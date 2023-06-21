HomeNewsMassacre in Honduran Women's Prison: A Tragedy Foretold
icon

Massacre in Honduran Women's Prison: A Tragedy Foretold
One of the modules of the women’s prison was allegedly set on fire by Barrio 18 gang members.
NEWS

Massacre in Honduran Women's Prison: A Tragedy Foretold

GENDER AND CRIME / 21 JUN 2023 BY VICTORIA DITTMAR EN

The recent murder of dozens of women in Honduras' only all-female prison took place in a context of growing gang tensions that had been underestimated by authorities.

On the morning of June 20, a group of women allegedly linked to the Barrio 18 gang set fire to a module of the National Women's Penitentiary for Social Adaptation (Penitenciaría Nacional Femenina de Adaptación Social - PNFAS) in Támara, Honduras. The attackers also fired guns at other women. At least 48 women were killed, according to a statement on Twitter from the Honduran Attorney General's Office. 

Most of the women burned to death were in a prison wing designated specifically for members of the MS13, one of Central America's most powerful gangs. The area was reportedly completely gutted by the fire, according to prison officials contacted by InSight Crime. Other women who were not gang members were also gunned down, and seven injured women were rushed to the nearest hospital, Honduran news outlets reported.

Drawing on the testimonies of one of the survivors and Dania Ordóñez, president of the Association of Prisoners Deprived of Liberty, the Honduran media reported that high-caliber weapons, explosives, and machetes were used in the attack. Authorities have still not given an official version of the incident.

SEE ALSO: Gang Violence Increasingly Spreading to Women’s Prisons in Honduras

In response to the massacre, Vice Minister of Security Julissa Villanueva declared a state of emergency and authorized the Honduran army and police to take over the prison.

"What happened today is the product of an attack by organized crime," Villanueva told journalists during a press conference.

President Xiomara Castro also dismissed Security Minister Ramón Sabillón.

This incident is shaping up to be the deadliest massacre in a female prison in Latin America and is the second massacre to occur in PNFAS in recent years. In May 2020, Barrio 18 gang members murdered six MS13 women. At the time, the spokeswoman for the National Penitentiary Institute told InSight Crime that such violence was rare, as the women in the prison were considered "a passive population.”

InSight Crime Analysis

The massacre at PNFAS has shown that underestimating the role of women in perpetrating violence can have lethal results.

InSight Crime visited PNFAS in April 2023 and interviewed 30 inmates from various wings of the prison, as well as staff. During that time, the team observed gang violence and clear tension between MS13 and Barrio 18 inmates.

InSight Crime's visit came days after a series of clashes between the MS13 and Barrio 18 in male prisons, including the National Penitentiary, which is located a couple of kilometers from PNFAS. This led the authorities to extend a state of exception and authorize military intervention in these centers. However, this strategy was not replicated at the women's prison, despite fears among inmates and staff that the violence could escalate.

"We are afraid, we don't sleep. This prison is like a time bomb," an MS13 gang member told InSight Crime at the time.

Barrio 18 is the most dominant gang in PNFAS. Its members are dominant in four of the prison's 12 wings and allegedly have informants in the rest, according to the inmates. In addition, during the visit, InSight Crime confirmed that Barrio 18 leaders are often free to walk the corridors, unlike other inmates.

SEE ALSO: The MS13 Will Never Be a Gang for Women

After the 2020 massacre, all the women linked to MS13 were held in Module 1, which is isolated from the other sections of the prison. Until a few days ago, just over 100 women lived in overcrowded conditions, unable to leave their area and with little or no communication with authorities. Some of them were active gang members, others had retired, and a minority were held there because they came from a neighborhood where the MS13 dominates, without having been part of the gang.

Many of these women had already been intimidated and verbally threatened by members of Barrio 18 and felt that the authorities were not doing enough to protect them.

"[The authorities] don't care about this prison," said a former MS13 member who was one of the women injured during the confrontation in April. "Here we have elderly people, people in wheelchairs and pregnant women. If something happens, how are they going to run?" 

*Helen Montoya contributed reporting for this article.

GENDER AND CRIME HOMICIDES HONDURAS PRISONS
share icon icon icon

Was this content helpful?

We want to sustain Latin America’s largest organized crime database, but in order to do so, we need resources.

DONATE

What are your thoughts? Click here to send InSight Crime your comments.

We encourage readers to copy and distribute our work for non-commercial purposes, with attribution to InSight Crime in the byline and links to the original at both the top and bottom of the article. Check the Creative Commons website for more details of how to share our work, and please send us an email if you use an article.

Tags

Was this content helpful?

We want to sustain Latin America’s largest organized crime database, but in order to do so, we need resources.

DONATE

Latest News

The Road to 2023: A Peek Into Guatemala’s Criminal Past

INVESTIGATIONS / 21 JUN 2023

Perpetuating Corruption: The System Undermining the 2023 Guatemala Elections

INVESTIGATIONS / 21 JUN 2023

Acquittal of Top MS13 Leader Weakens El Salvador’s Anti-Gang Rhetoric 

NEWS / 20 JUN 2023

Guatemala Elections: A Blurry Line Between Politics and Drugs

NEWS / 20 JUN 2023

Why Bolivia’s $215 Million Radars Are Not Targeting Drug Flights 

NEWS / 19 JUN 2023

Guatemala: An Election Enshrined in Impunity

NEWS / 19 JUN 2023

Related Content

SEE MORE

Ecuador Gangs Talk of Peace but May Keep Preparing for War

ECUADOR / 9 JUN 2022

Ecuador's two leading drug gangs are talking the talk when it comes to peace, but walking the walk may be…

Bomb Threats: Mexico's Crime Groups Turn to Explosives

HOMICIDES / 23 SEP 2021

A package bomb that killed a restaurateur and his manager underscores the escalating use of explosives – and the terror…

How Religious Militias and Warrior Mentalities Mix in Rio de Janeiro

BRAZIL / 5 SEP 2022

Brazil's city of Rio de Janeiro is suffering a major security crisis, as gender and religion affect organized crime in…

SEE MORE

About InSight Crime

ABOUT US
THE ORGANIZATION

InSight Crime Presents at UNODC Conference

9 JUN 2023

This week, InSight Crime director Steven Dudley and deputy editor Juan Diego Posada presented at the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) forum “Cocaine in the…

THE ORGANIZATION

All Eyes on Ecuador

2 JUN 2023

Our coverage of organized crime in Ecuador continues to be a valuable resource for international and local news outlets. Internationally, Reuters cited our 2022 Homicide Round-Up,…

WORK WITH US

Open Position: Social Media and Engagement Strategist

27 MAY 2023

InSight Crime is looking for a Social Media and Engagement Strategist who will be focused on maintaining and improving InSight Crime’s reputation and interaction with its audiences through publishing activities…

THE ORGANIZATION

Venezuela Coverage Receives Great Reception

27 MAY 2023

Several of InSight Crime’s most recent articles about Venezuela have been well received by regional media. Our article on Venezuela’s colectivos expanding beyond their political role to control access to…

THE ORGANIZATION

InSight Crime's Chemical Precursor Report Continues

19 MAY 2023

For the second week in a row, our investigation into the flow of precursor chemicals for the manufacture of synthetic drugs in Mexico has been cited by multiple regional media…

ABOUT US