

21 APR 2023

This week, InSight Crime deputy editor, Juan Diego Posada, was interviewed by the Associated Press about connections between the ex-FARC mafia and Brazilian criminal groups, and…

ABOUT US