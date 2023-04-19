HomeNewsSpanish Mega Lab Raises Questions About Cocaine Production in Europe 
icon

Spanish Mega Lab Raises Questions About Cocaine Production in Europe 
Spanish authorities uncovered a lab with the potential to produce 200kg of cocaine per day.
NEWS

Spanish Mega Lab Raises Questions About Cocaine Production in Europe 

COCAINE EUROPE / 19 APR 2023 BY GAVIN VOSS EN

Spanish police have uncovered Europe’s largest-ever cocaine-producing laboratory, but despite such finds, cocaine production on the continent likely remains in its infancy. 

Authorities officially announced on April 13 a previously reported operation last month that dismantled a facility able to produce an estimated 200 kilograms of cocaine per day, dubbing it “Europe's largest cocaine base processing laboratory” to date. 

The facility, located in the northwestern area of Galicia near Spain's Atlantic coast, reportedly operated around the clock. The lab refined coca base, a concentrated paste used in the first stage of cocaine production, into cocaine hydrochloride, the frequently consumed white powdery substance.

Spanish police stated the lab revealed “the existence of a new trend in cocaine trafficking, in which the unprocessed drug is exported to be chemically processed in clandestine laboratories in its destination countries.”

SEE ALSO: Europe Narco-Sub Heralds More to Come

Police uncovered large amounts of chemicals used to produce cocaine and 151 kilograms of cocaine hydrochloride. As much as 1.3 tons of coca base was also found, which Spain claimed was the largest-ever seizure outside of Latin America.

Eighteen people have been arrested, including a number of Colombian and Mexican citizens who allegedly assisted in the cocaine production process.  

InSight Crime Analysis

Notwithstanding the size of the recently discovered laboratory, large-scale cocaine production in Europe remains far off.

European authorities across the continent have previously busted labs that processed cocaine base into hydrochloride, challenging the Spanish police’s notion that the trend is new.

Last year, a smaller lab was discovered in Spain, while authorities in the Netherlands previously uncovered a series of labs, each with the capacity to produce 100 to 200 kilograms of cocaine per day.

Laurent Laniel, the principal scientific analyst at the European Monitoring Centre for Drugs and Drug Addiction (EMCDDA), pointed out that the Dutch labs rivaled the scale of the one found recently in Galicia.

“I don't know whether this lab, as they claim, is actually the biggest ever found,” Laniel told InSight Crime.

Facilities using similar processes have also been discovered all around Europe, appearing in Ireland, Italy, Portugal, and Belgium, among others. But they have been much smaller in scale, Laniel said.

European authorities have frequently busted laboratories that chemically extract cocaine from other products in which it's hidden. But the increasingly common discoveries of production labs suggest drug traffickers see significant advantages in exporting coca base to Europe instead of cocaine.  

Coca base is much cheaper to buy in Latin America than finished cocaine, mitigating the impact of losses if the substance is seized. 

And while South American labs are often rudimentary, traffickers’ access to higher-quality chemicals and equipment in Europe could also mean the production of a higher-quality product, Laniel told InSight Crime.  

SEE ALSO: Latin American Experts Help European Gangs Produce Cocaine at Home

Transnational groups might be recognizing these opportunities, as Spanish police claimed that the Mexicans and Colombians arrested were part of broader networks. One of the Mexican suspects was identified as a guarantor in charge of ensuring the operation ran smoothly, presumably for an individual or group with a stake in the cocaine lab.

But there is no firm evidence linking Latin American groups with actual cocaine production in Europe, and most transatlantic traffickers remain focused on cocaine importation.

Nearly three-quarters of all cocaine seized around the world in 2020 was seized in Latin America and the Caribbean, according to the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC)’s Global Report on Cocaine 2023. Furthermore, it is cocaine hydrochloride that continues to flood European ports, with Belgium’s port of Antwerp seizing a record 110 tons of cocaine in 2022.  

COCAINE COCAINE EUROPE
share icon icon icon

Was this content helpful?

We want to sustain Latin America’s largest organized crime database, but in order to do so, we need resources.

DONATE

What are your thoughts? Click here to send InSight Crime your comments.

We encourage readers to copy and distribute our work for non-commercial purposes, with attribution to InSight Crime in the byline and links to the original at both the top and bottom of the article. Check the Creative Commons website for more details of how to share our work, and please send us an email if you use an article.

Tags

Was this content helpful?

We want to sustain Latin America’s largest organized crime database, but in order to do so, we need resources.

DONATE

Latest News

Chile Hands New Powers to Police as Security Deteriorates

NEWS / 18 APR 2023

5 Takeaways From US Indictments of Chapitos, Associates

NEWS / 17 APR 2023

Media Looks to InSight Crime for Ecuador Knowledge

THE ORGANIZATION / 14 APR 2023

Ecuador Gang Massacre Highlights Intensified Fight for Drug Routes

NEWS / 14 APR 2023

Russia Emerges as Alternative Route for Cocaine Headed to Europe

NEWS / 13 APR 2023

Inside the Evaporating Black Market for Gasoline in Zulia, Venezuela

NEWS / 12 APR 2023

Related Content

SEE MORE

Venezuela’s Move to Cocaine Production: Crops, Chemists and Criminal Evolution

CARTEL OF THE SUNS / 2 MAY 2022

In October 2021, the Venezuelan Ministry of the Interior issued an ordinary looking statement about an antinarcotics operation in the…

4 Security Challenges in Store for Costa Rica's Next President

COCAINE / 7 APR 2022

Following an accelerating trend in the region, self-described anti-establishment candidate, Rodrigo Chaves, won Costa Rica's runoff presidential election with nearly…

Ex-FARC Civil War in Putumayo Tests Colombia Government's Resolve

COCAINE / 21 NOV 2022

Feuding guerrilla factions for control of Colombia’s coca-rich southern state of Putumayo continue to claim dozens of lives.

SEE MORE

About InSight Crime

ABOUT US
THE ORGANIZATION

Media Looks to InSight Crime for Ecuador Knowledge

14 APR 2023

As Ecuador’s security crisis worsens, global media outlets have called on InSight Crime to provide expert knowledge on the criminal dynamics fueling the growing criminality.Americas Quarterly cited our work on…

THE ORGANIZATION

InSight Crime Investigators Interviewed

7 APR 2023

InSight Crime senior investigator Douwe den Held was interviewed by Chilean newspaper El Mercurio this week. Den Held discussed gang dynamics in Medellín, Colombia, and approaches used by…

THE ORGANIZATION

The Venezuela Organized Crime Observatory Continues to Be a Benchmark in the Region

31 MAR 2023

Our extensive coverage of criminal activity in the border areas between Venezuela and Colombia has been referenced in a report by the Colombia-Venezuela RADAR project of the Konrad…

THE ORGANIZATION

UN Draws Heavily on InSight Crime Coverage for its Global Report on Cocaine 2023

24 MAR 2023

InSight Crime’s continued coverage of cocaine production and trafficking made a significant impact on the newly released UN Global Report on Cocaine 2023, with our work cited…

THE ORGANIZATION

InSight Crime Team Appears on TV Throughout the Region

17 MAR 2023

Co-director Jeremy McDermott spoke with Luciana Vásquez of La Nación in Argentina about the country’s emerging role in the transnational drug trade, as well as the shortcomings of…

ABOUT US