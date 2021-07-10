HomeNewsLove Honey - The Odd Sexual Stimulant Sweeping Brazil's Party Scene
icon

A package of love honey, or vital honey, which is worrying Brazil's regulators
NEWS

Love Honey - The Odd Sexual Stimulant Sweeping Brazil's Party Scene

BRAZIL / 10 JUL 2021 BY EDMUND WACKERMAN EN

Brazil has seen its fair share of new synthetic drugs, but the latest hit, known as “love honey,” may be the strangest in a while. And despite being a cultural sensation, little is known about the drug’s ingredients, origins and effects.

In recent weeks, authorities have become alarmed at the lack of knowledge of love honey, or "melzinho do amor," which is described as being a sexual stimulant and is becoming a favorite among partygoers at funk dance halls across the country. On July 1, Brazil’s health regulation agency banned the production, sale and advertising of the the southern state of Santa Catarina sounded the alarms. Websites selling it have been shut down and companies threatened with legal action.

The substance, reminiscent of honey, is being marketed as an all-natural sexual stimulant for men. Its purported effects include increased energy, sexual desire and sexual stamina. Packets of love honey have been found online but also in convenience stores, costing anywhere from 20 to 80 reais (around $4 to $16). The federal ban on July 1 targeted three different brands of love honey, but up to six different ones have been identified, several of which have been imported from Lebanon and Malaysia.

SEE ALSO: Coverage of Synthetic Drugs

Like many other synthetic drugs, the ingredients inside love honey are unknown and likely varied. Social media posts selling the drug have listed an eclectic range of ingredients: honey, cinnamon, guaraná, as well as caviar and tongkat ali, an Indonesian plant popular in herbal medicine. There is little evidence to date to suggest this chemical composition is true or not.


However, critics are more concerned about the dangerous quantities of sildenafil, the active ingredient in Viagra, present in love honey.

It has become rapidly popular among Brazilian nightclubs, where drug traffickers have been arrested selling it alongside cocaine and crack. Brazil’s consumer protection agency stated that love honey contains unspecified quantities of sildenafil, which can be deadly at certain levels.

But the popularity of love honey may be more difficult to contain. Funk artists have tapped into the trend, lauding love honey in their songs and writing dedicated tracks about the drug. Popular influencers have even filmed themselves trying the product and celebrities have publicly discussed their own love honey experiences.

While consumers are drawn by the “sexual stimulant” aspect of love honey, many may not know it contains perilously high doses of sildenafil. Even those buying online, and not in funk clubs, are told that it is “100 percent natural” and “without chemicals or risks.”

InSight Crime Analysis

Brazil’s synthetic drug scene is ever-changing, with manufacturers and traffickers staying ahead of regulators by routinely changing the chemical composition, color and name of their products.

But love honey represents a significant innovation in important ways.

The first is geographical. Much of the ecstasy and ketamine present in Brazil comes from Europe, especially Belgium and the Netherlands. But love honey appears to originate in the Middle East and Southeast Asia before being imported to Brazil, according to Globo.

SEE ALSO: Synthetic ‘Pink Cocaine’ Crossing from Argentina Into Uruguay

The second is its price point. Whereas synthetic drugs are usually marketed to appeal to wealthier clubbers, love honey is priced to be affordable and has found a niche among funk clubs. Brazilian health officials are trying to educate the public on the dangers of the drug to combat this, but this alone is unlikely to make a real difference.

Love honey follows a common trend seen in Brazil and other popular synthetic drug markets in the region, such as Argentina, Chile and Costa Rica, which frequently see a slew of new party drugs marketed in innovative ways. One comparable craze to love honey was “pink cocaine,” a hallucinogenic drug similar to MDMA that gained ground in Argentina and Uruguay in 2018 and 2019.

BRAZIL EUROPE CRIME SYNTHETIC DRUGS
share icon icon icon

Was this content helpful?

We want to sustain Latin America’s largest organized crime database, but in order to do so, we need resources.

DONATE

What are your thoughts? Click here to send InSight Crime your comments.

We encourage readers to copy and distribute our work for non-commercial purposes, with attribution to InSight Crime in the byline and links to the original at both the top and bottom of the article. Check the Creative Commons website for more details of how to share our work, and please send us an email if you use an article.

Tags

Was this content helpful?

We want to sustain Latin America’s largest organized crime database, but in order to do so, we need resources.

DONATE

Latest News

Sweeping Corruption Probe Tests Dominican Republic’s Anti-Graft Fight

NEWS / 9 JUL 2021

Who Was Behind the Killing of Haiti's President?

NEWS / 9 JUL 2021

No More Masks - Jalisco Cartel Members Reveal Their Faces

NEWS / 9 JUL 2021

Border Command

COLOMBIA / 8 JUL 2021

G9 and Family

CARIBBEAN / 8 JUL 2021

Key Arrests and Police Budget Increases Due to InSight Crime Investigations

THE ORGANIZATION / 8 JUL 2021

Related Content

SEE MORE

Mozambique Becoming Southern Africa's Cocaine Platform

BRAZIL / 18 JUN 2021

Ongoing seizures of cocaine trafficked from Brazil to Mozambique continue to highlight the robust drug route between the two former…

A Year After Historic Military Invasion, Rio Slum Preps for Police Units

BRAZIL / 26 MAR 2012

More than a year after the military launched a raid to drive drug traffickers out of Complexo do Alemao, a…

Brazil Officials Implicated in Petrobras Money Laundering Scandal

BRAZIL / 9 SEP 2014

Three governors and several other politicians in Brazil have been linked to a multi-billion dollar money laundering scheme allegedly involving…

SEE MORE

About InSight Crime

ABOUT US
THE ORGANIZATION

Key Arrests and Police Budget Increases Due to InSight Crime Investigations

8 JUL 2021

With Memo Fantasma’s arrest, InSight Crime has proven that our investigations can and will uncover major criminal threats in the Americas.

THE ORGANIZATION

Organized Crime’s Influence on Gender-Based Violence

30 JUN 2021

InSight Crime investigator Laura N. Ávila spoke on organized crime and gender-based violence at the launch of a research project by the United Nations Development Programme.

THE ORGANIZATION

Conversation with Paraguay Judicial Operators on PCC

24 JUN 2021

InSight Crime Co-director Steven Dudley formed part of a panel attended by over 500 students, all of whom work in Paraguay's judicial system.

THE ORGANIZATION

Combating Environmental Crime in Colombia

15 JUN 2021

InSight Crime presented findings from an investigation into the main criminal activities fueling environmental destruction in Colombia.

THE ORGANIZATION

Collaborating on Citizen Security Initiatives

8 JUN 2021

Co-director Steven Dudley worked with Chemonics, a DC-based development firm, to analyze the organization’s citizen security programs in Mexico.

ABOUT US