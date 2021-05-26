HomeNewsMafia Boss Claims Venezuela-Turkey Cocaine Connection
icon

NEWS

Mafia Boss Claims Venezuela-Turkey Cocaine Connection

COCAINE / 26 MAY 2021 BY VENEZUELA INVESTIGATIVE UNIT EN

A Turkish mafia boss, who has been making a number of extraordinary claims about his country’s elites and organized crime, has alleged that a plan was set in motion to traffic cocaine from Venezuela to Turkey, opening up a new supply route.

In a video uploaded to YouTube in late May, convicted Turkish gang leader Sedat Peker claimed Erkam Yildirim – the son of former Turkish prime minister Binali Yildirim – had been involved in a scheme to send cocaine from Venezuela to Turkey.

Binali Yildirim publicly denied the allegations made against his son, asserting in a statement that Peker’s claims were “definitely slander, lies and I strongly reject it. To mention us side-by-side with drugs is the biggest insult,” according to the Washington Post.

Convicted of mob-related crimes in 2007 and released from prison in 2014, Peker left Turkey last year to avoid prosecution after he claimed to have been informed of an investigation into his criminal organization. Earlier this year, police arrested close to 50 people associated with the group.

Since May, he has posted a series of YouTube videos in which he has made uncorroborated allegations about suspicious deaths and drug trafficking, alleging involvement by senior Turkish government officials and people close to the nation’s ruling AK Party, Reuters reported.

Following a seizure of 4.9 tons of cocaine destined for Turkey in Colombia’s coastal city of Buenaventura last June, Peker said work was started to find a new cocaine trafficking route. He claimed that two four-day visits to Venezuela in January and February 2021 by Erkam Yıldırım were to establish a new route for cocaine to be sent to Turkey, according to Turkish media outlet Bianet. Binali Yıldırım said his son had traveled to Venezuela only in December 2020, bringing medical supplies to help the country combat COVID-19.

SEE ALSO: How Venezuela’s Stolen Gold Ended Up in Turkey, Uganda and Beyond

Other claims made by Peker included that cocaine arriving in Turkey may be transferred to yachts heading to the Yalıkavak Marina in the port city of Bodrum, located in the southwestern part of the country, Bianet reported.

Peker also alleged that former Interior Minister Mehmet Ağar took control of the marina from Mübariz Mansimov Gurbanoğlu, an entrepreneur from Azerbaijan, who is currently under house arrest for alleged ties to a group held responsible for a 2016 coup attempt in Turkey. Ağar, who chairs the board of the marina, denied the allegations, saying he had been protecting the marina from the mafia.

InSight Crime Analysis

Turkey has served as a transit point for South American cocaine smuggled to Europe, the Middle East and Asia.

Traffickers have managed to send drugs to the country in shipping containers that arrive via the Belgian city of Antwerp and other European ports. Cocaine has also been smuggled aboard flights from Colombia to Turkey.

SEE ALSO: The Cocaine Pipeline to Europe

Peker suggested a new route connecting Venezuela and Turkey had been chosen by the alleged ring for two reasons: the lack of control the US Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) has in Venezuela and the country’s proximity to Colombia, which is experiencing a boom in cocaine production.

He was vague about the specific modus operandi to be used, but suggested cargo ships leaving Venezuela’s northern port of La Guaira stop off at Panama before reaching Turkey, according to Bianet.

While this does not appear to be an established cocaine trafficking route, it could be plausible with the right connections in place. Cargo carrying scrap metal shipped from Venezuela continues to reach Turkey.

While none of Peker’s claims have been substantiated, his comments point to how Turkish drug rings may be taking control of new routes to meet European demand for cocaine.

A 2019 report by Europol and the European Monitoring Centre for Drugs and Addiction (EMCDDA) reported that Turkish organized crime groups are increasingly setting up their own operations to transport cocaine directly from South America to Europe.

The report added that these groups are also acquiring cocaine in or near producing countries directly, relying on their own maritime transport infrastructure to ship drugs across the Atlantic.

COCAINE COLOMBIA EUROPE CRIME VENEZUELA
share icon icon icon

What are your thoughts? Click here to send InSight Crime your comments.

We encourage readers to copy and distribute our work for non-commercial purposes, with attribution to InSight Crime in the byline and links to the original at both the top and bottom of the article. Check the Creative Commons website for more details of how to share our work, and please send us an email if you use an article.

Tags

Was this content helpful?

We want to sustain Latin America's largest organized crime database, but in order to do so, we need resources.

DONATE

Latest News

Mexico’s Unreachable Elites Targeted by Rare Corruption Investigation

NEWS / 26 MAY 2021

The Leones’ Revenge – How an Extortion Attempt Went Badly Wrong in Guatemala

NEWS / 25 MAY 2021

Cárteles Unidos

MEXICO / 25 MAY 2021

Chepe Diablo, Long Accused Cartel Leader, Let Off the Hook in El Salvador

NEWS / 25 MAY 2021

Killings of Journalists Show Hand of Organized Crime

NEWS / 24 MAY 2021

The Elevated Risks Facing Young Men in Rosario, Argentina

NEWS / 24 MAY 2021

Related Content

SEE MORE

Venezuela ‘Peace Zones’ Could Heighten Impunity: Expert

COLECTIVOS / 10 FEB 2014

Proposals by the Venezuelan government to form "peace zones" will just enhance the power of criminal gangs and the impunity…

WikiLeaks: Mexican Groups Now Control European Drug Routes

COLOMBIA / 23 DEC 2010

A U.S. government cable from Madrid, Spain, released by the whistle-blower site WikiLeaks and republished by InSight, says…

BACRIM: Winner or Loser in Colombia Peace Deal?

COLOMBIA / 1 JUL 2016

Colombia's organized crime groups are preparing to take over FARC-held territory once the rebel group withdraws from a decades-long conflict,…

SEE MORE

About InSight Crime

ABOUT US
THE ORGANIZATION

We Have Updated Our Website

4 FEB 2021

Welcome to our new home page. We have revamped the site to create a better display and reader experience.

THE ORGANIZATION

InSight Crime Events – Border Crime: The Northern Triangle and Tri-Border Area

ARGENTINA / 25 JAN 2021

Through several rounds of extensive field investigations, our researchers have analyzed and mapped out the main illicit economies and criminal groups present in 39 border departments spread across the six countries of study – the Northern Triangle trio of Guatemala, Honduras, and El…

BRIEF

InSight Crime’s ‘Memo Fantasma’ Investigation Wins Simón Bolívar National Journalism Prize

COLOMBIA / 20 NOV 2020

The staff at InSight Crime was awarded the prestigious Simón Bolívar national journalism prize in Colombia for its two-year investigation into the drug trafficker known as “Memo Fantasma,” which was…

ANALYSIS

InSight Crime – From Uncovering Organized Crime to Finding What Works

COLOMBIA / 12 NOV 2020

This project began 10 years ago as an effort to address a problem: the lack of daily coverage, investigative stories and analysis of organized crime in the Americas. …

ANALYSIS

InSight Crime – Ten Years of Investigating Organized Crime in the Americas

FEATURED / 2 NOV 2020

In early 2009, Steven Dudley was in Medellín, Colombia. His assignment: speak to a jailed paramilitary leader in the Itagui prison, just south of the city. Following his interview inside…

ABOUT US