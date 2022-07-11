Have Mexico's Cartels Stopped Respecting the Catholic Church?

Despite Mexico ranking as the second-most devoutly Catholic country on the planet, clerics find no salvation from extortion, beatings and even murder by organized crime.

On July 7, Ricardo Mejía, Mexico’s undersecretary for security and public protection, announced the capture of a twelfth individual linked to the murder of two Jesuit priests and a tour guide in Chihuahua on June 20.

The murder suspect, José Noriel Portillo Gil, alias "El Chueco,” is a leading member of the Salazar, a cell of the Sinaloa Cartel, who allegedly killed the three men after tour guide Pedro Eliodoro Palma ran into inside the church of Father Javier Campos and Father Joaquín Cesar Mora to seek protection from the crime boss.

The murders led to a public outcry, which sparked to a massive manhunt and prompted authorities to offer a 5 million peso reward, almost $250,000, for information leading to El Chueco’s capture, who remains at large.

The events in Chihuahua provoked nationwide condemnation of violence against the church in Mexico, where despite falling numbers, 77.7 percent of the population identified as Catholic in 2020. Yet it was far from the only demonstration of the danger church representatives face everyday.

Mexico has repeatedly topped the list of the most dangerous countries to be a Catholic priest. Between 2008 and 2016, Mexico placed first for eight consecutive years. In 2021, at least four church representatives were killed, Vatican News reported, bringing the total of priest murders to seven since President Andrés Manuel López Obrador took office in December 2018.

After the latest slayings, the Archbishop of Guadalajara, Cardinal José Francisco Robles Ortega, publicly complained about twice being stopped by criminal groups at informal “checkpoints” set up along freeways in the north of Jalisco where competing cartels vie for control. Sigifredo Noriega Barceló, Bishop of Zacatecas, one of the bloodiest cities in Mexico, told the press that he had experienced the same.

At the start of July, Mexican newspaper Excelsior reported on the widespread extortion of churches in Mexico by criminal organizations.

The report cited data from the Centro Católico Multimedial, which found that 1,400 churches annually — some 12 percent of all churches in the country — have fallen victim to some form of crime, ranging from robbery to extortion.

Churches in the states of Baja California, Tamaulipas, Jalisco, Guerrero, Chiapas and Morelos have been forced to pay extortion fees, Excelsior claimed. And church ministers said they are are threatened with violent reprisals from criminal groups if they refuse to bend to demands for money. Beatings are regularly metered out.



However, some groups are cracking down on the practice. In a bid to stem violence toward religious leaders from cartels, the Jalisco Cartel New Generation (Cartel Jalisco Nueva Generación - CJNG) published a call for all cartels to stop the harassment of religious groups, their leaders and followers, and to keep the war “between themselves.” The request, published on July 7, is reminiscent of the 2012 truce called by the Knights Templar (Caballeros Templarios) in honor of Pope Benedict XVI's visit to Mexico.

InSight Crime Analysis

Recent events have underscored how respect from certain local criminals towards the church has gradually been erased.

Historically, representatives of the Church have played an important role as spokespersons for local communities and as mediators in conflict in Mexico, with varying levels of success.

Last year, the former Vatican Ambassador to Mexico, Franco Coppola, helped negotiate a ceasefire in Aguililla, Michoacán, the scene of intense cartel fighting. However, the ceasefire was broken within 24 hours.

In Chilapa, Guerrero, two bishops reportedly helped reduce murders from 117 in 2017 to 14 in 2021 by entering into dialogue with the Ardillos, a local criminal group which has repeatedly targeted Indigenous communities.

Yet the wholesale extortion of individual churches, as well as the violence priests face, suggest that the relationship between the Catholic institution and criminals is changing, at the local level at least.

One member of the Mormon Church told Excelsior that criminal “codes” governing interaction with the church, including the respecting of funerals, have been disregarded. Churches now appear to be seen as just another source of revenue for criminal groups.

Guadalupe Correa-Cabrera, a leading expert on organized crime in Mexico, told InSight Crime that since the arrival of the Zetas, cartels have diversified their range of activities away from core drug trafficking pursuits. However, there is little to suggest that the country’s major cartels consider attacks against churches within their overarching aims.

“We cannot allege that major crime groups that operate in organized ways [like the CJNG or Sinaloa Cartel] are those extracting rents from churches or religious groups as a formal strategy,” said Correa-Cabrera. “Cartels have diversified, but it isn’t proven that groups focused on attacking religious groups are the same that sell drugs,” she added.

However, the cells that operate on behalf of these large groups — such as El Chueco’s Salazar gang — as well as smaller rival cartels, like the Gulf Cartel or the Northeast Cartel, which operate at the local level, may find that extorting churches is worth the effort.

To further complicate the picture, Correa-Cabrera pointed out Mexico is awash with distinct local groups with easy access to high-caliber weapons whose modus operandi is to falsely claim that they are part of larger criminal organizations.

In the wake of the Chihuahua murders, Bishop Noriega Barceló told newspaper Milenio that a “social pact” including the voices of cartel leaders must be constructed if the country’s plague of violence is to end.

Other Church voices took a far more critical position, suggesting that the security strategy pushed by President Andrés Manuel López Obrador’s (AMLO) has resolved nothing.

The Mexican Episcopal Conference (CEM), an organization of Catholic Bishops, released a statement criticizing the government’s security stance, saying “it is time to review the security strategies that are failing,” and asking for an open dialogue between all members of society, including its criminal elements, to move toward peace.