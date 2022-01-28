HomeNewsLime Crisis in Mexico as Cartels Target Farmers
icon

Lime prices have skyrocketed across Mexico as Cartels continue to extort farmers in Michoacán
NEWS

Lime Crisis in Mexico as Cartels Target Farmers

EXTORTION / 28 JAN 2022 BY HENRY SHULDINER EN

Lime farmers in Mexico have become the latest victims of cartel extortion, causing widespread crop disruption and skyrocketing prices.

Vast plantations of unharvested limes have been deserted across the western state of Michoacán due to threats and extortion targeting producers, according to a Televisa report citing affected farmers.

Among the groups allegedly involved are major Mexican drug cartels like the Jalisco Cartel New Generation (Cartel Jalisco Nueva Generación – CJNG) and the Cárteles Unidos, two groups currently locked in a bloody turf war that has rocked the western state.

Multiple lime growers in the area told Televisa they were displaced after cartels burned their orchards, looted their houses, and stole cattle and tractors. The threats have helped drive a drastic reduction in crop production across Michoacán – primarily affecting lime growers – with around 1,200 acres of farmland left unharvested in 2021.

Farmers in Michoacán harvested only half the amount of limes than during the previous year, according to data from Mexico's agriculture ministry.

SEE ALSO: Mexico's Cartels Fighting It Out for Control of Avocado Business

The limited harvest has contributed to a sharp increase in lime prices, disrupting the consumer market and allowing drug traffickers to dictate prices and charge farmers higher extortion fees. According to the Mexican government’s daily food price monitoring, the cost of limes increased over 235 percent since January 2021.

“They [the cartels] impose the price of the limes, they decide if it can be lowered or not, they dictate prices to producers, pickers, packers and transporters,” one industry worker told Reforma.

Lime farmers are not the first to be targeted by cartel violence in Michoacán, with powerful Mexican organized crime groups having long sought control of the state's lucrative avocado trade.

InSight Crime Analysis

While the plight of Michoacán's lime farmers marks a new venture for the country's criminal groups, the impacts largely mirror previous criminal attempts to extort the state's agricultural industries.

In 2019, InSight Crime reported that four competing cartels, including the CJNG, were extorting avocado farmers in Michoacán, kidnapping or killing those who failed to pay. In total, the Michoacán Governor's Office has identified 12 criminal groups operating within the state's borders, many of which vie for control of the state's coveted farmland and related extortion racket.

SEE ALSO: Powerful Mexico Crime Groups Grew by Extorting Avocado Trade: Report

This raging cartel violence in Michoacán and the Mexican Army's apparent inability to intervene has seen farmers take matters into their own hands. In the summer of 2021, avocado farmers and their families formed a self-defense group, known as Pueblos Unidos. To protect their crops, they armed themselves with machetes and firearms and erected barricades around fields of avocado trees and along connecting roads.

Lime producers quickly followed suit, creating a rudimentary self-defense group of their own, with some even preparing Molotov cocktails to see off the Viagras, one of the main criminal groups in the state.

However, it is uncertain if these groups have been able to make any sort of difference since reports from late 2021 showed that the extortion of remaining farmers was continuing unabated.

EXTORTION MEXICO MEXICO GROUPS
share icon icon icon

Was this content helpful?

We want to sustain Latin America’s largest organized crime database, but in order to do so, we need resources.

DONATE

What are your thoughts? Click here to send InSight Crime your comments.

We encourage readers to copy and distribute our work for non-commercial purposes, with attribution to InSight Crime in the byline and links to the original at both the top and bottom of the article. Check the Creative Commons website for more details of how to share our work, and please send us an email if you use an article.

Tags

Was this content helpful?

We want to sustain Latin America’s largest organized crime database, but in order to do so, we need resources.

DONATE

Latest News

Journalist Attacks, Killings Spark Outrage in Mexico

NEWS / 28 JAN 2022

Brazil Tries to Reclaim Rio's Favelas - Ad Infinitum

NEWS / 27 JAN 2022

More Questions than Clarity Following Former Anti-Drug Chief’s Arrest in Bolivia

NEWS / 26 JAN 2022

Fugitive Guatemala Minister Surrenders Amid Attacks on Justice System

NEWS / 25 JAN 2022

Why did Venezuela's Peace Zones Backfire So Badly?

NEWS / 25 JAN 2022

The Omnipresent Business of the MS13

EL SALVADOR / 25 JAN 2022

Related Content

SEE MORE

The Implications of Mexico's Rising Deportations

MEXICO / 15 OCT 2015

Figures suggest Mexico is now deporting more Central American migrants than the United States, a shift raising several implications regarding…

Mexico Applications for Gun Permits Up 40%

LA FAMILIA MICHOACANA / 31 JAN 2011

El Diario de Juarez reports that Mexicans are applying in greater numbers for legal gun permits. Applications have…

Spike in Mexico Lynchings is Grave Warning Sign

MEXICO / 13 JUN 2019

The number of mob lynchings in Mexico nearly tripled last year -- a sign citizens gravely distrust police and would…

SEE MORE

About InSight Crime

ABOUT US
THE ORGANIZATION

Guatemala Social Insecurity Investigation Makes Front Page News

10 DEC 2021

InSight Crime’s latest investigation into a case of corruption within Guatemala's social security agency linked to the deaths of patients with kidney disease made waves in…

THE ORGANIZATION

Venezuela El Dorado Investigation Makes Headlines

3 DEC 2021

InSight Crime's investigation into the trafficking of illegal gold in Venezuela's Amazon region generated impact on both social media and in the press. Besides being republished and mentioned by several…

THE ORGANIZATION

Gender and Investigative Techniques Focus of Workshops

26 NOV 2021

On November 23-24, InSight Crime conducted a workshop called “How to Cover Organized Crime: Investigation Techniques and A Focus on Gender.” The session convened reporters and investigators from a dozen…

THE ORGANIZATION

InSight Crime Names Two New Board Members

19 NOV 2021

In recent weeks, InSight Crime added two new members to its board. Joy Olson is the former executive director of the Washington Office on Latin America…

THE ORGANIZATION

Senate Commission in Paraguay Cites InSight Crime

12 NOV 2021

InSight Crime’s reporting and investigations often reach the desks of diplomats, security officials and politicians. The latest example occurred in late October during a commission of Paraguay's Senate that tackled…

ABOUT US