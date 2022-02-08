HomeNewsEl Koki, Venezuela's Most Notorious Gang Boss, Shot Dead
icon

Venezuela gang leader El Koki in quieter times, when his gang wasn't the focus of Venezuela's authorities
NEWS

El Koki, Venezuela's Most Notorious Gang Boss, Shot Dead

EL KOKI / 8 FEB 2022 BY VENEZUELA INVESTIGATIVE UNIT EN

The story of El Koki, one of Venezuela's most famous criminals, has ended with his death. After constructing a criminal empire in Caracas, which collapsed in 2021, he was shot dead by security forces after months on the run.

On February 8, members of Venezuela’s criminal investigation unit (Cuerpo de Investigaciones Científicas, Penales y Criminalísticas – CICPC) allegedly shot dead Carlos Luis Revette, alias “El Koki” after a three-day manhunt in Tejerías, in the state of Aragua, according to a post on Venezuela's Interior and Justice Ministry's Twitter account.

According to audio messages obtained by InSight Crime, security forces were in a shootout with members of the Conejo gang on February 6 when they spotted El Koki and opened fire on him, wounding him in the arm. The gang leader reportedly dropped a cellphone, on which a picture of him was found with long hair and beard.  

SEE ALSO: Profile of Carlos Luis Revete, alias 'El Koki'

After the shootout, which paralyzed a major highway for several hours, El Koki managed to flee into a mountainous forest area outside Tejerías, sparking the hunt that led to his death.

Until July 2021, El Koki was the leader of one of Venezuela’s most dangerous gangs. Located in Caracas’ poor neighborhood of Cota 905, El Koki used his ties to the government to secure Peace Zone status for his home turf in 2017. This meant that no police presence could be allowed inside Cota 905, giving El Koki impunity to develop an extensive criminal empire. His gang controlled microtrafficking in much of the city, and he appeared content to stay where he was. In early 2021, however, El Koki’s gang launched a rapid invasion of La Vega, a significant neighborhood north of Cota 905. This proved to be a step too far from the government, which launched waves of attacks in both neighborhoods, killing dozens and finally forcing El Koki to flee.

InSight Crime Analysis

After years of staying in his Cota 905 refuge, it appears El Koki’s greed was his undoing. Paralyzing large parts of the Venezuelan capital and shooting up police headquarters saw him struck from the list of protected individuals.

Determined to get their man, the Venezuelan government put up a bounty of $500,000 for his capture.

He remained on the run for months, with rumors circling about his presence in Venezuela, Colombia or even Peru. Initial suggestions stated he had stayed in Venezuela, perhaps taking shelter in a familiar bolthole for him, the Valles del Tuy in Miranda state. In December, the government of Nicolás Maduro indicated he was in Colombia and supported by President Iván Duque.

SEE ALSO: Are El Koki and His Gang Members No Longer Safe in Venezuela?

However, it now appears he had not gone so far afield but may have been hiding the entire time with Carlos Enrique Gómez Rodríguez, alias “El Conejo,” a gang boss based in Tejerías, two hours from Caracas. El Conejo was also reportedly killed.

It appears that, while spotting El Koki on February 6 was luck, Venezuelan security forces were determined to get their man this time. Prior to El Koki’s death being announced, helicopters were seen flying over the area and troops were sent into the mountains.    

While the Maduro government will no doubt sell the death of El Koki as a major security victory for Venezuela, it will also serve as a message: Those criminals enjoying Maduro’s patronage can have it fatally ripped away.

EL KOKI VENEZUELA
share icon icon icon

Was this content helpful?

We want to sustain Latin America’s largest organized crime database, but in order to do so, we need resources.

DONATE

What are your thoughts? Click here to send InSight Crime your comments.

We encourage readers to copy and distribute our work for non-commercial purposes, with attribution to InSight Crime in the byline and links to the original at both the top and bottom of the article. Check the Creative Commons website for more details of how to share our work, and please send us an email if you use an article.

Tags

Was this content helpful?

We want to sustain Latin America’s largest organized crime database, but in order to do so, we need resources.

DONATE

Latest News

US Reveals Former Honduras President’s Place on Central America Corruption List

NEWS / 8 FEB 2022

Why the ELN is Attacking One Specific Town Along Venezuela's Orinoco River

NEWS / 8 FEB 2022

When The MS13 Played Possum in Guatemala

INVESTIGATIONS / 7 FEB 2022

Sicarios of the Sea - Gunmen Ride Jet Skis in Mexico

NEWS / 7 FEB 2022

Bolivia Anti-Drug Chief Target of Both Bolivia and United States

NEWS / 4 FEB 2022

Mexico Migrant Massacre Linked to Sophisticated Guatemala Smuggling Ring

NEWS / 4 FEB 2022

Related Content

SEE MORE

How Venezuela's Stolen Gold Ended Up in Turkey, Uganda and Beyond

ELITES AND CRIME / 21 MAR 2019

What do such distant countries as Venezuela, the Bahamas, Ireland, Morocco, Dubai and Turkey have in common? They were all…

Rastrojos Arms Bust Points to Venezuela Military Connection

ARMS TRAFFICKING / 19 JUL 2012

Colombia police have seized weapons from criminal gang the Rastrojos which include guns reportedly traced to the Venezuelan military, hinting…

Venezuela Trying to Block Extradition of 'Cartel Operative': Report

CARTEL DE LOS SOLES / 7 JUL 2016

Venezuela President Nicolás Maduro has reportedly asked his Colombian counterpart not to extradite to the United States an alleged Cartel of the…

SEE MORE

About InSight Crime

ABOUT US
THE ORGANIZATION

Guatemala Social Insecurity Investigation Makes Front Page News

10 DEC 2021

InSight Crime’s latest investigation into a case of corruption within Guatemala's social security agency linked to the deaths of patients with kidney disease made waves in…

THE ORGANIZATION

Venezuela El Dorado Investigation Makes Headlines

3 DEC 2021

InSight Crime's investigation into the trafficking of illegal gold in Venezuela's Amazon region generated impact on both social media and in the press. Besides being republished and mentioned by several…

THE ORGANIZATION

Gender and Investigative Techniques Focus of Workshops

26 NOV 2021

On November 23-24, InSight Crime conducted a workshop called “How to Cover Organized Crime: Investigation Techniques and A Focus on Gender.” The session convened reporters and investigators from a dozen…

THE ORGANIZATION

InSight Crime Names Two New Board Members

19 NOV 2021

In recent weeks, InSight Crime added two new members to its board. Joy Olson is the former executive director of the Washington Office on Latin America…

THE ORGANIZATION

Senate Commission in Paraguay Cites InSight Crime

12 NOV 2021

InSight Crime’s reporting and investigations often reach the desks of diplomats, security officials and politicians. The latest example occurred in late October during a commission of Paraguay's Senate that tackled…

ABOUT US