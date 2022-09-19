HomeNewsHaitian Prisoners Face Starvation and Death
icon

While the official number of prison deaths is unclear, conditions have led to at least 41 deaths in the past two months.
NEWS

Haitian Prisoners Face Starvation and Death

HAITI / 19 SEP 2022 BY HENRY SHULDINER EN

Scores of prisoners in Haiti’s penitentiaries have died this year as the country's penal institutions have been gutted by corruption, gang violence, and mismanagement.

The most recent reports came in early September when four inmates were reported dead within two days at Jacmel prison in southern Haiti. They most likely died from malnutrition, respiratory difficulties, and starvation, according to the Haitian newspaper Le Nouvelliste. But it is likely that a number of other prisoners have died since.

Local human rights organizations have been forced to beg nearby families to share food with the prison, while agents of the National Penitentiary Administration asked local farmers for fruit for the prisoners, reported the newspaper.

Jacmel is not the only Haitian prison with problems providing basic necessities to prisoners. At least eight prisoners died in Les Cayes National Penitentiary in the southwest of the country after the prison ran out of food two months ago, reported the Associated Press. In June, video footage posted on Twitter showed malnourished and emaciated prisoners gathering around a person who had collapsed.

SEE ALSO: Haiti’s Hellish Prisons Symbolize Broken Justice System

Prisoners across the country are malnourished, receive little to no time outdoors or for recreation, and are denied visitors, Marie Yolène Gilles, executive director of Fondasyon je Klerk, a Haitian human rights organization, told InSight Crime. While the official number of prison deaths is unclear, Gilles said that conditions have led to at least 41 deaths in the past two months.

And approximately 100 deaths have been recorded in 2022, Gédéon Jean, executive director at the Center for Analysis and Research in Human Rights (Centre d’analyse et de recherche en droits de l'homme - CARDH), told InSight Crime.

Haitian prisons house a wide range of detainees, many of whom committed misdemeanors, like petty theft or minor disputes, or are imprisoned arbitrarily for protesting, Jean said. The country's prisons also hold serious criminals. Violent gang members like Joly Germine, alias “Yonyon,” a leader of Haitian gang 400 Mawozo, and Arnel Joseph, previously one of Haiti's most wanted criminals, have spent years in Haitian prisons.

"Generally all prisoners regardless of their offense or accusation are kept in the same cells together. They are not divided by severity of their offense," Michelle Karshan, co-founder and vice president of NGO Health Through Walls, told InSight Crime.

According to a brief submitted to the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHCR) and obtained by InSight Crime, gun battles inside Haiti’s prisons demonstrate the corruption of prison guards and correctional officers. The brief notes that national prisons often “suffer shortages of correction officers on duty or at their post,” putting prisoners and other staff in danger.

Recently, the Haitian government has been increasingly detaining criminal deportees from the United States upon arrival in Haiti. Haitian police have demanded thousands of dollars from prisoners' families for their release, Karshan told InSight Crime.

Patrick Julney, who has lived in the United States since he was a toddler, is one such prisoner. He was deported to Haiti in June 2022 and after his arrival, guards demanded $6,000 from his wife for his release, according to local news website NorthJersey.com. As of September 17, Julney is still detained in the National Penitentiary in Port-au-Prince.

InSight Crime Analysis

Several factors have contributed to the chronic food shortages and rising deaths in Haiti's prisons.

A crumbling judicial system has exacerbated problems. In June and July, gangs invaded courthouses in Port-au-Prince, destroying records and evidence. Events like these make prisoners' chances of receiving a fair trial extremely slim and produce overcrowding in the country's prisons.

Overcrowded prisons have worsened the food shortage. Those arrested are routinely imprisoned for several years before trial. They are "vulnerable to being lost in the system, being held without files of any kind to signal their presence in prison,” according to the National Network for the Defense of Human Rights (Réseau National de Défense des Droits Humains – RNDDH).

As of May 2021, Haiti’s prison population was approximately 11,580, with just 2,071 prisoners sentenced for crimes, according to the brief submitted to the UNHCR. With 82 percent of prisoners remaining on pre-trial detention, prisons are holding more than three times their intended capacity.

SEE ALSO: Police Murdered and Burning Courthouses: Haiti’s Judiciary Under Assault

Attempts to reduce overcrowding leads to detainees often being kept in police station holding cells for prolonged periods, according to Karshan. Detainees are rarely fed and family or friends are left to provide for them, according to the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA). Yet general insecurity in the country makes this an almost impossible task. Family members who would be able to bring detainees food and medicine are unable to travel due to gang violence and frequent protests across the country.

Some food can be obtained inside prisons but purchasing it is difficult, according to Karshan. Food is sold at an inflated price and prisoners must pay cash, a difficulty considering family members can rarely reach them. Families can transfer money to gangs that run the prisons but fees are levied before prisoners receive that money, she explained.

And corruption takes its toll on those who try to help. For example, InSight Crime learned that Health through Walls and other non-governmental organizations imported food into Haiti for prisoners but were forced to pay tens of thousands of dollars to the government for the supplies to be allowed in.

HAITI HUMAN RIGHTS PRISONS
share icon icon icon

Was this content helpful?

We want to sustain Latin America’s largest organized crime database, but in order to do so, we need resources.

DONATE

What are your thoughts? Click here to send InSight Crime your comments.

We encourage readers to copy and distribute our work for non-commercial purposes, with attribution to InSight Crime in the byline and links to the original at both the top and bottom of the article. Check the Creative Commons website for more details of how to share our work, and please send us an email if you use an article.

Tags

Was this content helpful?

We want to sustain Latin America’s largest organized crime database, but in order to do so, we need resources.

DONATE

Latest News

Illegal Fishing Panel

THE ORGANIZATION / 19 SEP 2022

Dominican Republic Takes Tentative Measures against Haiti Gangs

NEWS / 19 SEP 2022

Kratom to Bath Salts - The Rare Psychoactive Drugs Entering Chile

NEWS / 16 SEP 2022

Legitimate Businesses Used as Fronts for Human Trafficking in Argentina

ANALYSIS / 15 SEP 2022

Can Uruguay Adapt to Its New Role in International Drug Trade?

NEWS / 15 SEP 2022

A Cartel Bodyguard in Mexico’s 'Hot Land'

INVESTIGATIONS / 14 SEP 2022

Related Content

SEE MORE

Yet More Negligence Uncovered in Mexico’s Handling of Ayotzinapa Case

AYOTZINAPA / 26 SEP 2020

A new report says that authorities in Mexico failed to send bone fragments found in connection to the Ayotzinapa investigation…

How Religious Militias and Warrior Mentalities Mix in Rio de Janeiro

BRAZIL / 5 SEP 2022

Brazil's city of Rio de Janeiro is suffering a major security crisis, as gender and religion affect organized crime in…

Rage, Rinse, Repeat - The Futile Cycle of Anger at Rio's Police

BRAZIL / 7 MAY 2021

The stranger burst into the house, staggering and leaving a trail of blood behind him. He ran into the back,…

SEE MORE

About InSight Crime

ABOUT US
THE ORGANIZATION

Illegal Fishing Panel

19 SEP 2022

InSight Crime and the Center for Latin American & Latino Studies (CLALS) at American University discussed the findings of a joint investigation on IUU fishing at a September 9 conference.

THE ORGANIZATION

Impact on the Media Landscape

9 SEP 2022

InSight Crime’s first investigation on the Dominican Republic made an immediate impact on the Dominican media landscape, with major news outlets republishing and reprinting our findings, including in …

THE ORGANIZATION

InSight Crime Sharpens Its Skills

2 SEP 2022

Last week, the InSight Crime team gathered for our annual retreat in Colombia, where we discussed our vision and strategy for the next 12 months.  During the week, we also learned how to…

THE ORGANIZATION

Colombia’s Fragile Path to Peace Begins to Take Shape

26 AUG 2022

InSight Crime is charting the progress of President Gustavo Petro’s agenda as he looks to revolutionize Colombia’s security policy, opening dialogue with guerrillas, reforming the military and police, and…

THE ORGANIZATION

Bombing Signals Intensification of Violence in Ecuador

19 AUG 2022

This week’s bombing in Guayaquil, Ecuador, which left at least five people dead and many others injured, was covered by media around the globe. Several outlets looked to InSight Crime for expert knowledge on…

ABOUT US