HomeNewsBrokers and US Banks: How Honduras’ Atlantic Cartel Laundered Millions
icon

Honduras' Atlantic Cartel allegedly laundered millions of dollars in drug money through the US financial system
NEWS

Brokers and US Banks: How Honduras’ Atlantic Cartel Laundered Millions

COCAINE / 29 JUL 2022 BY ALEX PAPADOVASSILAKIS EN

The case of a Honduran money launderer soon to be sentenced in the United States has shed light on the importance of brokers and US bank accounts for repatriating drug money.

Kensy García Torres, a financial broker for a Honduran cartel, recently pled guilty to laundering over $1.8 million in drug money between 2018 and 2019, according to a plea agreement filed with prosecutors in the Southern District of Florida. García Torres was arrested in Miami earlier this year and her sentencing is reportedly scheduled for August 12.

According to the charges against her, García Torres contacted an FBI informant in late 2018 to help the group launder money in Miami. US prosecutors did not identify the group by name but alleged its leader was Fredy Donaldo Marmol Vallejo – a former top leader of Honduras’ Atlantic Cartel, which manages cocaine-smuggling operations on the country’s Caribbean coast.

Working on García Torres’ instructions, the FBI informant collected five bulk cash payments – stuffed in duffel bags or briefcases – from hotels and other locations in Miami. The payments totaled between $77,000 and $359,000 and were proceeds from drug trafficking, according to US prosecutors.

SEE ALSO: Cocaine and Narco-Politics in the Mosquitia Region of Honduras

On receiving the money, García Torres provided the informant with instructions for paying commissions to the group of money launderers. The informant wired the illicit funds back to Honduras via US bank accounts or repatriated the money in cash using human couriers.

For each payment, García Torres and her associates took a 7 percent cut. The informant received 1 percent, while 4 percent went to the informant’s company.

García Torres and her associates received over $120,000 in commissions for laundering the drug money during her time in the conspiracy, according to the plea agreement.

Back in Honduras, García Torres maintained ties with drug traffickers and political parties connected to the drug trade, local press reported.

InSight Crime Analysis

García Torres’ case offers a glimpse into how criminal groups like the Atlantic Cartel repatriate profits from the drug trade using brokers and bank accounts in the US.

Drug groups receive millions of dollars in illicit cash, and brokers like García Torres are key to separating the funds into smaller chunks that can be wired through US banks accounts or carried home in cash without raising eyebrows.

The US banking system is central to this. Drug traffickers often receive cash payments in the United States – the primary destination for Latin America cocaine. Depositing the funds into US accounts provides a legitimate front for transferring and hiding the money.

SEE ALSO: US Indictment of Honduran Ex-President Spells Out 20 Years of Drug Ties

Prosecutors estimate the FBI informant laundered approximately $2.8 million for the Atlantic Cartel with García Torres’ assistance over the course of the US investigation, highlighting the potential for quick financial gains.

Drug groups in Mexico and Colombia have also channeled hundreds of millions of dollars into the US banking system.

This includes Mexico’s notorious Sinaloa Cartel and the Jalisco Cartel New Generation (Cartel Jalisco Nueva Generación - CJNG). Both groups laundered millions of dollars through the US financial system using brokers, according to US prosecutors. The brokers allegedly picked up bulk cash payments in the US and deposited them into "fictitious funnel business bank accounts," before wiring the funds to personal accounts in Mexico.

COCAINE HONDURAS MONEY LAUNDERING
share icon icon icon

Was this content helpful?

We want to sustain Latin America’s largest organized crime database, but in order to do so, we need resources.

DONATE

What are your thoughts? Click here to send InSight Crime your comments.

We encourage readers to copy and distribute our work for non-commercial purposes, with attribution to InSight Crime in the byline and links to the original at both the top and bottom of the article. Check the Creative Commons website for more details of how to share our work, and please send us an email if you use an article.

Tags

Was this content helpful?

We want to sustain Latin America’s largest organized crime database, but in order to do so, we need resources.

DONATE

Latest News

“Narco-Tanks”: Vehicle of Choice for Patrolling Mexico's Criminal Landscape

NEWS / 29 JUL 2022

No Smoke Without Fire: Inside the Investigation into Paraguay's Horacio Cartes

NEWS / 28 JUL 2022

With Killings, Urabeños Send Colombia Police Message in Blood

NEWS / 28 JUL 2022

High Hopes for Radar Crash Against Reality of Illegal Fishing in Costa Rica

INVESTIGATIONS / 27 JUL 2022

Guyana Struggling to Tame Lawless Waters

INVESTIGATIONS / 27 JUL 2022

Overharvesting and Poaching Devastate Jamaica's Fisheries

INVESTIGATIONS / 27 JUL 2022

Related Content

SEE MORE

Italy-Panama Cocaine Network Reveals Mafia's Use of Elite Connections

COCAINE / 23 JUN 2014

An international drug trafficking case involving an export company in Panama and the 'Ndrangheta mafia provides the latest example of…

Honduras Profile

HONDURAS / 15 FEB 2021

Honduras, long one of the poorest countries in Latin America, is now also among the most violent and crime-ridden. The…

Memo Fantasma, Colombia’s Underworld Ghost, is Captured in Bogotá

AUC / 25 JUN 2021

Guillermo León Acevedo Giraldo, alias “Memo Fantasma,” a former paramilitary leader and longtime drug trafficker who escaped prosecution for decades…

SEE MORE

About InSight Crime

ABOUT US
THE ORGANIZATION

Turkish Traffickers Delivering Latin American Cocaine to Persian Gulf

15 JUL 2022

Last week, InSight Crime published the second half of an investigation piecing together the emerging role of Turkish cocaine traffickers in supplying Russia and the Persian Gulf, which are among…

THE ORGANIZATION

Turkey as a Lynchpin in European Cocaine Pipeline

8 JUL 2022

InSight Crime is extending its investigation into the cocaine pipeline to Europe, and tracking the growing connections between Latin American drug traffickers and European criminal organizations. This led us to…

THE ORGANIZATION

Memo Fantasma Coverage Gets Worldwide Attention

1 JUL 2022

Guillermo Acevedo, the former Colombian drug lord and paramilitary commander better known as Memo Fantasma, may soon be allowed to leave prison. Since first revealing the identity of Memo Fantasma…

THE ORGANIZATION

Who Are Memo Fantasma and Sergio Roberto de Carvalho?

24 JUN 2022

Inside the criminal career of Memo Fantasma  In March 2020, InSight Crime revealed the identity and whereabouts of Memo Fantasma, a paramilitary commander and drug trafficker living in…

THE ORGANIZATION

Environmental and Academic Praise

17 JUN 2022

InSight Crime’s six-part series on the plunder of the Peruvian Amazon continues to inform the debate on environmental security in the region. Our Environmental Crimes Project Manager, María Fernanda Ramírez,…

ABOUT US