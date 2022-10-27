HomeNewsEcuador Illegal Fishermen Target Sardines, Anchovies Amid Fishmeal Boom
icon

Sardines are one of the most common species of fish used to make fishmeal.
NEWS

Ecuador Illegal Fishermen Target Sardines, Anchovies Amid Fishmeal Boom

ECUADOR / 27 OCT 2022 BY GABRIELLE GORDER EN

Illegal fishing vessels off the coast of Ecuador are increasingly harvesting smaller marine species in response to rising global demand for fishmeal, risking significant environmental and economic disruption by targeting the lower levels of the food chain.

Ecuadorean authorities issued at least 44 alerts of unauthorized industrial fishing in the protected Cantagallo-Machalilla marine reserve, located in the Pacific Ocean off the coast of Ecuador's Manabí province, between late 2020 and early 2022, according to Mongabay.

SEE ALSO: Coverage of Illegal Fishing

Most of the vessels involved were reportedly dedicated to catching small fish such as anchovies or sardines. These smaller fish are ground up to produce fishmeal, a dry powder used for animal feed and food for farmed fish.

The problem is not Ecuador's alone. In Peru, where millions of tons of anchovy are fished legally every year, 150,000 tons of Peruvian anchoveta were diverted in 2019 to produce fishmeal, according to a study by non-governmental organization Oceana. At least 62 fish processing facilities were involved in turning the illegal catch into fishmeal.

That same year, the US imported around $2.4 billion in illegally caught fish products, according to a report by the US International Trade Commission. That report estimated that 9% of all fishmeal in the United States came from illegal catch.

InSight Crime Analysis

The spread of illegal fishing targeting smaller species to produce fishmeal risks devastating consequences for the local environment and economy.

Overfishing small fish like anchovies and sardines has a domino effect on the maritime food chain. Larger fish -- like the giant stingrays and other species the Cantagallo-Machalilla reserve was created to protect -- rely on anchovies and sardines for food. Catching huge hauls of these smaller species for fishmeal endangers the very animals the reserve is meant to protect.

Fishmeal is one of Ecuador's fastest-growing economies, and the country is already among the world's top producers. Industry experts expect global demand for fishmeal to continue to grow in coming years, meaning the incentive to scoop up small fish illegally will likely also increase.

SEE ALSO: Loopholes Fuel Shark Fin Trade in Ecuador

Ecuadorean authorities have taken some steps to curb the practice. In 2020, the country ratified a law regarding the development of aquaculture and fisheries, stating that resources for human consumption cannot be used for processing fishmeal.

But enforcement has been lax. Of the 64 administrative proceedings reportedly opened to investigate alerts, only one has resulted in a sanction, according to figures from Peru's Ministry of Production quoted by Mongabay. Several vessels fishing in the Cantagallo-Machalilla reserve have been accused of repeat offenses but have faced no punishment.

"There is a lot of impunity," Cristina Cely, an environmental activist from Ecuador, told InSight Crime. "We know there are often reports of fishing vessels in these areas, and the authorities still do not conduct inspections. This means these activities will continue because those actors know they will not be penalized."

ECUADOR ILLEGAL FISHING
share icon icon icon

Was this content helpful?

We want to sustain Latin America’s largest organized crime database, but in order to do so, we need resources.

DONATE

What are your thoughts? Click here to send InSight Crime your comments.

We encourage readers to copy and distribute our work for non-commercial purposes, with attribution to InSight Crime in the byline and links to the original at both the top and bottom of the article. Check the Creative Commons website for more details of how to share our work, and please send us an email if you use an article.

Tags

Was this content helpful?

We want to sustain Latin America’s largest organized crime database, but in order to do so, we need resources.

DONATE

Latest News

In Sinaloa, Mexico, a Deadly Mix of Synthetic Drugs and Forced Disappearances

NEWS / 27 OCT 2022

ELN Oversees Rampant Cattle Smuggling Between Colombia and Venezuela

NEWS / 26 OCT 2022

What Lies Behind Bolivia's Expanding Cocaine Trade?

NEWS / 25 OCT 2022

Paraguay’s Former President Horacio Cartes Losing Aura of Impunity

NEWS / 24 OCT 2022

Re-Opening Colombia-Venezuela Border No Quick Fix for Rampant Smuggling

NEWS / 21 OCT 2022

Colombia Sees Historic Levels of Coca Cultivation and Cocaine Production

NEWS / 20 OCT 2022

Related Content

SEE MORE

Libya, North Africa Emerge As Cocaine Transit Hubs

BRAZIL / 11 JAN 2021

Within the span of a week, cocaine was discovered in two separate maritime cargo containers bound for Libya, a strong…

Who Are Ecuador's Newest, Bloodthirstiest Prison Gang?

ECUADOR / 21 JUL 2022

Ecuador's complicated gang violence has been worsened by the bloody rise of R7, a small-time but brutal gang.

Illegal Fishing in Latin America - Experts Consider Answers to Tough Questions at Event

ARGENTINA / 12 SEP 2022

The consequences of illegal, unreported, and unregulated (IUU) fishing are immediate and enormous across Latin America and the Caribbean.

SEE MORE

About InSight Crime

ABOUT US
THE ORGANIZATION

'The Jungle Patrol' Makes Headlines

7 OCT 2022

Our recent recent investigation, “The Jungle Patrol: Fighting Illegal Loggers on the Guatemala-Mexico Border,” made international headlines.

LA ORGANIZACIÓN

Extensive Coverage of our Chronicles of a Cartel Bodyguard

23 SEP 2022

Our recent investigation, A Cartel Bodyguard in Mexico’s 'Hot Land', has received extensive media coverage.

THE ORGANIZATION

InSight Crime, American University Host Illegal Fishing Panel

19 SEP 2022

InSight Crime and the Center for Latin American & Latino Studies (CLALS) at American University discussed the findings of a joint investigation on IUU fishing at a September 9 conference.

THE ORGANIZATION

Impact on the Media Landscape

9 SEP 2022

InSight Crime’s first investigation on the Dominican Republic made an immediate impact on the Dominican media landscape, with major news outlets republishing and reprinting our findings, including in …

THE ORGANIZATION

InSight Crime Sharpens Its Skills

2 SEP 2022

Last week, the InSight Crime team gathered for our annual retreat in Colombia, where we discussed our vision and strategy for the next 12 months.  During the week, we also learned how to…

ABOUT US