HomeNewsLatin American Synthetic Drug Consumption Remains Modest: UNODC
icon

Latin American Synthetic Drug Consumption Remains Modest: UNODC
"Tusi," a synthetic powder popular in nightclubs around Latin America.
NEWS

Latin American Synthetic Drug Consumption Remains Modest: UNODC

SYNTHETIC DRUGS / 27 JUN 2023 BY GAVIN VOSS EN

The production of synthetic drugs has increased worldwide, but consumer markets in Latin America and the Caribbean remain small-scale, according to a new report by the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime. 

The World Drug Report 2023, published by the UNODC on June 26, underscores how synthetic drug production is inherently different from plant-based drugs such as cocaine, heroin, and marijuana.  

Synthetic drugs can be produced anywhere, at any time, unconstrained by the climate restrictions that limit coca and opium poppy cultivation. Synthetic drug production is also more discrete -- it does not require large fields of illicit crops -- allowing producers to avoid detection by authorities. These factors have led to the rise in synthetic drugs such as captagon in the Middle East, tramadol in parts of Africa and Central Asia, and fentanyl in North America. 

Rapid, unregulated growth in the pharmaceutical sector has also contributed to the explosion in synthetic drug production by facilitating illicit drug producers’ access to precursor chemicals, the report said.  

SEE ALSO: Tusi: The Pink Drug Cocktail That Tricked Latin America

Amid this boom, the UNODC reported, small-scale consumer markets for synthetic drugs have developed in South America. Ketamine seizures are increasingly common, although data shows that usage of the drug has decreased since the 2010s. Ketamine often appears as an ingredient in “tusi,” a popular synthetic drug also known as “pink cocaine.” Originating in Latin America, the drug has been seized in North America and Europe since 2019.  

The report also touched on other major drug developments in the region, including an in-depth case study of drug trafficking in the Amazon that shows its close ties to illegal logging and mining. Cocaine supply and demand worldwide are reportedly higher than ever, with emerging markets playing an ever-increasing role in cocaine flows, the report also notes.

InSight Crime Analysis

Synthetic drug markets in Latin America and the Caribbean have remained small-scale, partly because of a lack of an established consumer market for opioids. Still, regional consumption of plant-based drugs like cocaine and marijuana could pave the way for increased synthetic drug use. 

Although it has caused hundreds of thousands of overdoses in the United States, fentanyl consumption has not taken hold in Latin America. Small fentanyl seizures have occurred in Argentina, Paraguay, and Brazil, but there is no evidence of organized illicit production for a consumer market in these countries. 

Fentanyl has not emerged because consumption only occurs where there is an already established opioid market, UNODC research officer Bryce Pardo told InSight Crime. 

“There's not a major heroin market in South America. There's not a major diverted prescription opioid market in South America,” he said. “Fentanyl really is not going to show up there to any great extent.”

But northern Mexico is another case. In a visit to Mexicali and Tijuana in 2022, InSight Crime found that some fentanyl destined for the United States is diverted for local consumption, mainly among heroin addicts. This has resulted in hundreds of overdose deaths since it first appeared in the area around 2017. 

SEE ALSO: Uruguay Makes Historic Seizure of European Meth

While mass fentanyl consumption in the region may be unlikely, other synthetic drugs are more popular.

Consumer markets for some drugs have already emerged in the Southern Cone, with authorities seizing party drugs such as MDMA in greater quantities in recent years. MDMA is also being produced in the region: sophisticated labs devoted to MDMA production were uncovered in Brazil in 2021, a testament to significant domestic demand. 

The most abused drug in the region is cocaine, the UNODC reported. Following the logic of heroin usage leading to fentanyl consumption, cocaine usage could also lead to greater consumption of similar stimulants, Pardo told InSight Crime.  

“Maybe in the future, you could see a synthetic drug that is similar to cocaine as a stimulant party drug. I don't know if it's methamphetamine or if it's something else like MDMA or ketamine,” he said. 

FENTANYL METHAMPHETAMINE SYNTHETIC DRUGS
share icon icon icon

Was this content helpful?

We want to sustain Latin America’s largest organized crime database, but in order to do so, we need resources.

DONATE

What are your thoughts? Click here to send InSight Crime your comments.

We encourage readers to copy and distribute our work for non-commercial purposes, with attribution to InSight Crime in the byline and links to the original at both the top and bottom of the article. Check the Creative Commons website for more details of how to share our work, and please send us an email if you use an article.

Tags

Was this content helpful?

We want to sustain Latin America’s largest organized crime database, but in order to do so, we need resources.

DONATE

Latest News

Historic Guatemala Elections Poised to Rattle Corrupt Establishment

NEWS / 27 JUN 2023

Theft and Corruption Hinder Venezuela's Oil Industry

NEWS / 26 JUN 2023

Sinaloa's Rat, Jalisco's Rooster: The Evolution of Cartel Patches in Mexico

NEWS / 23 JUN 2023

Citizen Prosperity: Wild Card Meets Status Quo

INVESTIGATIONS / 23 JUN 2023

Q&A: Latin American Children With Parents in Prison Get No Support

NEWS / 22 JUN 2023

Cabal: Caciques and Compromises

INVESTIGATIONS / 22 JUN 2023

Related Content

SEE MORE

Super Labs and Master Chefs - The Changing Face of Europe's Drug Trade

BELTRAN LEYVA ORG / 19 MAY 2022

Cocaine processing has taken root on European soil, Mexican and Dutch synthetic drug traffickers have partnered up, and a new…

US Sanctions Oversimplify Fentanyl Trafficking From Mexico

FENTANYL / 22 NOV 2022

Authorities in the United States have sanctioned a Mexican criminal group for trafficking illicit fentanyl into the country.

Fentanyl Has Become a Hidden Killer in Mexico

FEATURED / 10 NOV 2022

The threat of fentanyl in Mexico is growing, yet a lack of comprehensive data collection means the problem is unseen…

SEE MORE

About InSight Crime

ABOUT US
THE ORGANIZATION

InSight Crime Presents at UNODC Conference

9 JUN 2023

This week, InSight Crime director Steven Dudley and deputy editor Juan Diego Posada presented at the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) forum “Cocaine in the…

THE ORGANIZATION

All Eyes on Ecuador

2 JUN 2023

Our coverage of organized crime in Ecuador continues to be a valuable resource for international and local news outlets. Internationally, Reuters cited our 2022 Homicide Round-Up,…

WORK WITH US

Open Position: Social Media and Engagement Strategist

27 MAY 2023

InSight Crime is looking for a Social Media and Engagement Strategist who will be focused on maintaining and improving InSight Crime’s reputation and interaction with its audiences through publishing activities…

THE ORGANIZATION

Venezuela Coverage Receives Great Reception

27 MAY 2023

Several of InSight Crime’s most recent articles about Venezuela have been well received by regional media. Our article on Venezuela’s colectivos expanding beyond their political role to control access to…

THE ORGANIZATION

InSight Crime's Chemical Precursor Report Continues

19 MAY 2023

For the second week in a row, our investigation into the flow of precursor chemicals for the manufacture of synthetic drugs in Mexico has been cited by multiple regional media…

ABOUT US